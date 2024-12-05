Weekly Panchang from December 6-12, 2024: Mars Retrograde, Vivah Panchami, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week's Panchanga brings a period filled with spiritual observances and planetary movements that will influence our daily lives. The week starts with Vivah Panchami, a cherished celebration that commemorates the divine marriage of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, offering us a moment to reflect on the values of devotion and marital harmony. Following closely is Gita Jayanti, marking the day when Lord Krishna imparted the eternal wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna. In the zodiac, we will observe a major shift as Mars begins its retrograde motion on December 7, urging us to carefully reconsider our actions and desires. A few days later, Venus and Mars will form an exact opposition, highlighting a tug-of-war between our attractions and aggressions. There are auspicious muhurats for marriage and Graha Pravesh, making it a favourable period for starting new chapters in life. If you plan to buy or sell a vehicle or property, this week offers the right timing to ensure success. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on December 9, Monday (02:56 PM to 01:06 AM, Dec 10) and December 10, Tuesday (10:03 PM to 06:13 AM, Dec 11).

: Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on December 9, Monday (02:56 PM to 01:06 AM, Dec 10) and December 10, Tuesday (10:03 PM to 06:13 AM, Dec 11). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on December 11, Wednesday (07:04 AM to 11:48 AM).

: Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on December 11, Wednesday (07:04 AM to 11:48 AM). Property Purchase Muhurat : No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week. Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on December 6, Friday (07:00 AM to 07:01 AM, December 7), December 8, Sunday (09:44 AM to 04:03 PM) and on December 11, Wednesday (07:04 AM to 11:48 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Mercury in exact conjunction on December 6 (Friday) at 07:46 AM

Mars becomes Retrograde on December 7 (Saturday) at 05:01 AM

Mercury and Saturn at a 90-degree Square on December 7 (Saturday) at 07:21 AM

Sun and Jupiter at exact Opposition on December 8 (Sunday) at 02:25 AM

Venus enters Shravana Nakshatra on December 11 (Wednesday) at 03:27 AM

Venus and Mars an exact Opposition on December 12 (Thursday) at 04:13 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Vivah Panchami (December 6, Friday): Vivah Panchami is celebrated to mark the occasion of the marriage of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Falling on the Margashirsha Shukla Panchami, this is marked by devotion, singing, recitation of the Ramayana and grand celebrations in temples with special reference to Janakpur, Nepal. People pray for a happy married life and spiritual success.

Vivah Panchami is celebrated to mark the occasion of the marriage of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Falling on the Margashirsha Shukla Panchami, this is marked by devotion, singing, recitation of the Ramayana and grand celebrations in temples with special reference to Janakpur, Nepal. People pray for a happy married life and spiritual success. Subrahmanya Sashti (December 6, Friday): Sashti, which is dedicated to Lord Subrahmanya, is known as Subrahmanya Sashti as Lord Subrahmanya is the divine warrior and son of Lord Shiva. Observed on the Shukla Shashthi of Margashirsha, people observe fast and perform puja and prayers to get strength and security from Lord Kartikeya. In the temples of Lord Subrahmanya, special Poojas are performed.

Sashti, which is dedicated to Lord Subrahmanya, is known as Subrahmanya Sashti as Lord Subrahmanya is the divine warrior and son of Lord Shiva. Observed on the Shukla Shashthi of Margashirsha, people observe fast and perform puja and prayers to get strength and security from Lord Kartikeya. In the temples of Lord Subrahmanya, special Poojas are performed. Naga Panchami (Telugu) (December 6, Friday): Naga Panchami, the Telugu people's festival, is dedicated to serpent gods. People bring milk and worship serpent gods and goddesses to be freed from snake phobias and sins. The day is, therefore, a celebration of the environment and its creatures, including man.

Naga Panchami, the Telugu people's festival, is dedicated to serpent gods. People bring milk and worship serpent gods and goddesses to be freed from snake phobias and sins. The day is, therefore, a celebration of the environment and its creatures, including man. Skanda Sashti (December 6, Friday): Skanda Sashti is celebrated in honour of Lord Skanda, the general of the celestial armies. Fasting is done, and various religious activities are performed during Margashirsha Shukla Shashthi's time to seek his blessings for courage, knowledge, and victory over all odds. Temples organise special occasions for the deity to be worshipped.

Skanda Sashti is celebrated in honour of Lord Skanda, the general of the celestial armies. Fasting is done, and various religious activities are performed during Margashirsha Shukla Shashthi's time to seek his blessings for courage, knowledge, and victory over all odds. Temples organise special occasions for the deity to be worshipped. Champa Shashthi (December 7, Saturday): Champa Shashthi is a festival celebrated in Maharashtra on Margashirsha Shukla Shashthi but is mainly associated with Lord Khandoba. Loyalists undertake complex practices such as offering and singing, hoping for prosperity and strength to fight off evil forces. This is the culmination of a six-day festival of the triumph of the deity over evil forces.

Champa Shashthi is a festival celebrated in Maharashtra on Margashirsha Shukla Shashthi but is mainly associated with Lord Khandoba. Loyalists undertake complex practices such as offering and singing, hoping for prosperity and strength to fight off evil forces. This is the culmination of a six-day festival of the triumph of the deity over evil forces. Bhanu Saptami (December 8, Sunday): Bhanu Saptami is observed on Margashirsha Shukla Saptami, celebrated to please Lord Surya – the Sun god. People bow to the Sun god, salute the god of the sun and chant mantras to get strength, energy, and luck. People think that seeing this day brings a person's long life and frees him from all the hindrances in life.

Bhanu Saptami is observed on Margashirsha Shukla Saptami, celebrated to please Lord Surya – the Sun god. People bow to the Sun god, salute the god of the sun and chant mantras to get strength, energy, and luck. People think that seeing this day brings a person's long life and frees him from all the hindrances in life. Masik Durgashtami (December 8, Sunday): It falls on Margashirsha Shukla Ashtami and is dedicated to Goddess Durga. Loyalists perform pujas, pray, and even fast to appease the Goddess and gain her blessings. This is the right time to pray to her for strength to overcome challenges that come with the new day.

It falls on Margashirsha Shukla Ashtami and is dedicated to Goddess Durga. Loyalists perform pujas, pray, and even fast to appease the Goddess and gain her blessings. This is the right time to pray to her for strength to overcome challenges that come with the new day. Gita Jayanti (December 11, Wednesday): Gita Jayanti is the anniversary of the Bhagavad Gita, the divine message rendered by Lord Krishna to Arjuna on the field of war at Kurukshetra. Celebrated on Margashirsha Shukla Ekadashi, devotees study and chant the Gita, contemplate it and attend discourses to learn more about dharma.

Gita Jayanti is the anniversary of the Bhagavad Gita, the divine message rendered by Lord Krishna to Arjuna on the field of war at Kurukshetra. Celebrated on Margashirsha Shukla Ekadashi, devotees study and chant the Gita, contemplate it and attend discourses to learn more about dharma. Guruvayur Ekadashi (December 11, Wednesday): Guruvayur Ekadashi is a Solar calendar fast associated with the Guruvayur temple of Kerala. People take fasts and perform puja and other rituals to please Lord Krishna for spiritual enlightenment and to get salvation.

Guruvayur Ekadashi is a Solar calendar fast associated with the Guruvayur temple of Kerala. People take fasts and perform puja and other rituals to please Lord Krishna for spiritual enlightenment and to get salvation. Mokshada Ekadashi (December 11, Wednesday): The Mokshada Ekadashi which falls in Margashirsha Shukla Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Fasts and rituals performed on this day are said to secure moksha for the person and his ancestors. Believers pray to Lord Vishnu to attain spiritual evolution and, therefore, liberation.

The Mokshada Ekadashi which falls in Margashirsha Shukla Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Fasts and rituals performed on this day are said to secure moksha for the person and his ancestors. Believers pray to Lord Vishnu to attain spiritual evolution and, therefore, liberation. Matsya Dwadashi (December 12, Thursday): Matsya Dwadashi is a vrat to be performed on Margashirsha Shukla Dwadashi and is associated with Lord Vishnu’s Matsya incarnation. People offer prayers and chant from religious texts for the god and pray for protection, knowledge and enlightenment. This day is dedicated to prayers and giving.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

December 06: 10:54 AM to 12:12 PM

10:54 AM to 12:12 PM December 07: 09:37 AM to 10:55 AM

09:37 AM to 10:55 AM December 08: 04:07 PM to 05:24 PM

04:07 PM to 05:24 PM December 09: 08:20 AM to 09:38 AM

08:20 AM to 09:38 AM December 10: 02:49 PM to 04:07 PM

02:49 PM to 04:07 PM December 11: 12:15 PM to 01:32 PM

December 12: 01:33 PM to 02:50 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

