Weekly Panchang June 24-30 '22: Transits, Auspicious Muhuratas & Festivals

This week, Mars – the planet of vigour and aggression - will transit into its own sign, Aries. This will bring about a positive change in the way we channelise our ambition and energy levels to create something we desire. Apart from this, there are selective auspicious muhuratas available this week for purchase of vehicle and property. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing and registration of property is available only on June 30 (05:26 AM to 01:07 AM, Jul 01)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing vehicle this week is available on June 26 (01:06 PM to 03:25 AM, Jun 27)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters Rohini nakshatra on June 26, Sunday, at 06:13 PM

Mars enters Aries sign on June 27, Monday, at 06:00 AM

Mars and Saturn at 60-degree (Sextile) on June 28, Tuesday, at 03:56 AM

Mercury enters Mrigashira nakshatra on June 28, Tuesday, at 12:40 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Yogini Ekadashi (Friday, June 24): It falls during Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month according to North Indian calendar and during Krishna Paksha of Jyaishta month according to South Indian calendar. It is believed that fasting on Yogini Ekadashi can purge all sins and provides all luxuries in life.

Masik Shivaratri (Monday, June 27): Shivaratri is festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Each month, Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha is known as Masik Shivaratri. It is believed that impossible and difficult task can be fulfilled by observing Masik Shivaratri Vrats (fasting).

Darsha Amavasya (Tuesday, June 28): Amavasya is new moon day in Hindu calendar. It is significant day as many rituals are performed only on Amavasya Tithi.

Ashadha Amavasya (Wednesday, June 29): No moon day or Amavasya tithi that falls in the month of Ashada is celebrated as Ashadha Amavasya. On this auspicious occasion, people give offerings to their ancestors.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri (Thursday, June 30): It is observed from the Pratipada (1st day) till the Navami (9th day) of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month. It begins on June 30 and ends on July 10. Ghatasthapana is one of the significant rituals during Navratri. It marks the beginning of the nine days Durga Puja.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

June 24: 10:39 AM to 12:24 PM

June 25: 08:54 AM to 10:39 AM

June 26: 05:38 PM to 07:23 PM

June 27: 07:10 AM to 08:55 AM

June 28: 03:54 PM to 05:38 PM

June 29: 12:25 PM to 02:09 PM

June 30: 02:09 PM to 03:54 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

