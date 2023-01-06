Weekly Panchang January 6-12: Planetary Transits, Festivals,Auspicious Muhuratas

This week will mark the end of the Pausha month and beginning of the month of Magha – which is the 11th month in the traditional Hindu calendar. Worship of Lord Shiva is considered highly auspicious in this month. Talking of planetary transits, no major movements are forthcoming this week apart from some nakshatra transits. Auspicious muhuratas are available for purchase and registration of property this week. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurata for marriage is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurata for griha pravesh is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on January 6 (12:14 AM to 07:15 AM, Jan 07) and January 12 (07:15 AM to 02:25 PM)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle this week

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters Shravana nakshatra on January 6, Friday, at 3:53 PM

Sun and Mercury at a strong conjunction of zero degrees on January 7, Saturday, at 6:25 PM

Venus and Mars at an auspicious 120-degree angle on January 9, Monday, at 8:49 PM

Sun enters Uttara Ashadha nakshatra on January 11, Wednesday, at 2:25 PM

Mercury and Venus at an angle of 30-degree on January 12, Thursday, at 8:29 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Pausha Purnima (Friday, January 6): This is the full moon day in Pausha month. It is considered an auspicious day among Hindus. This day it is considered auspicious to perform satyanarayan fast and offer prayers to lord Vishnu.

Magha month begins (Saturday, January 7): Magh is the 11th month in Hindu calendar. This month will start on January 7 and end of February 5. This is the most auspicious month to perform prayers to Lord Shiva. Magh mela (fair) is a popular occurrence in this Hindu month.

Sakat Chauth (Tuesday, January 10): It is celebrated on Chaturthi tithi of Krishna Paksha and is devoted to Lord Ganesha. This day is observed by mothers for the health and wellbeing of their children.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

January 6: 11:09 AM to 12:27 PM

January 7: 09:51 AM to 11:09 AM

January 8: 04:22 PM to 05:40 PM

January 9: 08:33 AM to 09:52 AM

January 10: 03:05 PM to 04:24 PM

January 11: 12:29 PM to 01:47 PM

January 12: 01:48 PM to 03:06 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

