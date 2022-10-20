Weekly Panchang October 21-27: Dhanteras, Diwali, & Bhai Dooj, Transit Muhurats

This will be an eventful week as numerous festivals like Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Govardhan Pooja will be celebrated across various parts of India. This week, another notable development will be that of Saturn as it will turn direct after a period of more than three months. Alongside, Mercury will transit into Libra sign on October 26. Talking of auspicious muhuratas, one can plan activities relating to buying or registration of property and vehicle this week as selective muhuratas are available. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on October 21 (06:25 AM to 06:26 AM, Oct 22) and October 27 (06:29 AM to 06:30 AM, Oct 28)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle is available on October 27 (12:45 PM to 06:30 AM, Oct 28)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury enters Chitra nakshatra on October 22, Saturday, at 3:12 PM

Saturn turns direct in Capricorn sign on October 23, Sunday, at 4:19 AM

Sun and Venus at 0 degree on October 23, Sunday, at 2:40 AM

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sun enters Swati nakshatra on October 24, Monday, at 12:32 PM

Mercury enters Libra sign on October 26, Wednesday, at 1:55 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Rama Ekadashi (Friday, October 21): Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped together on the day. It is also believed that holding a fast on Rama Ekadashi is a symbolic penance for the wrongs we may have committed knowingly or unknowingly.

Dhanteras (Saturday, October 22): Dhantrayodashi which is also known as Dhanteras is the first day of five days long Diwali festivities. On the day of Dhantrayodashi, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea. Hence, Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera who is the God of wealth, is worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodashi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Diwali (Monday, October 24): Most Hindu families decorate their homes and offices with marigold flowers and Ashoka, mango and banana leaves on the day of Lakshmi Puja. It is considered auspicious to keep Mangalik Kalash covered with unpeeled coconut at both side of the main entrance of the home. The Puja muhurat is from 06:53 PM to 08:16 PM.

Partial Solar Eclipse (Tuesday, October 25): It would be the second Solar Eclipse of 2022. This eclipse would be visible mainly from the parts of Europe, north-east Africa and west Asia.

Bhai Dooj (Wednesday, October 26): On Bhaiya Dooj, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters. Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya. The Aparahna time is from 01:12 PM to 03:27 PM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Govardhan Puja (Wednesday, October 26): It is celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. Gowardhan Puja is also known as Annakut Puja. On this day food made of cereals like wheat, rice, curry made of gram flour and leafy vegetables is cooked and offered to Lord Krishna.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

October 21: 10:40 AM to 12:06 PM

October 22: 09:16 AM to 10:41 AM

October 23: 04:19 PM to 05:44 PM

October 24: 07:52 AM to 09:16 AM

October 25: 02:53 PM to 04:18 PM

October 26: 12:05 PM to 01:29 PM

October 27: 01:29 PM to 02:52 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON