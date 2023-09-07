Weekly Panchanga from September 8-14, 2023: Planetary transits, Auspicious Muhurtas, festivals

This week, we will observe the Bhadrapada Amavasya, a time of introspection and learning. While no major planetary transit will take place, an auspicious trine connection will be formed between the Sun and Jupiter. Sun will transit into Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra this week. Talking of muhurta, auspicious timings are available for the purchase and sale of property and vehicle. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on September 8 (06:25 AM to 12:09 PM) and September 14 (06:26 AM to 04:54 AM, Sep 15)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on September 10 (06:25 AM to 09:28 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Jupiter at a 120-degree angle (trine) on September 8, Friday, at 4:40 PM

Mercury and Mars at an angle of 30-degree (semi-sextile) on September 11, Monday, at 12:49 PM

Sun enters Uttar Phalguni nakshatra on September 14, Thursday, at 3:38 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Aja Ekadashi (Sunday, September 10): Also known as Annapraya Ekadashi, it is a significant day in the Hindu calendar. It is observed on the eleventh day of the Krishna Paksha (waning moon). Aja Ekadashi is considered to be a very auspicious day to worship Lord Vishnu.

Also known as Annapraya Ekadashi, it is a significant day in the Hindu calendar. It is observed on the eleventh day of the Krishna Paksha (waning moon). Aja Ekadashi is considered to be a very auspicious day to worship Lord Vishnu. Paryushana Parvarambha (Tuesday, September 12): It is the beginning of the Paryushana festival in Jainism. This festival is a time for Jains to reflect on their lives, seek forgiveness for their sins, and rededicate themselves to the path of non-violence, truth, and compassion.

It is the beginning of the Paryushana festival in Jainism. This festival is a time for Jains to reflect on their lives, seek forgiveness for their sins, and rededicate themselves to the path of non-violence, truth, and compassion. Bhadrapada Amavasya (Thursday, September 14): It is the new moon day of the Bhadrapada month, which is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. Bhadrapada Amavasya is a day of spiritual significance for Hindus. It is a time for introspection, meditation, and spiritual growth. As the moon disappears from the sky, devotees seek inner clarity and renewal.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

September 8: 11:03 AM to 12:36 PM

September 9: 09:30 AM to 11:03 AM

09:30 AM to 11:03 AM September 10: 05:13 PM to 06:46 PM

05:13 PM to 06:46 PM September 11: 07:58 AM to 09:30 AM

07:58 AM to 09:30 AM September 12: 03:39 PM to 05:12 PM

03:39 PM to 05:12 PM September 13: 03:39 PM to 05:12 PM

03:39 PM to 05:12 PM September 14: 02:06 PM to 03:38 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

