Weekly Panchanga from July 28-August 3, 2023: Shravana Adhika Purnima, Festivals, Auspicious Muhurtas

This week will mark the revered occasion of Shravana Adhika Purnima, a time of heightened spiritual significance and divine blessings. Additionally, we celebrate the joyous festival of Aadi Perukku, a festival dedicated to honouring the nurturing power of rivers. Furthermore, the cosmos will witness a significant transit as the radiant Sun moves through the enigmatic energies of Ashlesha Nakshatra, inviting us to delve into profound introspection and transformation. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Saturn placed at a deep angle of 150-degree on July 29, Saturday, at 11:05 AM

Mars and Jupiter placed at an angle of 120-degree on August 2, Wednesday, at 2:10 AM

Mercury and Saturn placed at an angle of 180-degree on August 2, Wednesday, at 7:45 AM

Sun enters Ashlesha nakshatra on August 3, Thursday, at 4:04 PM

Mercury enters Poorva Phalguni nakshatra on August 3, Thursday, at 8:04 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Padmini Ekadashi (Saturday, July 29): It is a day of fasting and prayer. Hindus believe that by fasting on Padmini Ekadashi, they can gain the blessings of Lord Vishnu and achieve moksha, or liberation from the cycle of rebirth.

It is a day of fasting and prayer. Hindus believe that by fasting on Padmini Ekadashi, they can gain the blessings of Lord Vishnu and achieve moksha, or liberation from the cycle of rebirth. Shravana Adhika Purnima (Tuesday, August 1): It is also known as Shravan Purnima or Hariyali Amavasya. On this day, Hindus fast, visit temples, offer prayers and food to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and take a bath in the Ganges River or other holy rivers.

It is also known as Shravan Purnima or Hariyali Amavasya. On this day, Hindus fast, visit temples, offer prayers and food to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and take a bath in the Ganges River or other holy rivers. Aadi Perukku (Thursday, August 3): It is a festival celebrated by Tamil Hindus in the state of Tamil Nadu, India. It is a day to celebrate the beginning of the monsoon season and to pray for a good harvest. The festival is celebrated on the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

July 28: 10:46 AM to 12:27 PM

July 29: 09:04 AM to 10:46 AM

July 30: 05:32 PM to 07:14 PM

July 31: 07:23 AM to 09:05 AM

August 01: 03:50 PM to 05:31 PM

August 02: 12:27 PM to 02:08 PM

August 03: 02:08 PM to 03:49 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

