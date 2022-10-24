Weekly Numerology Predictions from 24th to 30th October, 2022

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says the beginning of the week may not be auspicious for your health, happiness, and efficiency. You may suffer from mood swings and spending problems. Although travels can give you happiness. The middle part of the week can be very beneficial in terms of luck and money coming. The cooperation of elders can be helpful in your luck. Involvement in religious activities can also increase auspiciousness. Also, this is the right time to take the service and blessings of the Gurus. Money can be spent on pilgrimage and social work with father. The remaining part of the week is favorable for getting the support of senior officers and higher officials in the field. Your work may improve. There are indications that the work will be completed soon. Good relations with superiors can prove beneficial for your career growth.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, you can spend a lot of money on your spouse. Apart from this, there is also a strong possibility of going on a sightseeing trip with your spouse. There your married life can be wonderful and you can enjoy it to the fullest. In short, mutual compatibility can increase household life throughout the week. Also, this time can be completely auspicious for the life and honor of the family. Mid of the week is not auspicious for your health, happiness, and confidence. You may face obstacles in completing important tasks. The rest of the week may be favorable for travel. Long-duration trips can be beneficial during this time. You may get opportunities to travel extensively. Organizing seminars and conferences through travel can enhance your reputation. The support of your father and elders can increase your confidence.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, you may face a decrease in health. You can be less happy. Enemies can create unnecessary stress for you. Legal issues cannot be resolved easily. There are signs of stress in debt-related matters. The possibility of getting sick can increase your anxiety. Mid of week is auspicious for your happiness. There can be good compatibility, understanding, harmony, and happiness in married life. Your spouse's support can give you happiness. But in the remaining days of the week, you are showing signs of feeling disheartened and frustrated due to failure in important tasks. Weekend days may not be good for your health and happiness.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Starting of the week is favorable for meeting influential people. You can be appreciated for giving the right advice to the right person at the right time. You may be excited to invest in the stock market. The entertainment business can also attract you. Your emotional relationships are likely to improve. In the middle of the week, you have to be careful about your health, you are advised to drink a lot of water and take adequate rest. You may be busy working out strategies to compete with your opponents and solve your debt and litigation-related problems. In the remaining part of the week, you can discuss related to keeping married life happy. Love and happiness can remain in the life of people who get married soon.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says there may be some bitterness in the mind at the beginning of the week. At this time, especially in the middle of the week, there can be an atmosphere of love, happiness, and peace. The middle of the week can be especially auspicious for your education, emotional relationships, children's health, and happiness. You can consider investing in activities like stock market. You may be very interested in theater and other activities related to entertainment. You may plan to go on a tourist trip with your family members during the weekend. You can be happy with your mind due to the increase in energy. Keep exercising regularly to maintain this happiness.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, there are indications that you can be actively involved in the works of public welfare. Your influential position in society may help you to achieve desired objectives and your family members may be happy with you. The support of society, friends, siblings, and relatives can help you to get the support of the public. The middle of the week can be used to work on plans. You may remain under mental stress due to some blockages in the flow of money in the middle of the week. You may have to pay special attention to children's health and education during the weekend. During this time your interest may also remain in the stock market and speculative activities. Your advice can prove useful to friends. By the end of the week, you can get success in removing the stress related to money.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, your confidence may come back due to your rapport with the family. You can enjoy peace in life. It may be difficult for you to resolve the issues related to lack of money and lack of harmony in the family. In the middle of the week, you can enjoy a pleasant life with good friends, siblings, and relatives. Your family environment may also improve and you may participate in all social gatherings. The week is not favorable for your mental state, happiness, mother's health, and domestic issues. You may be worried about the maintenance of the house and vehicle. You can't concentrate on your work. Your worries may also increase due to the increase in expenses. Also, worries related to children can hurt you.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, you can focus your energy and especially on increasing your income. Apart from this, at this time you can awaken your energy in creating new means of profit and increasing the means of income. The arrival of money can be the specialty of this week. The middle of the week can be very auspicious for financial gains. This may increase the prosperity of your family. Due to sufficient financial benefits, all the family members can remain happy and there can be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. The needs of all the family members can be fulfilled and no wish can remain unfulfilled due to paucity of money. The remaining time of the week is favorable for increasing prestige in society. You can get the support of people in difficult times, this can increase your reputation. Your behavior in society can be very good. You can talk lovingly to the people around you. The support of siblings can strengthen you, but you may believe in yourself and may not like to take support.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says the beginning of the week may not be auspicious for your children's health and state of mind. It may be difficult for you to complete the tasks on time. There may be a fear of tarnishing your image in the workplace. In the middle of the week, you may take the necessary steps to enhance your health, research work, administrative skills, and mental strength. You may plan to earn money from lottery tickets, gambling, and risky sectors. It can help in maintaining the health of the spouse. Although you may work with great care as planned, there may still be obstacles in your work. During the rest of the week, getting special support from your spouse can help in resolving family-related issues and this can increase your savings capacity significantly. The atmosphere of harmony and peace in the family can make you very excited and confident.

