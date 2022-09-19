Weekly Numerology Predictions from 19th September to 25th September, 2022

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month): Ganesha says there will be moments of happiness in the courtyard in married life this week. Due to this, there will be the happiness for grandson and daughter. This week there will be significant progress in moving them towards a bright future. If you are associated with any diplomatic and political context, then there will be chances of desired gains. At the same time, a long exercise will have to be done to complete the important work related to livelihood. There will be chances of the emergence of some diseases and pains in health. But in the middle of the week, there will be more pleasant results than your expectations in dealing with work and business again. If engaged in grooming a career in the fields of military, security, acting, technology, etc. So the movement of the stars will take you to the important stages of your career this week. There will be pleasant results in love affairs this week. As a result, there will be constant happiness in the respective fields. The movement of the stars this week will further improve the economic aspects. That is, your efforts will be fruitful.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month): Ganesha says this week there will be opportunities for steady progress in underground mining, sales, commission, and judicial fields. If you are engaged in completing tasks related to military security and military exercises. But the opposing sides will try to disturb something. In such a situation, there will be a need to proceed with full vigilance in the respective areas. The first half of this week will not be very pleasant in terms of health. Therefore, there will be a need to avoid the consumption of tamasic foods. But there will be considerable progress in capital investment and completion of legal works. There may be a lack of harmony in the courtyard of married life. At the same time, in the middle of the week, you will have to go on a long and profitable journey and stay. There will be some pleasant news from the side of the children. In the last days of this week, the support and love of loved ones will remain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month): Ganesha says desired progress will be expected in completing judicial and legal works this week. Which will keep the mind excited. On the other hand, in the fields of livelihood, the stars will give mixed results. But there will be a need to work with full diligence in the respective areas. If you are going somewhere for interviews and chemical experiments, then there will be chances of desired success. At the same time, there can be deep tension between relatives in some things. So take care of family norms. The stars of this week will give mixed results in terms of health. Thus, there will be a period of ups and downs. In love relationships, this week the sequence of communication between the partner will be intermittent. But there will be a need to avoid stress in small things. In the last days of this week, you will be engaged in finalizing the works of any religion and charity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month): Ganesha says this week the movement of stars will increase material comforts and give better results in the fields of livelihood. Which will keep the mind excited. If you have taken a loan from any institution. So there will be happy opportunities to repay it. Health will be disturbed due to some diseases and suffering. So don't belittle your understanding. In the middle of this week, there will be an initiative of respect and love for each other in married life. If you are ready to make an investment somewhere. Or are involved in the business of underground mining, oil, gas related liquids. So by the end of this week, there will be chances of getting sudden monetary gains. However, more time may be required to prepare the relevant property documents. So keep up the efforts. But the opposing parties can plot trouble somewhere. Therefore, there will be a need to proceed with full caution in the respective areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month): Ganesha says there will be desired progress in moving towards a better routine this week. Which will keep the mind excited. There will be opportunities to meet a special friend this week. The intention to increase the child's side towards a golden tomorrow will be fruitful. So don't hesitate to continue your efforts. That would be good. In personal relationships, there will be attachments between the partner. During this, there will be a period of pleasant conversations with him. If you want to shine your knowledge on a personal level, then the stars of this week will give pleasant results. However, there will be constantly running in the areas of livelihood. But there may be some tension from the maternal side. So don't belittle your understanding. At the same time, there will be moments of laughter and happiness in the courtyard of married life on the last days of the week. But there will be a need to be more prepared to establish business relations with the concerned party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month): Ganesha says this week there will be unique opportunities to increase trading dominance in the respective market. At the same time, the desired results will be in the fields of related film, music, management, technology, medicine, etc. But there will be a need to make full use of your abilities and abilities. So don't belittle your efforts. Talk like that. When it comes to health, the stars of this week will not be able to give more pleasant results. Therefore, there will be a need to avoid the consumption of tamasic foods. But there will be some happy news from the side of the son and daughter. If you are engaged in improving your knowledge and qualities. So this week's stars will be favorable. In the last days of this week, there will be movement in any relationship. But there will be great success in handling the economic aspects. During this time there will be chances of loss of any valuable item.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month): Ganesha says from the first half of this week, physical abilities will be of high quality. If there are any previous diseases and pains, then the desired kind of success will be there in removing them. At the same time, there will be a possibility of signing long-term plans between the related parties in business life. If you are the owner of related industries. So the stars of this week will be giving opportunities for the appointment of employees and officers. There will be a feeling of desire and cooperation toward each other in the family. This week, the intention of giving final shape to the works of any religion and charity will be successful. If you are associated with the fields of study and teaching, then this week there will be an unsurpassed success. In the middle of the week, however, the opposing sides will try to trouble. Some people may try to spoil the atmosphere. However, on the last days of the week, there will be moments of desire in love affairs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month) :Ganesha says this week, there will be great success in the purchase and sale of land properties and their protection. If you are a manufacturer and seller of precious garments, then you can get a big gift from your respective fields. That is, this week will be a great success in fulfilling personnel and business matters. If you are associated with the fields of sports, film, acting, music, etc. Then the special stage of the career can start. At the same time, there will be opportunities to celebrate victory in KKhiladi The stars of this month will remain weak in terms of health. But in the middle of the week, you will again be the owner of good health. During this, there will be a pleasant atmosphere in love affairs and family. Which will keep the mind excited. However, in the last days of this week, there will be opportunities to develop the desired amenities. But during this time there will be chances of some softening in health. Therefore, there will be a need to avoid the consumption of tamasic foods.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month) : Ganesha says this week, the movement of the stars will give enthusiasm and passion. By which you will be able to move forward on the path of a beautiful future. That is, your destination will gradually become easier. That is, the spirits will remain high. There will be harmony between wife and children. Suddenly there will be some big success this week. This week there will be a great success in keeping the body pleasant and increasing immunity. So keep up the efforts. However, in the middle of the week, you will have to go on a long and profitable journey and stay. There will be chances of profit in terms of capital investment and abroad. But due to some pains in your health, you will be troubled. So don't belittle your understanding. In the last days of this week, the movement of stars will give good results. Due to this, there will be circulation of energy again in the body. In personal relationships, there will be moments of desire between the partner.

Contact Shri Chirag Daruwalla:

Call / whatsapp on: +91 9825470377

Email: info@bejandaruwalla.com

Website Url: www.bejandaruwalla.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON