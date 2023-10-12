Weekly Panchanga from October 13-19, 2023: Pitru Amavasya, Navratri, Sun’s Transit To Libra, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week is a significant one, with religious and astrological events of note. It begins with Sarva Pitru Amavasya, a day to remember and honour ancestors. A solar eclipse will also occur on this day, making it a rare and auspicious occasion. The following day, Navratri begins, a nine-day Hindu festival celebrating the nine forms of the goddess Durga. This is a time of spiritual devotion and celebration for Hindus all over the world. In addition to these religious events, there will also be planetary transits this week. Saturn will transit in Dhanishtha nakshatra, and the Sun will transit to the Libra sign. Additionally, this week is auspicious for buying and selling property. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on October 19 (09:04 PM to 06:25 AM, Oct 20)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars enters Swati nakshatra on October 13, Friday, at 4:10 PM

Mercury enters Chitra nakshatra on October 15, Sunday, at 4:14 AM

Saturn enters Dhanishtha nakshatra on October 15, Sunday, at 4:49 AM

Venus enters Poorva Phalguni nakshatra on October 17, Tuesday, at 3:39 PM

Sun enters Libra sign on October 18, Wednesday, at 1:42 AM

Mercury enters Libra sign on October 19, Thursday, at 1:23 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Sarva Pitru Amavasya (Saturday, October 14): It is also known as Mahalaya Amavasya, Pitru Amavasya, or Pitru Moksha Amavasya. The festival is dedicated to the ancestors, or pitrus. On this day, Hindus believe that the pitrus return to the earth to receive offerings from their descendants. These offerings are made in the form of prayers, rituals, and food.

It is also known as Mahalaya Amavasya, Pitru Amavasya, or Pitru Moksha Amavasya. The festival is dedicated to the ancestors, or pitrus. On this day, Hindus believe that the pitrus return to the earth to receive offerings from their descendants. These offerings are made in the form of prayers, rituals, and food. Solar Eclipse (Saturday, October 14): An annular solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) will occur on October 14, wherein the Moon will pass between the Earth and the Sun, creating a "ring of fire" effect. It will be visible in parts of the United States, Mexico, and many countries in South and Central America.

An annular solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) will occur on October 14, wherein the Moon will pass between the Earth and the Sun, creating a "ring of fire" effect. It will be visible in parts of the United States, Mexico, and many countries in South and Central America. Beginning of Navratri (Sunday, October 15): During Navratri, Hindus worship the nine forms of the goddess Durga. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Durga, and devotees observe different rituals and fasts on each day. Navratri is a time for spiritual renewal and celebration. It is also a time for Hindus to come together and worship the goddess Durga.

During Navratri, Hindus worship the nine forms of the goddess Durga. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Durga, and devotees observe different rituals and fasts on each day. Navratri is a time for spiritual renewal and celebration. It is also a time for Hindus to come together and worship the goddess Durga. Vinayaka Chaturthi (Wednesday, October 18): It is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. On this day, Hindus wake up early in the morning and bathe before going to the temple to worship Ganesha. They also offer prayers and gifts to Ganesha at home. Some people also fast on this day.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

October 13: 10:40 AM to 12:07 PM

October 14: 09:14 AM to 10:40 AM

09:14 AM to 10:40 AM October 15: 04:26 PM to 05:52 PM

04:26 PM to 05:52 PM October 16: 07:48 AM to 09:14 AM

07:48 AM to 09:14 AM October 17: 02:58 PM to 04:24 PM

02:58 PM to 04:24 PM October 18: 12:06 PM to 01:32 PM

12:06 PM to 01:32 PM October 19: 01:31 PM to 02:57 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!