Weekly Panchang from April 19-25, 2024:Mars’ Transit in Pisces, Hanuman Janmotsava, Auspicious Muhuratas

The week ushers in a change of course for two prominent planets. Mars, the fiery red planet, steps into the compassionate waters of Pisces, while Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters the assertive realm of Aries, potentially igniting passion and a desire for new beginnings. We also celebrate Hanuman Janmotsava this week – the birth of Lord Hanuman, known for his immense devotion, strength, and unwavering service to Lord Rama. The week culminates with Chaitra Purnima, the full moon day in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which is associated with spiritual purification and offerings to the divine. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. .Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on April 19, Friday (05:51 AM to 06:46 AM) and on April 20, Saturday (02:04 PM to 02:48 AM, Apr 21).

: Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on April 19, Friday (05:51 AM to 06:46 AM) and on April 20, Saturday (02:04 PM to 02:48 AM, Apr 21). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on April 19, Friday (05:51 AM to 05:50 AM, Apr 20) and on April 25, Thursday (05:45 AM to 05:45 AM, Apr 26).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on April 19, Friday (05:51 AM to 05:50 AM, Apr 20) and on April 25, Thursday (05:45 AM to 05:45 AM, Apr 26). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on April 21, Sunday (05:08 PM to 01:11 AM, Apr 22) and on April 24, Wednesday (05:46 AM to 12:41 AM, Apr 25).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Venus at zero-degree on April 19 (Friday) at 02:27 PM

Mars and Jupiter at a 60-degree angle on April 19 (Friday) at 08:54 PM

Mars enters Pisces on April 23 (Tuesday) at 08:52 AM

Venus and Jupiter at a 30-degree angle on April 23 (Tuesday) at 11:31 AM

Venus enters Aries on April 25 (Thursday) at 12:07 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Kamada Ekadashi (April 19, Friday) : Kamada Ekadashi, a significant Hindu festival, falls on the 11th day of the lunar fortnight. Observing this day with fasting and prayers is believed to wash away sins and fulfil desires. Devotees seek blessings for prosperity, happiness, and spiritual growth on this auspicious occasion.

: Kamada Ekadashi, a significant Hindu festival, falls on the 11th day of the lunar fortnight. Observing this day with fasting and prayers is believed to wash away sins and fulfil desires. Devotees seek blessings for prosperity, happiness, and spiritual growth on this auspicious occasion. Vamana Dwadashi (April 20, Saturday) : Vamana Dwadashi, a Hindu festival, honours Lord Vamana, the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Celebrated on the twelfth day of the waxing moon, devotees offer prayers, perform rituals, and seek blessings for prosperity and happiness. It symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

: Vamana Dwadashi, a Hindu festival, honours Lord Vamana, the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Celebrated on the twelfth day of the waxing moon, devotees offer prayers, perform rituals, and seek blessings for prosperity and happiness. It symbolises the triumph of good over evil. Mahavir Swami Jayanti (April 21, Sunday) : This day is celebrated as the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. Observed with enthusiasm and devotion, it honours his teachings of non-violence, truth, and compassion.

: This day is celebrated as the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. Observed with enthusiasm and devotion, it honours his teachings of non-violence, truth, and compassion. Hanuman Janmotsava (April 23, Tuesday) : Hanuman Janmotsava is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman. It's observed with great devotion and enthusiasm, especially in North India. Devotees fast, chant prayers and visit temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

: Hanuman Janmotsava is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman. It's observed with great devotion and enthusiasm, especially in North India. Devotees fast, chant prayers and visit temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Chaitra Purnima (April 23, Tuesday) : Chaitra Purnima, celebrated at the full moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra, marks the beginning of the new year in the traditional Hindu lunar calendar. It is a time of spiritual significance, with many observing fasts and participating in charitable acts to seek blessings and prosperity for the year ahead.

: Chaitra Purnima, celebrated at the full moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra, marks the beginning of the new year in the traditional Hindu lunar calendar. It is a time of spiritual significance, with many observing fasts and participating in charitable acts to seek blessings and prosperity for the year ahead. Vaishakha Month (April 24, Wednesday): Vaishakha, the second month of the Hindu lunar calendar, marks new beginnings and auspicious events. It symbolises growth, prosperity, and spiritual awakening. As the season of blossoms and festivities commences, devotees engage in rituals, prayers, and charity to seek blessings and celebrate the beauty of life.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

April 19 : 10:43 AM to 12:20 PM

: 10:43 AM to 12:20 PM April 20 : 09:05 AM to 10:43 AM

: 09:05 AM to 10:43 AM April 21 : 05:13 PM to 06:51 PM

: 05:13 PM to 06:51 PM April 22 : 07:26 AM to 09:04 AM

: 07:26 AM to 09:04 AM April 23 : 03:36 PM to 05:14 PM

: 03:36 PM to 05:14 PM April 24 : 12:19 PM to 01:58 PM

: 12:19 PM to 01:58 PM April 25: 01:58 PM to 03:36 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter- relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

