Weekly Panchang August 19-25'22: Transit, Auspicious Muhuratas & Festivals

This week, the festive season will be on as the festival of Janmashtami will be celebrated across the country, especially by ISKON devotees. Alongside, one planetary movement happening this week is that of Mercury. The planet of expression and communication, Mercury will transit to its own sign, Virgo, which is its highly favourable position. Talking of auspicious muhuratas, one can plan activities relating to buying property and vehicle this week as favourable timings are available. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing property this week is only available on August 25 (04:16 PM to 06:06 AM, Aug 26)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing vehicle this week is available on August 21 (06:06 AM to 06:06 AM, Aug 22), August 24 (08:30 AM to 06:06 AM, Aug 25) and August 25 (06:06 AM to 10:37 AM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Saturn in an in-auspicious 150-degree angle on August 19, Friday, at 12:33 AM

Venus enters Ashlesha nakshatra on August 20, Saturday, at 8:31 PM

Mercury enters Virgo sign on August 21, Sunday, at 2:14 AM

Uranus (Arun) becomes retrograde on August 24, Wednesday, at 7:24 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

ISKCON Krishna Janmashtami (Friday, August 19): ISKCON Janmashtami celebration happens all across the world with great devotion. The puja timings are from 11:58 PM to 12:44 AM of August 20. On fasting day, devotees take Sankalpa to observe a day-long fast and to break it on the next day when both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are over.

Dahi Handi (Friday, August 19): Dahi Handi is a famous sportive event organized in the cities of Maharashtra and Goa. It is celebrated on the next day of Krishna Janmashtami. Dahi Handi celebration is also known as Gopalakala in Maharashtra. It commemorates the way of living of Lord Krishna.

Masik Karthigai (Friday, August 19): Karthigai Deepam is mainly celebrated by Tamil Hindus. It is one of the oldest festivals celebrated by Tamil people. is performed on the day when Krittika Nakshatra is prevailing. Karthigai Deepam is done in honour of Lord Shiva.

Rohini Vrat (Saturday, August 20): It is a significant fasting day in Jain community. Rohini Vrat is mainly observed by women for the long life of their husbands.

Masik Shivratri (Thursday, August 25): Shivaratri is great festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Each month, Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha is known as Masik Shivaratri.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

August 19: 10:47 AM to 12:21 PM

August 20: 09:13 AM to 10:47 AM

August 21: 05:02 PM to 06:36 PM

August 22: 07:40 AM to 09:13 AM

August 23: 03:28 PM to 05:01 PM

August 24: 12:20 PM to 01:54 PM

August 25: 01:53 PM to 03:27 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

