Weekly Panchang from October 25-31, 2024: Dhanteras, Tamil Deepavali, Mercury in Scorpio, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week is filled with festive joy, marking a time for celebration and introspection. The festivities begin with Dhanteras, symbolising prosperity and good health, where buying gold or new items brings positive energy into our lives. Following Dhanteras are Kali Chaudas and Tamil Deepavali, festivals that invoke the power of light to overcome darkness, encouraging us to remove negativity from our lives and welcome new beginnings. In the zodiac, Mercury’s transit into Scorpio emphasises deeper communication, sharp intuition, and emotional insights, urging us to confront hidden truths and rethink strategies. Additionally, Varun (Neptune) transits into Poorva Bhadrapada Pada, enhancing our imaginative powers and spiritual awareness. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on October 25, Friday (07:40 AM to 06:29 AM, Oct 26).

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase Muhurat is available this week on October 30, Wednesday (06:32 AM to 01:15 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus transits Jyeshtha Nakshatra on October 27 (Sunday) at 01:15 AM

Mercury and Jupiter at a deep 150-degree angle on October 27 (Sunday) at 02:18 PM

Mars transits Pushya Nakshatra on October 28 (Monday) at 04:24 PM

Venus and Saturn at a 90-degree square on October 28 (Monday) at 07:02 PM

Mercury transits Scorpio sign on October 29 (Tuesday) at 10:44 PM

Varun (Neptune) transits Poorva Bhadrapada Pada on October 30 (Wednesday) at 01:32 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Govatsa Dwadashi (October 28, Monday): It is a festival dedicated to the worship of cows and calves. Devotees, especially in Maharashtra, honour cows as symbols of prosperity and nurturing. They fast and offer prayers for family welfare, recognising the cow's sacred role in Hindu culture and agriculture.

Rama Ekadashi (October 28, Monday): It is a day of fasting and devotion to Lord Vishnu. Observing this, Ekadashi is believed to cleanse sins and grant liberation from the cycle of rebirth. Devotees seek spiritual growth, protection, and the blessings of peace and prosperity through prayers and fasting.

Dhanteras (October 29, Tuesday): Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. Dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and Ayurveda, people worship for good health and prosperity. It's an auspicious day for buying gold, silver, and utensils, symbolising wealth and protection from negative energies.

Yama Deepam (October 29, Tuesday): It is a ritual where lamps are lit in honour of Lord Yama, the god of death. Lighting the deepam is believed to protect families from untimely death and ensure long life. It is a prayer for safety, well-being, and peace.

Kali Chaudas (October 30, Wednesday): It is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Kali and her fierce form. Devotees perform rituals to eliminate negative energies, overcome fears, and seek protection. It is also a time to remove evil influences and invite strength, courage, and spiritual growth.

Hanuman Puja (October 30, Wednesday): Hanuman Puja in Kartika, Krishna Chaturdashi, is a day dedicated to worshipping Lord Hanuman for strength, protection, and courage. Devotees pray for his blessings to overcome challenges and fears.

Narak Chaturdashi (October 31, Thursday): This day marks Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura. It symbolises the triumph of good over evil. Devotees take an early morning oil bath and light lamps, believing it purifies them from sins and brings protection, peace, and prosperity into their lives.

Tamil Deepavali (October 31, Thursday): Tamil Deepavali is a vibrant festival marking Lord Krishna's victory over Narakasura. Tamilians celebrate by lighting oil lamps, bursting crackers, and sharing sweets with family and friends. The day symbolises the victory of light over darkness, bringing joy, prosperity, and spiritual renewal.

Kali Puja (October 31, Thursday): Kali Puja, observed in Kartika, Krishna Amavasya, is a powerful festival dedicated to Goddess Kali. Devotees worship her fierce form to seek protection, destroy negativity, and invite spiritual strength. The puja symbolises the victory of light over darkness and is a time for deep devotion and blessings.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

October 25: 10:41 AM to 12:05 PM

10:41 AM to 12:05 PM October 26: 09:17 AM to 10:41 AM

09:17 AM to 10:41 AM October 27: 04:16 PM to 05:40 PM

04:16 PM to 05:40 PM October 28: 07:54 AM to 09:17 AM

07:54 AM to 09:17 AM October 29: 02:51 PM to 04:15 PM

02:51 PM to 04:15 PM October 30: 12:04 PM to 01:28 PM

12:04 PM to 01:28 PM October 31: 01:27 PM to 02:50 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

