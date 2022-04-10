Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 10-April 16, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Temperance

The week can be dedicated to tying up loose ends. You can complete the ongoing projects, but do not rush to start new ones. Pay attention to your dreams and signs; try not to miss anything important. The week promises good luck to those who have decided to lose weight, start eating right, play sports and quit any health vice. Your passion is all set to grow into something deeper and meaningful as your compatibility with your partner reaches an all-time high. Taking a constructive approach to a difficult situation on the domestic front may enable you to resolve the problem amicably. Those working in the government sector, may not experience a favourable time due to ongoing office politics. Businessmen can face some cash crunch at times but will have enough to make ends meet.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: The Moon

Career: The Chariot

You will need to be tactful and gentle in dealing with people. Your impatience to get on with things may cause you to be insensitive, and alienate others unnecessarily. You may come across several opportunities in terms of your career growth. Try to take advantage of every opportunity by thinking carefully about it. Lonely hearts can count on friendly support to make their love life more happening and eventful. Things are all set to get exciting. If you want to earn additional money, then invest only after seeking the advice of people who are more learned and experienced than you. Your efforts to keep yourself in good shape may show its positive effect in many ways and you may experience a bloom in health. Your behaviour on the social front may come under criticism, so keep things balanced and conventional rather than going overboard.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Beige

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Six of Cups

Mood: The Strength

Career: The Magician

Your confidence is likely to be at its peak right now, and a newfound level of increased optimism may work to your benefit in all aspects of life. If your career is related to foreign clients or MNC, then you are likely to earn their respect and goodwill. This may open doors for growth and advancement. You are likely to be interested in speculative projects and ventures which may bring handsome gains. You could be involved in a family celebration and the domestic atmosphere is likely to be jovial. Regularly playing some kind of sport will help your fitness journey as physical activity helps to cope with nervous tension and overcome stress. Married persons can experience dissatisfaction in their relationship due to a lack of communication.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Devil

Career: Two of Swords

The week is very auspicious for strengthening your position in both your expert and personal life. You may not only succeed in balancing it well but may also discharge your duties effortlessly. You are likely to enjoy a pleasant ambience at your workplace; this may enable you to prove your ability and competence. While taking decisions, you need to focus more on the needs of other household members and not think too much about yourself. Those in a committed romantic relationship may get the blessing of their elders to formalize their bond after brief opposition. Your efforts to increase your mental toughness may bring handsome rewards in the near future. Those who own their business can look forward to generating new sources of income, while those who are employed can expect a gain in finances.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Moon

Career: Devil

This week, you can proceed with the implementation of your ambitious plans. The stars do not indicate any serious obstacle to the achievement of your goals. To develop flexibility and strengthen the body, practice yoga regularly. Results will be surprisingly rewarding. Your financial status may improve to a great extent as you succeed in saving money. This may also help you clear an old debt. Some of you are likely to get a transfer or a positive change in the job, much to your liking. You may witness improvement in the deteriorating health of a member of your family. Those in a romantic relationship should work on building mutual understanding with their partner; this may make the relationship strong and emotionally fulfilling.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Star

Mood: Four of Wands

Career: The Hanged Man

This week you will need to reenergize yourself and believe in yourself. It’s time to let go of complacency and start looking for new opportunities to realize your ambitions. Do not ignore signs of attention and attraction from someone; accept compliments as things may be headed in an exciting direction. You will be helpful and caring towards your elders and are likely to try to give them utmost comfort. You may have to strive hard to prove yourself and are likely to get the necessary support from your seniors and colleagues. Treat seriously any aches and pains you feel, don’t underestimate the signals your body might be sending you. You need to take the advice of trustworthy people to strengthen your finances as it is not always possible that your plans may favour you.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Dark Cream

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: The Star

Career: Judgment

Whatever you want in life can be yours soon, if you adjust your long-term goals by sharpening your focus. Go for your goals with resolve and gumption. You may remain conscious of your looks and personality as cosmetic enhancement pays off brilliantly. It is a good time to solidify your romantic relationship, perhaps by planning a wedding or formal commitment. Government employees expecting a transfer are likely to be fortunate as they may get a post or posting of their choice. There are possibilities that you may make the right decisions to make your financial status strong. You are likely to help and support your younger ones and may receive a thumbs up for your genuine concern. Some of you may finally get possession of your house or flat.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: King of Wands

You are likely to remain confident about your abilities all week. Make the most of the good fortune that is currently yours. An unusual circumstance may spark a new connection, setting the ball rolling for a new romance. Consult your family members and an elder before taking any big decision as this may enable you to take the right decision. You have every chance to complete the work in due time and to establish yourself well in front of the senior management at the workplace. This may bring opportunities for advancement. You are advised to follow a workout routine; as it may enhance your physical strength and provide mental satisfaction. Postpone any planned investments and purchases if you can. Unforeseen events could disturb your aspirations and projects.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: Justice

It is going to be a balanced week; you can easily cope with all the problems that have piled on. You may come across a person on a trip whose view may help you enhance your outlook towards life. So go ahead and grab that chance for travel. Natural ways to enhance your physical appearance may bring a remarkable outcome. You will get the opportunity to speak to your seniors directly on certain issues and get some much-needed clarity. Saving money may not be possible as expenses are likely to be higher than your budget. Find time in your busy schedule to accommodate your loved ones as they may be feeling neglected of late. The possibility of a new romance going south due to your busy schedule appears strong, so plan your priorities.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The World

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: The Hanged man

Don’t be impulsive while planning your future. You will also need to work on your patience and mental stability to turn the tide in your favour. New endeavours may appeal to you right now on the professional front. Push yourself to conquer new things, success will yours for taking. You succeed in resolving differences between your siblings and earning the desired respect from them. If you plan to expand your investment portfolio then it will be a favourable period for investment. Those who are in a romantic relationship are likely to have an enjoyable time, as they will share a strong bond with their partner. You may face some digestive issues, which can be taken care of by staying away from junk food.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Violet

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: Two of Cups

You should have a clear idea of your future. Take care to make only informed decisions in order not to be at a crossroads with your near and dear ones.You will handle financial matters with your usual aplomb today and should consider different types of investments. You can work on new plans and strategies to enhance your growth. This may keep you motivated and help you channel your efforts. You may make promising new acquaintances, but do not forget about old friends. You are advised to follow a workout routine; as it may enhance your physical strength and provide mental satisfaction. Those in a romantic relationship can face some trust issues. If you are unhappy with how a love relationship develops, be honest with your partner.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Grey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Emperor

Career: The Fool

Now is an ideal time to focus on your life path. Good plans shape good decisions. That is why good planning will be essential now in your life.A sudden romance can sweep you off your feet this week and set your heart racing in anticipation. Finding a suitable match for some eligible in the family is also possible. Work assignments may prompt you to study up and brush up on some existing skills or acquire new ones. Be sure to get an equal measure of exercise and relaxation, as well as a balanced diet to get energetic and refreshed. You are prone to let yourself be cheated when conducting smaller transactions, so don’t let this happen. If you are invited to make an interesting excursion, do not rush to refuse.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

(By: Manisha Koushik - Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant. Email: support@askmanisha.com Contact: +919650015920)