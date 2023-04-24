Weekly Numerology Predictions from 24th to 30th April, 2023

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says there are continual changes you can make to improve your lifestyle. For this, you can take yourself out of your comfort zone and decide to do yoga and exercise regularly on a daily basis for a better healthy life. However, at this time you should avoid taking an excessive workload on yourself. Your money may get stuck. This week, the children of the house will feel less interested in their studies. Because of this, they may spend more of their time watching TV, and this may lead to conflicts as well as frustration with them. However, avoid doing anything during this time, which can create hatred towards you in the minds of the children. For this, it would be good that you spend time with them and try to persuade them. If earlier you had some disappointment in your career, then this week things will start getting better and your business will start moving in a positive direction. You will limit yourself in your comfort zone so much that even facing small challenges will seem like a big task.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says this week you will experience a lack of mental peace, due to which you will see some distractions. In such a situation, instead of worrying more about attaining mental peace, take part in religious activities as much as possible according to your faith and participate in charity. Because this will not only increase your status in society, but you will also be able to keep yourself away from mental stress to a great extent. With this, along with increasing your respect in society, you can be successful in attracting the attention of many dignitaries. During this week you are likely to get excellent results in terms of the profession as you will achieve success in the workplace by adopting every diplomatic strategy on the strength of your discipline and hard work. Along with progress, will be successful in getting a salary hike. Students will feel attracted to someone of the opposite sex this week, due to which they may waste most of their time thinking about the same. In such a situation, controlling your emotions is going to be the most important task for you this week.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, there will be a little more caution in your nature regarding health. With this, you will be seen eating better than before. So keep your lifestyle right and enjoy good health. For this, be careful from the beginning and do not do any illegal work for the greed of a little money. You may plan to go on a religious trip with your family this week. Which will help in family peace as well as in increasing brotherhood among the members. Along with this, your parents will also be seen as happy with your nature. If you want to do better in your career, then you have to try to bring modernity and innovation to your work this week. Also, you are advised that it will be better for you to stay updated with new technology and social media to do any work. The beginning of this week will be very good for the students and in the end, you will be able to perform much better than usual. However, after this, you may have to go through minor challenges regarding some domestic issues, so maintain your concentration and interest in studies and health care and keep yourself away from mental stress as much as possible.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says you may face some problems this week due to health-related problems. In such a situation, as always, avoid treating every disease at home and do not waste time by adopting home remedies even by mistake. This week people will notice your hard work and dedication and you will also get some financial benefits from this. There will be a possibility. This week you will need to adopt a realistic attitude. For this, if you are in trouble, then you have to avoid expecting a miracle by extending a helping hand to others. Because you have to understand that others are standing with you and not because of them you are in trouble. This week everything will go against you at the workplace, due to which your seniors and even your boss may get angry with you. This will weaken your morale and you may remain confused about moving forward in your career. This week, the mind of the students will be engaged in studies, the main reason for which may be the organization of some program in the family. In such a situation, whenever you get time, instead of wasting it, study in solitude.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says your health will be fine this whole week, but avoid any kind of travel during this time. Because traveling now can prove to be tiring and stressful for you. This week you will get a sudden financial gain, but this money will be received for a very short time. Therefore, especially such people who are involved in any illegal activity will need to think thousand times before taking any kind of risk at this time. Otherwise, you may suffer money loss. This week you have to avoid getting into any kind of debate in the family. Because not doing so can spoil your image in front of others. Therefore, if there is any rift with anyone, then try to solve it peacefully through dialogue. This week, you would like to leave all the work and do those things which you used to do in the days of childhood. These works can also be related to any of your secret arts like dancing, singing, painting, etc. However, for this, you also need to keep in mind your career and its goals. Due to the arrival of an unwanted guest in the house, the whole week of the students is expected to go in vain. In such a situation, if possible, go to a friend's house and study, otherwise, you will have to bear the brunt of it in the coming examination.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, you will have to actively participate in sports and some outdoor activities to keep yourself healthy. Because your participation in these activities will help you to recover your lost energy and accomplish a great deal in the coming time. This week there is a need to pay attention to the land, real estate, or cultural projects. Because this time is making a very good coincidence for investing in these schemes. In such a situation, do not let these opportunities go by your hands and take full advantage of them. This week you will get special success in reviving relations with your relatives. Also, this time will prove to be a good week for domestic matters and household chores which have been pending for a long time. This whole week, you will have to avoid speaking your heart in front of a person of the opposite sex in the workplace. Otherwise, along with your defamation, your image can also be damaged. So don't do anything that you will regret later. Because you also understand very well that luck is not with you all the time, but your education stays with you till death. That's why by relying only on luck, you cannot achieve anything other than a waste of time. In such a situation, forget the past and move ahead by speeding up your hard work from today itself.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says this week you may feel that the real root of your unhappiness may be some physical or mental illness that has been troubling you for a long time. Since your plan may not always be successful, you will need to learn from the experiences of others in order to make the right decisions. Overall, this week will be better than normal for your natives. At this time, you have to keep a constant eye on money-related matters. This week, you will try to come home early from your workplace, in which you will also get success. During this time, an old family album or an old photograph will bring back old memories of you and your family and in that regard, you will get nostalgic. This week, you may have to face the scolding of your superiors and boss due to some of your past work in the workplace. Because there are chances that you may do something wrong in that work, you will have to face their criticisms. In such a situation, completing every work properly with full dedication can prove to be the only option for you. In such a situation, you will need to calm yourself by understanding that there are wins and losses in life.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says your health will generally be good this week. Because the auspicious sight of many planets will give strength to your health and at the same time will give you freedom from chronic diseases. So this week you can be happy. This week you will get monetary benefits, but the faster the money comes to you, the more eager you will be to spend it. In such a situation, you will need to make efforts towards accumulating your wealth and taking care of all the future risks. Eating out or watching a movie with family members can keep you relaxed and in good spirits this week. Also, this week is going to be especially good for exchanging gifts with your loved ones. However, try to take advantage of every opportunity thoughtfully because you will not be able to earn as much profit as you deserve by being deluded by emotions. This week you will get the best results for your hard work in the field of education. Also, if you are thinking of getting higher education, then this time will be especially good for that too. Because you will get good results.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says your health can be in your hands this week, so to improve your mental state, practice yoga and avoid stale food. The faster your income increases this week, the faster money will seem to be slipping easily from your grasp. However, in spite of this, you will not have to face any financial crunch during this entire period with the help of luck. It is possible to get some sad news from a distant relative through phone or social media. Because of this, you as well as your parents may feel a little nervous. In such a situation, keep yourself ready for every situation from the beginning. This week you will have differences with others in the workplace, which may increase gradually. This will bring down your image and position, which will have a direct negative impact on your career. There will be positive changes in many situations in the lives of the students.

Contact Shri Chirag Daruwalla:

Call / whatsapp on: +91 9825470377

Email: info@bejandaruwalla.com

Website Url: www.bejandaruwalla.com

