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    Ghaziabad: 63-year-old stabbed to death by son-in-law

    Ghaziabad: A 63-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his 35-year-old son-in-law following a dispute at his house at Fafrana Road in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar late Thursday night, police said on Friday

    Published on: Jul 11, 2026, 08:20:02 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Ghaziabad: A 63-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his 35-year-old son-in-law following a dispute at his house at Fafrana Road in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar late Thursday night, police said on Friday.

    The DCP said that the victim’s family rushed him to a hospital, but he died during treatment due to severe stab injuries.
    The DCP said that the victim’s family rushed him to a hospital, but he died during treatment due to severe stab injuries.

    Police said the incident occurred around 8.30pm and police have formed teams to arrest the accused.

    DCP (rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said,“The victim’s daughter had been living with her parents for some months due to a dispute with her husband. On Thursday night, the accused came to his in-laws house and an altercation broke out. During the argument, the accused stabbed his father-in-law and fled.”

    The DCP said that the victim’s family rushed him to a hospital, but he died during treatment due to severe stab injuries.

    The victim’s son, said, “I had gone out for some work and my father called me to reach home soon as he was stabbed. My brother-in-law works as a medical representative. He has a drinking habit and used to beat up my sister, which prompted her to return to our house about a month ago. He also tried to attack my sister and mother with the knife.”

    He said his father was first taken to a local hospital in Modinagar and later referred to a Ghaziabad hospital, where he died at around 2.25am on Friday. The doctors told the family that he had suffered excessive internal and external bleeding due to injuries in his intestine.

    The DCP added, “We have received a complaint from the family of the deceased and an FIR under BNS section 103(1) is being registered against the accused. Other BNS sections will be added as part of the investigation. The family had not previously filed any complaint regarding the domestic violence faced by their daughter.”

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