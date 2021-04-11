Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 11-April 17

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Steer clear the pending issues that have been hanging for long now. It is time to show love and concern in your relationship or you may be pronounced cold. A great time is indicated while travelling as someone volunteers to come along. There is no harm in seeking advice from those around you on the professional front to complete something soon. Those involved in sales and marketing are likely to have a tough time but eventually things settle in your favour. Keep a hold on your savings and avoid splurging. Health of a near one may be a cause of concern.

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: Devil

Career: The Star

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow





TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

You may take some time to get hold of things twirling around on the work front. An old vehicle is likely to give you a hard time with some or the other constant glitches. Spending on someone so as to influence them is not going to be of much use. Shun away from eating junk food and switch to things that help your digestive system. A family elder may not be on same page with you but persistence can help. You would need to get out of your bubble if you wish to expand your network on the social front. Be careful while driving.

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Magician

Career: Three of Wands

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream





GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Things are likely to improve on the academic front. Those starting afresh on the business front are likely to find this week to be a productive one. Raising capital to fulfil a dream would not be difficult. A difference of opinion on the domestic front may not go well with you. Keep a low profile and avoid indulging in any confrontation. Someone’s interference in your relationship is likely to upset the harmony but handle the situation diplomatically. A new workout routine started on the health front is likely to prove beneficial. Avoid travelling in the first half of the week if nothing urgent.

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Fool

Career: Two of Coins

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender





CANCER (June22 - July 22)

An appreciation on the professional front may arrive unexpectedly. A subordinate is likely to perform well and make you proud. Your helpful nature is likely to make you a star on the social front. Someone’s persistent efforts on the romantic front may make you think about them and consider his or her proposal. Health wise, things remain well in control. A mentor is likely to help you step up the corporate ladder. Students would need to focus more to avoid making silly mistakes. Money that you had loaned to someone and forgotten about is likely to be returned. An old friend may drop by unannounced.

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Strength

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange





LEO (July 23 - August 23)

Students aspiring for admissions in the prestigious colleges may have options to choose from. Family is likely to extend complete support to the endeavours you plan. Company of friends or cousins is likely to make this week exciting. A sight seeing trip or trekking may be on your mind too. Someone you are fond about is likely to make the first move on the romantic front. Purchasing a personal gym equipment may be on your mind. Those playing stocks are likely to make it big. Some luxury item may be bought for the home.

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: Four of Wands

Career: Hierophant

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown





VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

You got to be quick in figuring out how you wish to plan things on the career front. Those in uniformed jobs can hear of transfer to a new place. You may volunteer to plan an itinerary for a friend. A new property is likely to come in possession. A change in diet is likely to bring positive results on the health front. A childhood buddy is likely to spring in a surprise. Financial stability is assured as you cut down on unnecessary expenditures. You may receive a good feedback about your contributions for a noble cause.

Love: The Moon

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: The Hermit

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey





LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Cards signify commotion at this point. You may feel different forces pulling you in different directions making it impossible for you to consolidate one particular thing. Wait for the first half of the week to pass and things shall start getting better. A promised promotion may be delayed making you worried about it. Patience would be the key to handle personal life. You would need to remain tight fisted on the financial front. Those single may rush headlong into romance. Your gut feeling about something is likely to prove right. Be careful about your belongings while travelling.

Love: Justice

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Nine of Wands

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon





SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

If you really wanted to execute something – go for it this week as cards favour almost everything that you pick. A fun time is in store with the family. Those looking for a suitable accommodation are likely to settle with one they like. Wavering focus on the academic front may make you suffer if not dealt on a priority. You may face challenges on the professional front but you are likely to excel in them as well. Minor ailments can trouble you temporarily on the health front. Frivolous spending on things that catch your fancy needs to be immediately restrained.

Love: The Moon

Mood: Tower

Career: Two of Wands

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach





SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

Luck favors you this week. So, make sure you put your hands in to things you really want to happen. Seniors are likely to make you in charge of something crucial at the work place. Your recommendations are likely to benefit a junior bag a promotion or appraisal. Attending a family event is possible and will get you meet distant family and folks. A family elder is likely to be on your side in an important decision that you want to consider. Spending time with lover may appear to be tough but you would need to manage anyhow. Monetary gains are likely for those working in the medical or legal sectors.

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: Six of Swords

Career: The Empress

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: White





CAPRICORN (December 24 - January 20)

This week is going to be hectic. It will be tough to prioritize between commitments on the personal or professional front. Rising pressure on the work front may require you to work over time. A demanding senior may have to be dealt with patience. Those waiting for their leaves to be sanctioned to rush back home may need to wait for some more time. Lover may seek commitment – make sure you are ready for what’s coming forward. Health looks moderate. Walking a step ahead of your rival on the social front is possible. Those trying to make a quick buck may strategize short cuts.

Love: Devil

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Temperance

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green





AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Developments on the work front will be to your liking. Meeting someone influential on the social front is likely to ease your strategies on the business front. Luck favours you to get through what you desperately want on the academic front. Issues troubling you on the domestic front for some time now are likely to be resolved. Returns from a property investment are likely to keep you financially strong. The weight loss that you have been aiming looks possible now. You may volunteer driving by yourself for an out of town trip. Lover may appear moody – see what you can do to make your love life more interesting.

Love: Four of Swords

Mood: Chariot

Career: World

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo





PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

An official tour is in the offing for some. Seniors are likely to appreciate your efficiency on the work front. Pending decisions regarding something important are likely to be taken. An addition in the family is likely to call for a celebration. Savings may be on your mind and you may consult someone how to improve them. A shabbily planned trip is likely to affect your peace of mind. Someone in the family may not agree with your style to handle things on the domestic front. An off-mood lover may need to be pacified and handled with love, care and attention. Your presence will be much in demand on the social front.

Love: The Chariot

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Judgement

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Green





(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

