Weekly Panchang from May 26-June 1, 2023: Venus’s transit to Cancer, Ganga Dussehra, and Auspicious muhuratas

This week, the festivals of Ganga Dussehra and Gayatri Jayanti will be celebrated in different parts of India. Talking of planetary transits, Venus – the planet of love and beauty – will transit into the watery and emotional sign of Cancer. Apart from this, there are auspicious muhuratas available this week for marriage, griha pravesh (housewarming), as well as purchase of property and vehicles. Let's explore the important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India, for the week.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious muhuratas for marriage this week are available on May 27 (08:51 PM to 11:43 PM), May 29 (09:01 PM to 05:24 AM, May 30), May 30 (05:24 AM to 08:55 PM) and June 1 (06:48 AM to 07:00 PM)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhuratas for griha pravesh are available this week on May 29 (11:49 AM to 04:29 AM, May 30) and May 31 (06:00 AM to 01:45 PM)

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing property is available this week on May 26 (05:25 AM to 05:25 AM, May 27)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle this week is available on May 31 (05:24 AM to 01:45 PM) and June 1 (01:39 PM to 05:24 AM, Jun 02)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Moon Vyatipata on May 26, Friday, at 12:14 AM

Sun and Saturn positioned at an angle of 90-degree on May 28, Sunday, at 4:13 PM

Venus enters Cancer sign on May 30, Tuesday, at 7:51 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Dhumavati Jayanti (May 28, Sunday): Dhumavati is a goddess in Hinduism, often considered one of the ten Mahavidyas (Great Wisdom Goddesses). On this day, goddess Dhumavati is worshipped.

Dhumavati is a goddess in Hinduism, often considered one of the ten Mahavidyas (Great Wisdom Goddesses). On this day, goddess Dhumavati is worshipped. Mahesh Navami (Monday, May 29): It is a day to worship Lord Shiva, who is also known as Mahadev, Bholenath, and Shankar. The festival is observed on the Shukla Paksha Navami Tithi of the Jyeshtha month.

It is a day to worship Lord Shiva, who is also known as Mahadev, Bholenath, and Shankar. The festival is observed on the Shukla Paksha Navami Tithi of the Jyeshtha month. Ganga Dussehra (Tuesday, May 30): It is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the descent of the holy river Ganga (Ganges) onto the Earth. The festival holds great importance for devotees of the Ganges River, as they believe that bathing in the sacred waters of the Ganga on this day can cleanse them of their sins and grant them liberation.

It is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the descent of the holy river Ganga (Ganges) onto the Earth. The festival holds great importance for devotees of the Ganges River, as they believe that bathing in the sacred waters of the Ganga on this day can cleanse them of their sins and grant them liberation. Jyeshtha Gayatri Jayanti (Wednesday, May 31): It is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of the goddess Gayatri. It is observed on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi of the Jyestha month in the Hindu calendar. Gayatri is the goddess of knowledge, wisdom, and enlightenment. She is also the mother of the Vedas, the sacred texts of Hinduism.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

May 26: 10:35 AM to 12:18 PM

May 27: 08:52 AM to 10:35 AM

08:52 AM to 10:35 AM May 28: 05:29 PM to 07:12 PM

May 29: 07:08 AM to 08:52 AM

May 30: 03:46 PM to 05:30 PM

May 31: 12:19 PM to 02:03 PM

June 01: 02:03 PM to 03:47 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

