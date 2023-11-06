Weekly Love Horoscope for Nov 6-12, 2023

Aries: This week, bear in mind not all fury is good. It is fine to admit dissatisfaction regarding your love life. Sometimes, resentment can even be a catalyst for seeking better networks. Let go of the past and get ready for new love. If committed, release some of your lingering resentment. Your family and close relatives may be critical of your relationship, but their support is unshakeable. You can overcome these challenges as a team and become tougher and more durable lovers.

Taurus: This week, be willing to try out a new relationship if you are single. Treat new connections with a pinch of salt. It is a week of surprises; therefore, believe in yourself. Have a pleasant time with your partner, sharing your thoughts and feelings. Use this opportunity to revive the feeling of love. Clear communication and the ability to understand your partner can become a real source of your emotional health. Utilise this phase and gain from a powerful relationship.

Gemini: This is the best time for singles to meet new people. Open your heart and mind towards the surprises, and be ready when lightning strikes. If there is that one person who has impressed you, trust your gut and give them a chance. This week may be an important part of the decision-making stage for those people who are already in committed relationships. Build your relationship by discussing the future, planning, and gaining new vision for each other.

Cancer: You need to get away from the chains of work and let your heart welcome new relationships. There could be some kind of midweek coincidence leading to instant attraction. For the committed, this week will be an ideal time to demonstrate your feelings of love and gratitude. Make your partner see that you are loyal and truly love them. Capitalise on this time as you lay the foundations of your relationship. You can both revel in the air that love breathes on you.

Leo: This week is reserved for you, lovebirds. The stars come together on your side, bringing more peace and understanding between you and your lover. This is the best time to talk about and think about advancing your relationship to another level. Cultivate your bond this week and showcase the maturity of a couple. You will get deeper love and connection as a result of your effort. Embrace the positive energy and spend time with your loved ones.

Virgo: It is time to learn how to love yourself and improve your life. Beware of too much thinking, as it could affect your thoughts. Let your heart and mind work in harmony. Be open to new relationships and realise that love could come knocking on the door on a day when you least expect it. If committed, cultivate some time for romance to create cherishable memories for you and your partner. If you come up together as a team, you can beat any challenge.

Libra: If you are single, an exceptional person may show up in your surroundings, and you will feel excited to talk to them. If committed, take advantage of this week and allow yourself to be swept away by the amazing emotions that unite you. The ability to communicate well will ensure that both of you are in harmony, and this will boost your relationship. Immerse yourself into the sea of emotions and allow your love to light the way.

Scorpio: Singletons could have their insecurities about themselves reawakened this week. Share the issues with your near relations or trustworthy friends. It will also help you get a fresh view and perspective. If you are open about your sexuality, you’ll realise that it will boost your relationships with yourself as well as potential partners. It’s vital to acknowledge the existence of negativities like anger or egos. Silencing them can result in miscommunication. Talk straight instead.

Sagittarius: Old flames may burn this week as there are high chances of reconnecting with an ex-mate or remembering one another. Yes, the past is tempting, but look forward and move on in your own life. There is a chance to meet new people, but it’s better to proceed with caution before taking any big steps. This week promises to be harmonious for committed couples. This is the best time to engage your partner in fruitful discussions for a win-win solution.

Capricorn: For singletons, the stars this week advise you to be more direct in your approach. You most often use reason to settle disputes, yet sometimes you require a more aggressive approach. Let the person know if they are not treating you properly. Do not accept impoliteness; assert yourself politely but firmly. This provides an opportunity for healthier interactions, allowing for the possibility of meeting one with respect for one’s self.

Aquarius: This week promises great change in your love life. Use this time to improve your relationship with your partner. If you’ve been looking for love, don’t be closed-hearted; perhaps there will come somebody special. It is also an auspicious season for people who are seriously involved in relationships, as marriages appear likely. Strive to be an adult and work on healing, not complicating stuff. Keep your eyes and mind open, as it might be the beginning of something new.

Pisces: Singles should keep in mind that, sometimes, the appearance is not what it looks like initially. At first instance, people may appear uninteresting. Take your time and be inquisitive, and you will reveal unexplored dimensions of affection with which you may bond. Those committed should try to penetrate deeper into the world of your beloved. Talk to them about your thoughts and feelings freely and tell them to share theirs as well.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

