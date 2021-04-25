Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 25-May 01

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Lovers

Career: The Empress

Someone may put in more efforts to grab your attention and win you over. A windfall is in the offing for some. Getting serious on the health front is likely to benefit you overall. Some urgent commitments on the domestic front may extract time from your office routine. Students need to be extra careful as they are bound to make silly mistakes. Do not volunteer for gossip sessions on the work place or it may go against you. An impromptu travel plan is likely to lift up your spirits. Decisions related to a property are likely to come through.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: World

Career: The Magician

The good think this week is you will emerge winner in whatever you pick. Your efficiency on the work front is likely to be appreciated. Those looking for jobs are likely to start getting reverts on their resumes. Money invested in the past may take some more time before it multiplies. Do not get disheartened on the academic front if things do not move as planned. Give it some more time and you shall experience good results soon. Renovating a property may be on your mind. A distant relative is likely to come and stay with you for a couple of days.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Three of Coins

Look up and smile as things tilt in your favour this week. Academically, you are likely to fare well. An appreciation or a recognition is in store for something performed competently. Lend a sensitive ear to spouse as he or she may want to share something important. Accompanying someone on a trip is likely to prove exciting. Financially, things look profitable. Investing in a commercial property is likely to bring more returns. Those in a romantic relationship can plan to discuss the same with their family elders. Purchasing a luxury vehicle may be in the minds of some.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: The Star

Career: Four of Swords

A break from the monotonous routine is a must and you should not skip that. Something organized by you on the social front is all in for a praise. Help from the least expected source is likely to come to rescue you through a problem that you may face on the work front. Overcommitting things on the professional front can invite trouble for some. This period may also find you at your flirting best, as you just don’t want to let up on a godsend opportunity! Make sure you are not lured by smooth talkers on the financial front.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: The Star

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Hermit

Meeting friends and relatives is likely to make you smile all week long. Things on the work front remain in the most comfortable position. Your connect with seniors is also likely to improve now. Avoid being carried away on the financial front and invest your hard-earned money. Travelling far may not be a good idea this week. Family members are likely to support those who want to start something of their own. A change of residence of those in rented properties is possible for some. Watch out what you eat especially over the weekends as it may not go well with your digestive system.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: Six of Coins

Mood: Wheel of Fortune

Career: The World

Someone may trust you with their secrets this week. Make sure you do not disappoint. A family get together or a celebration can keep you busy week long with the preparations. Financially, this week looks to be promising so you may find yourself in a mood to splurge. Some challenges on the professional front need to be handled competently. A transfer or promotion is in store for those in white collared jobs. A recurring ailment needs to be nursed carefully to avoid complications. Those planning to sell a property may not find the market too welcoming. A mentor may grill you for your silly mistakes on the academic front.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Emperor

Hard work coupled with smart work is likely to add to your reputation on the professional front. Good showing on the study front is likely to make you everyone’s favourite. Someone may volunteer to plan a vacation together. Old school friends may plan a reunion and take you down the memory lane. A better understanding is in store with the lover and is likely to strengthen your bonds too. Retailers and shopkeepers are likely to reap rich profits this week. Talks regarding an appraisal may initiate on the professional front.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: Devil

Career: The Strength

Some of you may be in a rush to look out for a job change but stars do not promise anything better at the moment. Good preparation allows you to fare well on the academic front. An additional workload can be expected by those working in the IT or telecom sectors. Surprising your beloved may be on your mind. Moving to a new house may be postponed for some more time. A minor ailment that has been recently troubling you shows all signs of disappearing now. A small raise in income along with additional perks is likely to boost your confidence level.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Knight of Swords

Increasing work load on the work front is likely to keep you on your toes. Playing a host to someone who is visiting you from a distant place is likely to win you brownie points. Staying fit and active would be important this week. Shun away the laziness on the academic front or you may lag behind. A family member may be in a mood to splurge and make you spend on things that are not exactly required. A careful approach can only get through a crucial business deal. Avoid confrontation of any sort on the road. Property dealers are likely to find the week quite promising.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: The Strength

Career: Four of Wands

First half of the week looks constructive to seal a property deal. A laid-back attitude really needs to be worked upon this week especially on the professional front. Money from various sources flows in helping you get rid of financial insecurities. Business folks are likely to bypass all challenges and emerge victorious. Excellent returns from investments may motivate you to think big. Changes implemented in lifestyle are certain to contribute positively towards good health. You may have to plan special things to entertain the lover. Problems in a joint family set up need to be addresses on a priority.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Two of Swords

Thorough planning would be required to put a project through execution in the professional arena. Holistic healing or inclination towards spirituality would be a life changing experience for some. This is not the right period to start something new on the business front. Judiciousness is much required for where you put your money as stars do not favour any gains. Students would need to put in better than their best. A new touch-up may be required for an ancestral property that is losing its charm. Family may not agree to everything you say; make sure you choose the right words to convince them as and when required.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Nine of Wands

Career: Page of Wands

Stars burn bright for those who wish to invest in property this week. An impromptu suggestion on the professional front is likely to be welcomed by all. Some of you may be given an additional charge of the work in the absence of a senior. Regular yoga and a balanced diet is likely to prove beneficial for your system. The domestic front shines bright with the arrival of a new member in the house. Tensions troubling you on the financial front are likely to start fading away. Some of you may feel listless on the love front, but it will just be a passing phase.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Aries (March 21-April 20) Love: The Tower Mood: The Lovers Career: The Empress Someone may put in more efforts to grab your attention and win you over. A windfall is in the offing for some. Getting serious on the health front is likely to benefit you overall. Some urgent commitments on the domestic front may extract time from your office routine. Students need to be extra careful as they are bound to make silly mistakes. Do not volunteer for gossip sessions on the work place or it may go against you. An impromptu travel plan is likely to lift up your spirits. Decisions related to a property are likely to come through. Lucky No.: 3 Lucky Colour: Sea Green Taurus (April 21-May 20) MORE FROM THIS SECTION Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 25 Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 23 Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 22 Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 21 Love: Three of Coins Mood: World Career: The Magician The good think this week is you will emerge winner in whatever you pick. Your efficiency on the work front is likely to be appreciated. Those looking for jobs are likely to start getting reverts on their resumes. Money invested in the past may take some more time before it multiplies. Do not get disheartened on the academic front if things do not move as planned. Give it some more time and you shall experience good results soon. Renovating a property may be on your mind. A distant relative is likely to come and stay with you for a couple of days. Lucky No.: 6 Lucky Colour: Crimson Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Love: Temperance Mood: The Hanged Man Career: Three of Coins Look up and smile as things tilt in your favour this week. Academically, you are likely to fare well. An appreciation or a recognition is in store for something performed competently. Lend a sensitive ear to spouse as he or she may want to share something important. Accompanying someone on a trip is likely to prove exciting. Financially, things look profitable. Investing in a commercial property is likely to bring more returns. Those in a romantic relationship can plan to discuss the same with their family elders. Purchasing a luxury vehicle may be in the minds of some. Lucky No.: 5 Lucky Colour: All shades of Green Cancer (Jun 22-July 22) Love: The Chariot Mood: The Star Career: Four of Swords A break from the monotonous routine is a must and you should not skip that. Something organized by you on the social front is all in for a praise. Help from the least expected source is likely to come to rescue you through a problem that you may face on the work front. Overcommitting things on the professional front can invite trouble for some. This period may also find you at your flirting best, as you just don’t want to let up on a godsend opportunity! Make sure you are not lured by smooth talkers on the financial front. Lucky No.: 9 Lucky Colour: Cream Leo (July 23-August 23) Love: The Star Mood: Two of Swords Career: Hermit Meeting friends and relatives is likely to make you smile all week long. Things on the work front remain in the most comfortable position. Your connect with seniors is also likely to improve now. Avoid being carried away on the financial front and invest your hard-earned money. Travelling far may not be a good idea this week. Family members are likely to support those who want to start something of their own. A change of residence of those in rented properties is possible for some. Watch out what you eat especially over the weekends as it may not go well with your digestive system. Lucky No.: 2 Lucky Colour: Lemon Virgo (August 24-September 23) Love: Six of Coins Mood: Wheel of Fortune Career: The World Someone may trust you with their secrets this week. Make sure you do not disappoint. A family get together or a celebration can keep you busy week long with the preparations. Financially, this week looks to be promising so you may find yourself in a mood to splurge. Some challenges on the professional front need to be handled competently. A transfer or promotion is in store for those in white collared jobs. A recurring ailment needs to be nursed carefully to avoid complications. Those planning to sell a property may not find the market too welcoming. A mentor may grill you for your silly mistakes on the academic front. Lucky No.: 18 Lucky Colour: Golden Brown Libra (September 24-October 23) Love: Judgement Mood: The Hanged Man Career: The Emperor Hard work coupled with smart work is likely to add to your reputation on the professional front. Good showing on the study front is likely to make you everyone’s favourite. Someone may volunteer to plan a vacation together. Old school friends may plan a reunion and take you down the memory lane. A better understanding is in store with the lover and is likely to strengthen your bonds too. Retailers and shopkeepers are likely to reap rich profits this week. Talks regarding an appraisal may initiate on the professional front. Lucky No.: 22 Lucky Colour: Dark Grey Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Love: Three of Coins Mood: Devil Career: The Strength Some of you may be in a rush to look out for a job change but stars do not promise anything better at the moment. Good preparation allows you to fare well on the academic front. An additional workload can be expected by those working in the IT or telecom sectors. Surprising your beloved may be on your mind. Moving to a new house may be postponed for some more time. A minor ailment that has been recently troubling you shows all signs of disappearing now. A small raise in income along with additional perks is likely to boost your confidence level. Lucky No.: 2 Lucky Colour: Pink Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Love: The Fool Mood: Three of Coins Career: Knight of Swords Increasing work load on the work front is likely to keep you on your toes. Playing a host to someone who is visiting you from a distant place is likely to win you brownie points. Staying fit and active would be important this week. Shun away the laziness on the academic front or you may lag behind. A family member may be in a mood to splurge and make you spend on things that are not exactly required. A careful approach can only get through a crucial business deal. Avoid confrontation of any sort on the road. Property dealers are likely to find the week quite promising. Lucky No.: 18 Lucky Colour: Magenta Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Love: Hierophant Mood: The Strength Career: Four of Wands First half of the week looks constructive to seal a property deal. A laid-back attitude really needs to be worked upon this week especially on the professional front. Money from various sources flows in helping you get rid of financial insecurities. Business folks are likely to bypass all challenges and emerge victorious. Excellent returns from investments may motivate you to think big. Changes implemented in lifestyle are certain to contribute positively towards good health. You may have to plan special things to entertain the lover. Problems in a joint family set up need to be addresses on a priority. Lucky No.: 9 Lucky Colour: Golden Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Love: Page of Swords Mood: Eight of Cups Career: Two of Swords Thorough planning would be required to put a project through execution in the professional arena. Holistic healing or inclination towards spirituality would be a life changing experience for some. This is not the right period to start something new on the business front. Judiciousness is much required for where you put your money as stars do not favour any gains. Students would need to put in better than their best. A new touch-up may be required for an ancestral property that is losing its charm. Family may not agree to everything you say; make sure you choose the right words to convince them as and when required. Lucky No.: 15 Lucky Colour: Cream Pisces (February 20-March 20) Love: The Lovers Mood: Nine of Wands Career: Page of Wands Stars burn bright for those who wish to invest in property this week. An impromptu suggestion on the professional front is likely to be welcomed by all. Some of you may be given an additional charge of the work in the absence of a senior. Regular yoga and a balanced diet is likely to prove beneficial for your system. The domestic front shines bright with the arrival of a new member in the house. Tensions troubling you on the financial front are likely to start fading away. Some of you may feel listless on the love front, but it will just be a passing phase. Lucky No.: 3 Lucky Colour: Purple (Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com) Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter