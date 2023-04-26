Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 23 to April 29, 2023

ARIES (MAR 21-APR 20)

Love: Two of Coins

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Justice

You are likely to have a good week ahead in terms of financial and professional success. You may receive unexpected financial gains. A regular gym routine may help you keep physically fit and reduce stress. However, romance may take a back seat as your focus shifts towards other aspects of your life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (APR 21-MAY 20)

Love: Page of Wands

Mood: King of Cups

Career: The Moon

This week brings excellent financial opportunities. Some may even win a small jackpot. You may benefit by paying closer attention to your nutrition. Singles may enjoy a short- lived relationship, while some may resolve differences with their partner. Social endeavours may be fruitful and lead to opportunities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

GEMINI (MAY 21-JUN 21)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: Seven of Wands

This week, you may hear news of a potential government job. You should consider investing some cash to further bolster your income. Supplementing your diet to maintain your well-being will be a good idea. Unfortunately, romance is not in the cards right now, and mood swings may affect your relationships.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

CANCER (JUN 22- JULY 22)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Queen of Coins

Career: Two of Swords

This week, you may want to pay. closer attention to your diet to maintain your overall health. You may be feeling a bit stuck and considering a job search to enhance your career prospects. On the romantic front, it will be important to set aside some quality time with your partner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Colour: Beige

LEO (JUL 23-AUG 23)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: Devil

This week is looking very promising for your health and professional life. You may benefit from incorporating a curated diet into your routine. Keep an eye on your finances to ensure you're on the right track. Your romantic life remains vibrant. You may get a golden chance to confess your love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (AUG 24-SEP 23)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Wheel of Fortune

Career: Five of Coins

This week, you may find part time job opportunities or consider freelancing. You should prioritise your health and maintain a balanced diet. Some may consider investing in insurance or schemes to secure their future. In romance, an old flame may resurface, causing some confusion and mixed emotions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (SEP 24-OCT 23)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Temperance

Career: Three of Coins

This week brings opportunities for improvement in many areas of your life but also some challenges to navigate. In finance, things are looking very good. However, in your professional life, progress may be slower than desired. On the romantic front, a proposal or new relationship may be on the horizon.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (OCT 24-NOV 22)

Love: The World

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Page of Coins

This week, there are high chances of promotion and success in your career. You may receive guidance and support from your elders. You can consult an expert to streamline your fitness efforts. Your financial gains are stable. Your romantic life may not be going well. Focus on spending quality time with your partner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (NOV 23-DEC 21)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Lovers This week, your hard work and dedication may likely pay off with a promotion or a raise. As for your health, regular exercise can help you maintain your health. Trust and understanding continue to grow between you and your partner Wealth management is key to ensuring financial stability.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (DEC 22-JAN 21)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Seven of Coins

This week, you'll find that your financial situation is excellent. Your health may also remain strong, so keep up with your cardio exercises. Focusing on efficiency can help you progress on the professional front. As far as relationships are concerned, things look great and you would not have to bother about anything.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

AQUARIUS (JAN 22-FEB 19)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Five of Wands

This week, it's important to focus on your family life. Try practising yoga or other relaxing activities to keep your energy levels up. Your finances are looking good. Your career will require some teamwork to be successful. If you're in a relationship, this is a good time to tie the knot or take things to the next level.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

PISCES FEB 20-MAR 20

Love: The Magician

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: King of Cups

You find your health rewarding this week. Consider incorporating meditation into your daily routine. In terms of your profession, some may get a chance to go abroad. In your romantic life, a blind date or an unexpected encounter could lead to exciting new possibilities. Your financial gains may remain steady.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON