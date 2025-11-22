Weekly Panchang for November 22-28, 2025: Rahu in Shatabhisha Nakshatra, Mercury Transit Libra, & Auspicious Muhuratas

The Panchanga for the week features important planetary changes and sacred observances, highlighting various significant events. The transit of Rahu into Shatabhisha and Ketu into Purva Phalguni Nakshatra indicates karmic transitions, bringing changes in destiny, spiritual lessons, and challenging worldly circumstances. Mercury enters Libra, while Venus enters an intense emotional phase, marking the start of Scorpio season. Let’s delve into the detailed Panchanga for New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for November 22-28, 2025.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat available this week on November 22, Saturday (11:27 PM to 06:50 AM, Nov 23), on November 23, Sunday (06:50 AM to 12:09 PM) and on November 25, Tuesday (12:50 PM to 11:57 PM).

Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on Monday, November 24 (09:53 PM to 06:52 AM, Nov 25).

Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on November 28, Friday (02:49 AM to 06:55 AM, Nov 29).

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on November 26, Wednesday (06:53 AM to 12:01 AM, Nov 27) and on November 28, Friday (06:54 AM to 12:15 AM, Nov 29).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Saturn at a deep 120-degree trine on November 23 (Sunday)

Mercury and Jupiter at a deep 120-degree trine on November 23 (Sunday)

Rahu transits Shatabhisha Pada on November 23 (Sunday)

Ketu transits Purva Phalguni Pada on November 23 (Sunday)

Rahu enters Shatabhisha Nakshatra on November 23 (Sunday)

Mercury enters Libra sign on November 23 (Sunday)

Mercury & Venus Yuddha (planetary war) on November 25 (Tuesday)

Venus transits the Scorpio sign on November 26 (Wednesday)

Venus and Jupiter at a deep 120-degree trine on November 26 (Wednesday)

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Chandra Darshana (November 22, Saturday): Chandra Darshana is the first moon sighting after Amavasya. Water, rice, and prayers are offered to the moon by devotees in the hope of attaining peace, prosperity, and mental equilibrium. The ritual emphasises renovation, clarity, and the transcendental impact of the moon, signifying the commencement of a glorious fortnight filled with blessings.

Vinayaka Chaturthi (November 24, Monday): Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated in honour of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the provider of wisdom. Hindus observe fasts, chant mantras, and offer modaks and durva grass. The fast ensures success, prosperity, and peace; it reminds its followers to seek divine intervention when embarking on new adventures and to remove any impediments hindering progress in life.

Vivah Panchami (November 25, Tuesday): Vivah Panchami celebrates the divine wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Devotees perform special pujas, recite the Ramayana, and conduct rituals to promote marital harmony and unity. The observance of the day will endow couples with love and devotion, encouraging them to believe in the sacred notion of marriage through divine inspiration.

Naga Panchami (Telugu) (November 25, Tuesday): The Naga Panchami is dedicated to the serpent deities who are worshipped for protection and fertility. Devotees offer milk and oil to the snakes and pray at anthills and sinkhole temples dedicated to snakes.

Subrahmanya Sashti (November 26, Wednesday): Subrahmanya Sashti is celebrated for Lord Kartikeya, who is worshipped as Subrahmanya Swamy. Devotees observe fasts, visit temples, and perform special pujas. The day symbolises valour, wisdom, and victory over evil, instilling in its devotees the spirit of valour and devotion to overcome obstacles on the spiritual path.

Champa Shashthi (November 26, Wednesday): Champa Shashthi is dedicated to Lord Khandoba, considered a form of Shiva in Maharashtra. Devotees observe a fast and carry out rituals at the Jejuri temple and other shrines. The observance is centred on protection and strength, inspiring devotion to Lord Khandoba for the removal of hardships and the blessings of prosperity.

Skanda Sashti (November 26, Wednesday): Skanda Sashti tests celebrate Lord Kartikeya's victory over evil. Devotees fast, recite hymns, and perform the Soora Samharam story in temples. The fasting symbolises courage, faith, and protection; it is about the destruction of negativity and the blessings of Lord Skanda for strength, discipline, and righteousness in life.

Masik Durgashtami (November 28, Friday): Masik Durgashtami takes place every Shukla Ashtami in honour of Goddess Durga. Devotees fast, worship the goddess, and chant prayers for protection and strength. This vrata guarantees prosperity, courage, and spiritual strength.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

November 22: 09:28 AM to 10:48 AM

November 23: 04:05 PM to 05:25 PM

November 24: 08:10 AM to 09:29 AM

November 25: 02:46 PM to 04:05 PM

November 26: 12:08 PM to 01:27 PM

November 27: 01:28 PM to 02:46 PM

November 28: 10:50 AM to 12:09 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effects of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand, based solely on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

