Weekly Panchang September 23-29: Transits, Auspicious Muhurat & Festivals

This week will mark the end of Pitru Paksha on Amavasya tithi on September 25. Thereafter, the auspicious Navratri season will commence which is considered favourable for initiating any important activity in personal and professional life. Also, this week, Venus – the planet of love and wealth - will transit from Leo to Virgo, the sign of Mercury. Talking of auspicious muhuratas, one can plan activities relating to buying or registration of property and vehicle this week as favourable muhurata is available. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on September 23 (06:10 AM to 06:10 AM, Sep 24) and September 29 (06:13 AM to 06:13 AM, Sep 30)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle is available on September 28 (06:12 AM to 01:27 AM, Sep 29)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Jupiter enters Uttara Bhadrapada Pada on September 23, Friday, at 9:44 AM

Ketu enters Swati nakshatra on September 24, Saturday, at 5:21 AM

Mars enters Mrigashira nakshatra on September 24, Saturday, at 8:10 AM

Venus transits in Virgo sign on September 24, Saturday, at 9:14 PM

Sun enters Hasta nakshatra on September 27, Tuesday, at 12:57 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Masik Shivratri (Saturday, September 24): Shivaratri is great festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Each month, Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha is known as Masik Shivaratri.

Amavasya Shraddha (Sunday, September 25): If someone is not able to perform Shraddha on all Tithis then single Shraddha (for all) on this day is enough to appease all deceased souls in the family. If death anniversary of ancestors is not known or forgotten then those Shraddhas can be performed on this Tithi. That's why Amavasya Shraddha is also known as Sarvapitra Moksha Amavasya.

Ashwina Navratri (Monday, September 26): Navratri is a nine days festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. Navratri is a Sanskrit word which literally means nine nights. During these nine nights and ten days, Goddess Durga is worshipped in nine different forms, known as Navdurga. The tenth day is celebrated as Vijayadashami when idols of Goddess Durga are immersed into the water body.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

September 23: 10:42 AM to 12:13 PM

September 24: 09:12 AM to 10:42 AM

September 25: 04:44 PM to 06:14 PM

September 26: 07:42 AM to 09:12 AM

September 27: 03:12 PM to 04:42 PM

September 28: 12:12 PM to 01:41 PM

September 29: 01:41 PM to 03:10 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

