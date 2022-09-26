Weekly Numerology Predictions from 26th September to 2nd October, 2022

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month) Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, you will spend a lot of money on your spouse. Apart from this, there is also a strong possibility that you can go on a sightseeing tour with your spouse. There your married life will be excellent and you will enjoy it. In short, mutual compatibility will increase in household life throughout the week. Also, this time will be completely auspicious for the life and prestige of the family. Mid of week is not auspicious for your health, happiness, and confidence. You may face some problems in completing important tasks. You have to avoid disappointment and have to be patient. The remaining part of the week will be favorable for traveling. Long-duration trips will be beneficial during this time. You will get opportunities to travel extensively. Organizing seminars and conferences through travel will enhance your reputation. The support of your father and elders will increase your confidence.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month) Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, you will face a decrease in health. You will be less happy. A family member can cause unnecessary stress for you. Legal issues will not be resolved easily. There are indications of tension in debt-related matters. The possibility of getting a disease can increase your anxiety. Mid of the week is auspicious for your happiness. There will be good compatibility, understanding, harmony, and joy in married life. A spouse's support will give you happiness. But in the remaining days of the week, you are getting signs of feeling discouraged and hopeless due to failure in important tasks. There may be sudden obstacles in the way of your success. This is not the right time to start new things. Weekend days will not be good for your health and happiness.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month) Ganesha says the Beginning of the week is good for meeting influential people. This is the best time for you to develop relationships with people in senior positions. You will be appreciated for giving the right advice to the right person at the right time. The entertainment business will also attract you. Your emotional relationships are likely to improve. In the middle of the week, you have to be careful about your health, you are advised to drink a lot of water and get enough rest. You will be busy competing with your opponents and devising strategies to pay off your debts and resolve litigation-related problems. In the remaining part of the week, you will discuss related to keeping married life happy. There will be love and happiness in the life of the soon-to-be-married people.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month) Ganesha says there may be some bitterness in the mind in the beginning of the week. To come out of this bitterness you are advised to worship Lord Shiva regularly. At this time there will be an atmosphere of love, happiness, and peace, especially during the mid-week period. The mid-week period will be particularly auspicious for your education, emotional relationships, children's health, and happiness. You may consider investing in the stock market and other speculative activities. You will be very interested in theater and other entertainment-related activities. During the weekend period, you may plan to go on a tourist trip with your family members. Due to the increase in energy, you will be happy with your heart. To maintain this happiness, keep exercising regularly.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month) Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, there are indications that you will be actively involved in the activities of public welfare. Your influential position in society will help you in achieving desired objectives and your family members will be happy with you. The support of society, friends, siblings, and relatives will help you in getting the support of the public. Mid of the week can be used to work on the plans. Due to some blockages in the flow of money in the middle of the week, you will have mental stress. During weekends, you will have to pay special attention to the health and education of children. You will also be interested in the stock market and speculative activities during this period. Your advice will prove useful to friends. By the end of the week, you will get success in resolving the tensions related to money.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month) Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, your confidence will return due to the harmony of the family with you. You will enjoy peace in life. It will be difficult for you to resolve the issues related to lack of money and lack of harmony in the family. You will enjoy a pleasant life with good friends, siblings, and relatives in the middle of the week. Your family environment will also improve and you will participate in all social gatherings. The last part of the week is not favorable for your mental state, mother's health, and domestic issues. You may remain worried about the maintenance of the house and vehicles. You will not be able to pay attention to your work this week. Increased expenses will your worries. Also, worries related to children will give you sorrow.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month) Ganesha says in the starting period of the week, you will put your energy and focus especially on increasing your income. Apart from this, at this time you will awaken your energy in creating new means of profit and multiplying the means of income. The arrival of money will be the specialty of this week. The mid-week period will be very auspicious for financial gains. This can increase the prosperity of your family. Due to sufficient financial benefits, all the family members will be happy and there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. The needs of all the family members will be fulfilled and no desire will remain unfulfilled due to lack of money. The remaining time of the week is most favorable for increasing the prestige in society. You will get help from people in difficult times, it will increase your reputation. Your behavior in society will be very good. You will talk lovingly with the people around you. The support of brothers and sisters will strengthen you, but you will believe in yourself and will not like to take support.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month) Ganesha says beginning of the week is not auspicious for your children's health and state of mind. You will be worried about the health of your life partner this week. It will be difficult for you to complete the tasks in time. In the middle of the week, you will take the necessary steps to increase your health, research work, administrative skills, and mental strength. You will plan to earn money from lottery tickets, gambling, and risky sectors. A spouse will help in maintaining health. Although you will work in a well-planned manner with a lot of focus, there will still be obstacles in your work. On the remaining days of the week, getting special support from your spouse will help you in resolving family-related issues, and it will increase your savings capacity substantially. An atmosphere of harmony and peace in the family will keep you extremely upbeat and confident.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month) Ganesha says the starting period of the week will prove beneficial for earning money from risky sectors. Some foreign connections, mood problems, disturbance of mind, financial losses, and mental stress are indicated in the middle of the week. Avoid starting new things. In the last part of the week, you will devote your energy to completing your work. This can give you the desired result. You will accomplish your tasks with confidence. Your confidence, health, immunity, enthusiasm, and work efficiency will remain at a high level during this time. People will respect you for your impressive personality, skill, and talent.

