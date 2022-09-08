Weekly Panchang September 9-5: Transits, Auspicious Muhurat & Festivals

This week, Pitru Paksha (commonly called Shraddha) will commence from September 10 on Poornima tithi. It is observed for peace and blessings of deceased family members or ancestors. Another important event occurring this week is the retrogression of Mercury. This will bring about some new opportunities in our lives. Talking of auspicious muhuratas, one can plan activities relating to buying vehicle this week as favourable muhurata is available. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for registering or purchasing property

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing vehicle this week is available on September 9 (06:07 PM to 06:03 AM, Sep 10)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury becomes retrograde on September 10, Saturday, at 9:07 AM

Venus enters Poorva Phalguni nakshatra on September 11, Sunday, at 11:16 AM

Varuna (Neptune) enters Aquarius sign on September 11, Sunday, at 3:11 PM

Sun enters Uttara Phalguni nakshatra on September 13, Tuesday, at 9:28 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Ganesha Visarjan (Friday, September 9): Ganesha devotees perform Ganesha Puja during afternoon and take the Ganapati idols for Visarjan after Madhyahna which is equivalent to midday as per Hindu division of the day.

Bhadrapada Purnima (Saturday, September 10): Bhadrapada Purnima is a sacred and special festival for Lord Vishnu followers. On this day devotees pray to Lord Satyanarayan with devotion to seek His blessings for a better life.

Pitru Paksha (Saturday, September 10): This day marks the beginning of Pitru Paksha or Shradhh. Pratipada Shraddha is done for those deceased family members who died on Pratipada Tithi, including both Shukla and Krishna Paksha Pratipada.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

September 9: 10:44 AM to 12:18 PM

September 10: 09:11 AM to 10:44 AM

September 11: 04:58 PM to 06:31 PM

September 12: 07:38 AM to 09:11 AM

September 13: 03:23 PM to 04:56 PM

September 14: 12:16 PM to 01:49 PM

September 15: 01:49 PM to 03:21 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

