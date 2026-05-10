Weekly Panchang for May 10-16, 2026: Auspicious & Inauspicious Muhurats

This week begins with a deeper tone and ends in full inwardness. It opens in Krishna Paksha Ashtami and Navami, moves through Dashami, Ekadashi, Dwadashi, Trayodashi, and Chaturdashi, and closes on Amavasya on 16 May. So, this is not a week for noise or overdoing things. It is better for clearing, prayer, review, and finishing what has been left hanging. The first half of the week helps with thought and correction. The second half becomes more devotional and more inward.

Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for May 11-16, 2026

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The Moon also gives the week its movement. At the start, it moves from Makara into Kumbha, and from there the week passes through Dhanishta, Shatabhisha, Purva Bhadrapada, Uttara Bhadrapada, Revati, Ashwini, and Bharani. That means the week begins with restraint and observation, grows more reflective in the middle, and then turns more direct and bare by the closing days. The result is a week that slowly removes extra noise and asks for clearer handling.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

This is not the easiest week for loud fresh beginnings, but it is very useful for the right kind of work. The opening days support review, planning, pending duties, and practical correction. The middle of the week becomes better for fasting, prayer, study, and more careful decisions because Apara Ekadashi falls on 13 May and Pradosh Vrat falls on 14 May. The closing days are stronger for worship, restraint, and inner clarity than for big launches, because Masik Shivaratri comes on 15 May and Amavasya arrives on 16 May.

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{{^usCountry}} So, the practical reading is simple. Early week is good for setting things in order. Midweek is better for spiritual effort and steadier judgment. The last two days are more suitable for closure, worship, and quieter handling than for rushing into something new. That does not make the week weak. It simply means it gives better results when the approach is calmer and more sincere. Planetary Movement Through the Week {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, the practical reading is simple. Early week is good for setting things in order. Midweek is better for spiritual effort and steadier judgment. The last two days are more suitable for closure, worship, and quieter handling than for rushing into something new. That does not make the week weak. It simply means it gives better results when the approach is calmer and more sincere. Planetary Movement Through the Week {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The larger shift in the week comes through the Moon and through the lunar phase itself. What begins in a stricter and more observant tone slowly becomes more prayerful, more reflective, and then more bare by the end. Another meaningful change comes on 16 May, when the Sun is in Vrishabha, which makes the closing side of the week feel more grounded and quieter than the opening. So, the week itself moves from reaction toward steadier acceptance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The larger shift in the week comes through the Moon and through the lunar phase itself. What begins in a stricter and more observant tone slowly becomes more prayerful, more reflective, and then more bare by the end. Another meaningful change comes on 16 May, when the Sun is in Vrishabha, which makes the closing side of the week feel more grounded and quieter than the opening. So, the week itself moves from reaction toward steadier acceptance. {{/usCountry}}

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Another important pattern is the tithi flow itself. Ekadashi on 13 May brings discipline and purification. Pradosh on 14 May turns the tone toward Shiva worship and quieter handling. Chaturdashi and Masik Shivaratri on 15 May deepen the inward pull, and Amavasya on 16 May closes the week with stronger spiritual seriousness. So, the week naturally becomes less outward and more concentrated as it goes on.

Festivals and Observances

This week carries fewer broad festive highs and more observance-based depth. 13 May is marked by Bhadrakali Jayanti and Apara Ekadashi. 14 May carries Pradosh Vrat. 15 May carries Masik Shivaratri and Vrishabha Sankranti. 16 May is marked by Amavasya, Vat Savitri Vrat, and Shani Jayanti. That gives the week a clear devotional spine. It is not trying to entertain. It is asking for steadier prayer, cleaner thought, and better restraint.

Rahu Kalam

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Rahu Kalam is still better kept away from fresh beginnings. Ongoing work can continue during these windows, but a new important step is usually better started outside them.

Sunday, May 10: 5:16 PM – 6:54 PM

Monday, May 11: 7:17 AM – 8:57 AM

Tuesday, May 12: 3:38 PM – 5:18 PM

Wednesday, May 13: 12:17 PM – 1:57 PM

Thursday, May 14: 1:58 PM – 3:38 PM

Friday, May 15: 10:36 AM – 12:17 PM

Saturday, May 16: 9:06 AM – 10:44 AM

Overall, this is a week for quiet correction, steady devotion, and cleaner inner handling. It begins with practical seriousness, deepens through Ekadashi and Pradosh, and ends on Amavasya with a stronger spiritual pull. The less scattered the approach, the better the week is likely to feel.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishita Kotiya ...Read More Ishita Kotiya, popularly known as “IshK Aura” on her astrology and tarot platform, is a Psychologist, Astrologer, and Holistic Life Strategist known for integrating psychological insight with predictive astrology and intuitive sciences. Holding a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology, she specializes in emotional trauma, relationship dynamics, and behavioral patterns, bringing a rare clinical depth to her astrological interpretations. Her work bridges evidence-based psychology with traditional astrological frameworks, enabling her to offer guidance that is both insightful and practically applicable. With over 10 years of experience in Tarot, Astrology, occult sciences, Reiki, and other intuitive healing modalities, Ishita has worked extensively in the spiritual and healing space, developing a multidimensional approach to guidance and transformation. In addition to astrology, she is a Certified Life Coach, Master Spiritual Life Coach, and a practitioner of Pranic Healing and Reiki. She also holds certifications in Body Language Analysis (Levels 1 and 2) with a focus on criminology. As astrologers never stop being students, she continues to deepen her study in health astrology and predictive astrology as she evolves in her practice. Read Less

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