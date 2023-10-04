Weekly Panchanga from October 6-12, 2023: Planetary Transit, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week, we will continue to observe the special time of Shraddha or Pitru Paksha as we remember and honour our ancestors. The positions of the planets in the zodiac are not changing much this week, which is good as it keeps things steady. We don't have any major changes to worry about. But even in this peaceful time, we have some good days and times for buying or selling property, which can be smart choices for your money. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on October 6 (09:32 PM to 06:17 AM, Oct 07) and October 12 (06:20 AM to 11:36 AM)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Jupiter in a deep 150-degree angle on October 7, Saturday, at 2:31 PM

Mercury enters Hasta Nakshatra on October 7, Saturday, at 2:40 PM

Venus and Saturn in deep mutual aspect on October 10, Tuesday, at 11:38 AM

Sun enters Chitra Nakshatra on October 11, Wednesday, at 8:11 AM

Mercury and Jupiter in a deep 150-degree angle on October 12, Thursday, at 6:00 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Ashtami Shraddha (Friday, October 6): It is a day to pay homage to deceased ancestors and to offer them food and prayers. It is one of the most important Shraddhas performed during the Pitru Paksha, a 16-day period dedicated to ancestor worship. It is believed that the ancestors are particularly hungry and thirsty. By performing Shraddha on Ashtami Tithi, we can offer them food and water, which will help to satisfy their needs and alleviate their suffering.

Navami Shraddha (Saturday, October 7): It is considered to be particularly auspicious for performing Shraddha for deceased female ancestors, such as mothers, grandmothers, and great-grandmothers. It is also a good day to perform Shraddha for ancestors who died on Navami tithi.

Dashami Shraddha (Sunday, October 8): The Dashami Shraddha ritual typically involves offering food and water to the ancestors and performing Pind Daan (offering of rice balls). The Pind Daan is a symbolic way of providing nourishment to the ancestors.

Ekadashi Shraddha (Monday, October 9): It is also known as Gyaras Shraddha, and is performed on the eleventh day of the lunar cycle. It is believed that the blessings of the ancestors are more potent on Ekadashi than on any other day.

Dwadashi Shraddha (Tuesday, October 10): Dwadashi Shraddha is particularly important for those who died on a Dwadashi Tithi or who had taken renunciation (Sanyasa) before death. It is also a good time to perform Shraddha for ancestors whose death Tithi is unknown.

Trayodashi Shraddha (Wednesday, October 11): It is also known as Kakbali or Balbholani Teras. It is considered to be a particularly auspicious day to perform Shraddha for children who have died prematurely. It is also a good day to perform Shraddha for ancestors who died on the Trayodashi tithi of any month.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

October 06: 10:41 AM to 12:09 PM

October 07: 09:13 AM to 10:41 AM

09:13 AM to 10:41 AM October 08: 04:32 PM to 06:00 PM

04:32 PM to 06:00 PM October 09: 07:46 AM to 09:13 AM

07:46 AM to 09:13 AM October 10: 03:03 PM to 04:30 PM

03:03 PM to 04:30 PM October 11: 12:08 PM to 01:35 PM

12:08 PM to 01:35 PM October 12: 01:34 PM to 03:01 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

