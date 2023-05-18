Weekly Panchang from May 19-25, 2023: Shani Jayanti, Planetary transits, and Auspicious muhuratas

This week, the festival of Shani Jayanti will be celebrated in different parts of India, while the New Moon Day will also be witnessed. While no major planetary transits will take place, there are auspicious muhuratas available this week for marriage, griha pravesh (housewarming), as well as purchase of property and vehicles. Let's explore the essential Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India, for the week.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious muhuratas for marriage this week are available on May 20 (05:18 PM to 05:27 AM, May 21), May 21 (05:27 AM to 05:27 AM, May 22) and May 22 (05:27 AM to 10:37 AM)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhuratas for griha pravesh are available this week on May 20 (09:30 PM to 05:27 AM, May 21) and May 22 (05:27 AM to 10:37 AM)

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing property is available this week on May 25 (05:54 PM to 05:25 AM, May 26)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle this week is available on May 22 (05:27 AM to 10:37 AM), May 24 (05:26 AM to 05:26 AM, May 25) and May 25 (05:26 AM to 05:54 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Jupiter transits Ashwini pada on May 20, Saturday, at 5:21 PM

Venus enters in Punarvasu nakshatra on May 21, Sunday, at 12:51 AM

Mercury enters Bharani nakshatra on May 22, Monday, at 12:33 AM

Sun enters Rohini nakshatra on May 25, Thursday, at 9:12 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Darsha Amavasya (May 19, Thursday): Darsha Amavasya is a Hindu festival that is celebrated on the new moon day of the month of Jyeshtha. It is a day to remember and honour one's ancestors. It is believed that on this day, the gates of heaven are open and the ancestors can come down to earth to visit their loved ones.

It is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Shani, the Hindu god of justice. It is celebrated on the Amavasya (new moon) day of the Jyeshtha month in the Hindu lunar calendar. On this day, Hindus will typically visit the temple and offer prayers to Shani. They will also fast and avoid eating sour foods. In some parts of India, people will also take a holy dip in a river or a pond. Vinayaka Chaturthi (May 23, Tuesday): The Chaturthi after Amavasya or new moon during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. It is believed that lord Ganesha blesses devotees with wisdom and patience who observe fast on this day.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

May 19: 08:53 AM to 10:35 AM

May 20: 08:53 AM to 10:35 AM

08:53 AM to 10:35 AM May 21: 05:26 PM to 07:08 PM

May 22: 07:10 AM to 08:52 AM

May 23: 03:44 PM to 05:27 PM

May 24: 12:18 PM to 02:01 PM

May 25: 02:01 PM to 03:44 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

