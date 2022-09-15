Weekly Panchang September 16-22: Transits, Auspicious Muhurat & Festivals

This week, Pitru Paksha will be in operation and Ashtami and Navami Shraddha will be observed on September 18 and 19, respectively. Also, this week, Sun will transit from Leo to Virgo, the sign of Mercury. Talking of auspicious muhuratas, one can plan activities relating to buying or registration of property this week as favourable muhurata is available. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on September 22 (06:09 AM to 06:10 AM, Sep 23)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for purchasing vehicle

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars and Venus positioned at 90-degree angle on September 17, Saturday, at 12:16 AM

Sun enters Virgo sign on September 17, Saturday, at 07:35 AM

Mercury enters Uttara Phalguni nakshatra on September 19, Monday, at 6:15 PM

Venus and Saturn at 150-degree angle on September 21, Wednesday, at 01:39 AM

Venus enters Uttara Phalguni nakshatra on September 22, Wednesday, at 4:57 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Kanya Sankranti (Saturday, September 17): It marks the beginning of the sixth month in Hindu Solar Calendar. All twelve Sankrantis in the year are highly auspicious for charity and donation works. In South India Sankranti is called as Sankramanam. It is also known as Vishwakarma Puja.

Rohini Vrat (September 17, Saturday): It is a significant fasting day in Jain community. Rohini Vrat is mainly observed by women for the long life of their husbands.

Ashtami Shraddha (Sunday, September 18): Ashtami Shraddha is done for those deceased family members who died on Ashtami Tithi, including both Shukla and Krishna Paksha Ashtami.

Navami Shraddha (Monday, September 19): Navami Shraddha Tithi is also known as Matra Navami. This Tithi is the most suitable day to perform mother's Shraddha. It is believed that doing Shraddha on this Tithi appeases all deceased female members in the family.

Indira Ekadashi Vrat (Wednesday, September 21): Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

September 16: 10:43 AM to 12:16 PM

September 17: 09:11 AM to 10:43 AM

September 18: 04:51 PM to 06:23 PM

September 19: 07:40 AM to 09:11 AM

September 20: 03:17 PM to 04:49 PM

September 21: 12:14 PM to 01:45 PM

September 22: 01:45 PM to 03:16 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

