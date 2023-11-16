Weekly Panchang from November 17 – 23, 2023: Chhath Puja, Sun’s Transit in Scorpio, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week, we celebrate the Chhath Puja, a festival dedicated to the Sun god, Surya. We also witness the Sun's entry into the zodiac sign Scorpio, which brings about a change in energy and influence. Additionally, we have several auspicious muhuratas for important events such as marriage, griha pravesh, buying and selling vehicles and property. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is Available this week on November 23, Thursday (09:01 PM to 06:51 AM, Nov 24)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious Muhurat is Available this week on November 17, Friday (01:17 AM to 06:46 AM, Nov 18), November 18, Saturday (06:46 AM to 09:18 AM), November 22, Wednesday (06:37 PM to 06:50 AM, Nov 23) and November 23, Thursday (06:50 AM to 09:01 PM)

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious Muhurat is Available this week on November 17, Friday (06:45 AM to 01:17 AM, Nov 18) and November 23, Thursday (05:16 PM to 06:51 AM, Nov 24)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on November 19, Sunday (06:46 AM to 07:23 AM), November 20, Monday (06:47 AM to 03:16 AM, Nov 21) and November 23, Thursday (05:16 PM to 09:01 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun enters Scorpio sign on November 17 (Friday) at 01:30 AM

Mercury enters Jyeshtha nakshatra on November 17 (Friday) at 06:59 PM

Sun and Mars at a deep conjunction on November 18 (Saturday) at 11:06 AM

Uranus enters Bharani nakshatra on November 18 (Saturday) at 05:23 PM

Sun enters Anuradha nakshatra on November 20 (Monday) at 08:49 AM

Mars enters Anuradha nakshatra on November 21 (Tuesday) at 04:16 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Vrishchika Sankranti (Friday, November 17): Vrishchika Sankranti, which is sometimes referred to as Vishu or Vrischik Sankraman, signifies the Sun’s movement into the Vrishchika (Scorpio) zodiac. Hindus hold religious rituals and prayers as a sign of gratitude towards the bountiful harvest season. The festival is culturally significant in India, and it symbolises new life.

Chhath Puja (Sunday, November 19): Fervent celebrations take place in northern India (primarily in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand) during the Hindu festival known as Chhath Puja, which also honours the Sun god. Four days are devoted to rigorous rituals when devotees pray to the rising and setting Sun. In an agricultural society, it denotes gratitude for the Sun's energy that makes the crops grow and gives life to everything.

Kansa Vadh (Wednesday, November 22): Kansa Vadh, held primarily in the Indian state of Odisha, commemorates the triumph of the demigod king Krishna over King Kansa. This is a festive event which symbolises the triumph of good over evil and is marked by grand processions, typical dances and dramas about the legendary killing of Kansa by Krishna.

Devutthana Ekadashi (Thursday, November 23): Devutthana Ekadashi or Prabodhini Ekadashi brings an end to the Chaturmas Vrat period, during which lord Vishnu is believed to be sleeping in cosmic slumber. Devotees observe fasts and perform the rituals in order to awaken him, praying for blessings and spiritual enlightenment. It is an important Hindu ritual ceremony.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

November 17: 10:46 AM to 12:06 PM

November 18: 09:26 AM to 10:46 AM

09:26 AM to 10:46 AM November 19: 04:06 PM to 05:26 PM

04:06 PM to 05:26 PM November 20: 08:07 AM to 09:27 AM

08:07 AM to 09:27 AM November 21: 02:46 PM to 04:06 PM

02:46 PM to 04:06 PM November 22: 12:07 PM to 01:27 PM

12:07 PM to 01:27 PM November 23: 01:27 PM to 02:46 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

