Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for August 22-August 28

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Judgement

This is good week to work towards enhancing your career prospects using your influential contacts. Those in retail business are likely to successfully implement a new strategy to increase footfall and earnings. You will remain favourably poised on the academic front with your efforts. Some of you may find your family coming to your aid during a difficult phase. Romance is set to enter your life through your own initiatives. Trying out something new on the fitness front will enable you to improve your overall health. Travelling alone doesn’t appear to be too encouraging, so avoid it for now. Constructing or buying a house is possible for those desiring own roofs over their head.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Temperance

Career: King of Wands

Subordinates or co-workers may lend a helping hand to complete an important project on time on professional front. You need to make efforts to recover blocked investment to improve financial position. Stiff competition may motivate you to go an extra mile to succeed on the academic front. Achievement of a family member is likely to put everyone in cheerful mood at home. Get ready to enjoy all the attention and appreciation you need from your loved ones. Seek expert guidance before undertaking a new exercise routine. Don’t be hasty in a property deal. You manage to consolidate your position on the social front.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: Six of Swords

You need to maintain objectivity and focus to succeed on the professional front. You need to strictly check unnecessary expenditure to ensure financial stability. Excellent performance in a recent exam or competition will be a morale booster for some. Your packed schedule may make it difficult to make time for family, but you will manage. A minor misunderstanding on romantic front may snowball into a major issue, so keep your cool. Tips and suggestions from a fitness expert are likely to work wonders for you on the health front. Good rent for a property is foreseen for those letting it out. Performing some ritual or religious ceremony will highly benefit you.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: The Magician

Career: World

A promising time for ambitious professionals to demonstrate technical skills and abilities to make a mark at workplace. You will be able to successfully solve a pressing financial matter. You need to review the choices available to you on the academic front, as you don’t seem satisfied with the ones you have opted for. You will need to take out time for something promised to the family. You are likely to find romantic relationship emotionally fulfilling. Regular medication will be important in getting rid of a chronic ailment. You will find excellent avenues opening up for you for owning property. You may feel motivated to support a worthy cause on the social front, bringing much satisfaction.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Chariot

Career: The Hanged Man

Excellent progress is foreseen on professional front as you succeed in establishing your position at work place. Your timely and accurate decisions will soon have your coffers brimming on the financial front. Expert guidance is likely to help in improving results on the academic front. You will be able to navigate a difficult situation easily on the family front. Your love life remains immensely fulfilling. Your efforts on the health front will keep you fit. Your plans to buy a land or house are likely to get momentum this week. A vacation to someplace exotic is possible.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: The Fool

Mood: The Magician

Career: Three of Swords

You are likely to make new plans and implement them to perfection on professional front. Your financial position is set to brighten remarkably after a brief period of lull. Your hard work and dedication will enable you to maintain lead over competitors on the academic front. Your guidance and support to a needy family member is likely to bring much appreciation and praise at home. Exciting time is indicted on the romantic front, as partner will be in loving mood. Health remains good as you keep yourself active. You will manage to find suitable accommodation. A trip that is unconventional and adventurous will be favourable and exciting.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: The Star

Mood: Strength

Career: Knight of Swords

Pending proposals will get implemented to perfection with the help of seniors on professional front. Your financial worth is likely to rise, as money flows in from unexpected sources. Someone’s guidance may prove a godsend on the academic front. Misunderstanding with near and dear ones in the family will get cleared. Good time to confess true feeling to the person you love secretly, as chances of getting positive reply appear high. Those looking to buy a house or land may find an ideal one, as stars appear favourable. Meeting people you have not met in years is possible. A trip with loved ones will be very exciting and memorable.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Justice

Career: King of Coins

You will efficiently discharge all duties and responsibilities entrusted to you on the professional front. You succeed in recovering past dues without any difficulty this week. Things falling in place on the academic front may come as a big relief for some. Avoid sharing family secrets with casual acquaintances. Romance is in the air, just waiting to become a physical reality for some. Your dedicated and regular efforts on the health front will have a remarkable impact on your fitness and energy level. Some of you may finalise the deal for a new house or plot. Your social initiatives are likely to add to your prestige in your friend circle.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: Nine of Wands

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Temperance

Remain alert as jealous colleagues may try to create roadblocks on the professional front. You need to generate new sources of income to support your lavish lifestyle choices. Achieving your aim on the academic front may require taking personal pains, so get set for putting in your bit. You may have to make some compromises to save domestic harmony and peace. A realistic approach to your childhood romance will save you from heartache. A new line of treatment will bring much relief for those ailing for some time now. Lethargic approach will make it difficult to achieve your weight loss goals.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: Devil

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: The Tower

You succeed in making a mark on the professional front with your efficiency and hard work. A wise investment improves financial position and increases earnings. Your performance is likely to improve as your find your rhythm on the academic front. Unexpected good news brings happiness and cheer for the entire family. Your generous and understanding nature would contribute a lot in romance. Opting for a healthy diet and regular exercise will take you closer to achieving your dream physique. Lucrative opportunities may materialise on the property front for those dealing in real estate. Your social skills will put you in limelight in your friend circle.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Five of Coins

You are likely to embark on a golden period of both personal and professional growth. Your suggestions will find favour with seniors at workplace. You may end up losing money in betting or speculation, so tread with care. Your academic achievements are likely to open many doors for you. Changes made around the house will be appreciated by the family members. Romance is likely to blossom soon as you manage to find an ideal mate. A vacation with loved ones is likely to rejuvenate you. Success is foreseen for those coming back in shape. You are likely to enjoy a social gathering thoroughly.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Off White

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Sun

Career: The Justice

Exceptional negotiating skills are likely to swing a deal in your favour on the professional front. Time is favourable to finalise a joint venture that you have been contemplating for long. You are likely to perform exceedingly well on the academic front and will make your mark. You are likely to enjoy a wedding or social event with your family to the hilt. You will enjoy interacting with someone you like on the romantic front. A cheat day is likely to have little impact on your health, so go ahead and enjoy. Good time to plan a short trip, as it will be exciting and memorable.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue