Weekly Panchang March 10-16: Planetary Transits, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week, multiple planetary transits will take place. While Venus will move to Aries, Mars will transit to Gemini and Sun and Mercury in Pisces. Apart from this, Saturn will be placed in Shatabhisha nakshatra. Apart from this, there are favourable muhuratas for ceremonies such as weddings, property dealings, and the purchase or registration of vehicles. Let's explore the essential Panchanga specifics for New Delhi, NCT, India, for the week.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata is available for marriage on March 11 (07:11 AM to 07:52 PM) and March 13 (08:21 AM to 05:11 PM)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata is available for griha pravesh on March 10 (06:37 AM to 09:42 PM), March 13 (09:27 PM to 06:33 AM, Mar 14) and March 16 (04:47 AM to 06:29 AM, Mar 17)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on March 16 (06:30 AM to 04:47 AM, Mar 17)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle this week is available on March 10 (06:37 AM to 09:42 PM), March 12 (06:35 AM to 08:00 AM) and March 13 (08:21 AM to 09:27 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mercury enters Poorva Bhadrapada nakshatra on March 11, Saturday, at 4:19 AM

Jupiter enters Revati Pada on March 11, Saturday, at 9:41 AM

Venus enters Aries sign on March 12, Sunday, at 8:37 AM

Mars enters Gemini sign on March 13, Monday, at 5:33 AM

Saturn enters Shatabhisha nakshatra on March 15, Wednesday, at 3:33 AM

Sun enters Pisces sign on March 15, Wednesday, at 6:47 AM

Mercury enters Pisces sign on March 16, Thursday, at 10:54 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Bhalachandra Sankashti (Saturday, March 11): It is a Hindu festival celebrated primarily in the Indian state of Maharashtra. It falls on the fourth day (chaturthi) of the waning phase of the moon (krishna paksha). On this day, devotees observe a strict fast and perform puja of Lord Ganesha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranga Panchami (Sunday, March 12): It is a Hindu festival that is primarily celebrated in the Indian states of Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka. The festival is observed on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Hindu month of Phalguna, which is five days after Holi.

Sheetala Ashtami (Wednesday, March 15): The festival is dedicated to Sheetala Mata, who is also known as Goddess Sheetala or Goddess Bhavani. She is believed to be the goddess of smallpox and other infectious diseases. People worship her to seek her blessings and protection from these diseases.

Karadaiyan Nombu (Wednesday, March 15): Also known as Savitri Vratam or Karadayan Nonbu, it is a Hindu festival that is primarily celebrated in the southern Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. It is observed on the day of the Tamil month of Maasi, which usually falls in the month of March. On this day, women observe a fast and tie a sacred thread around their necks as a symbol of their devotion and loyalty to their husbands.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

March 10: 11:03 AM to 12:32 PM

March 11: 09:34 AM to 11:03 AM

March 12: 04:58 PM to 06:27 PM

March 13: 08:03 AM to 09:32 AM

March 14: 03:30 PM to 04:59 PM

March 15: 12:30 PM to 02:00 PM

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

March 16: 02:00 PM to 03:30 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON