Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for August 29-September 4

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Nine of Wands

Career: The Lovers

Impressing those who matter with your quick decision-making ability is possible on the professional front. A promising time to put innovative ideas to use to make extra money. Something positive is likely to happen on the academic front. Heeding to the advice of family elders will help in maintaining harmony on the domestic front. High time to bring tenderness and intimacy to spice up romantic relationship. Health will remain good, as you keep yourself active. Those looking to dispose off their property are likely to find good buyers. You will be successful in establishing yourself on the social front.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Star

Career: Four of Swords

You need to carefully weigh the pros and cons of any new business venture offered to you on the work front. Successful execution of brilliant ideas would help in earning handsome profit of financial front. Overseas relatives may have a pleasant surprise in store for you. Procrastination is likely to make things difficult for you on the academic front, so act now. Discussing future prospects with the one you love is possible and will prove exciting. A pleasure trip is likely to give much-needed boost to mental peace. Lending/leasing plot or house to some without proper scrutiny may create problems later on.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Star

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Hermit

An increased communication with senior management will enable to complete the project to satisfaction of all at workplace. You will be able to maintain financial stability with your conservative approach. Sharing company of close relatives, who understand you, will bring much comfort. You need to remain focused on academic front to maintain your lead. Good time to confess your love to the person you love as stars are favourably poised. Minor ailment may cause some discomfort on health front if you are not careful. Avoid haste at all costs while negotiating a property deal. Enjoying a vacation with your loved ones is indicated.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Love: Six of Coins

Mood: Wheel of Fortune

Career: The World

Carefully verify all aspects of the new job offer that you may receive before accepting it. You will be presented with many new financial schemes. However, you must weigh them considering all pros and cons. Someone’s guidance would immensely help in improving results on the academic front. An important message is likely to convey happy news for the entire family. Exciting promises made by partner is likely to bring back spark in dull romantic relationship. Some of you may finally succeed in owning a vehicle as roadblocks gets cleared. Avoid taking to heart someone’s passing comment or remark on the social front.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: The Emperor

Service people, artists and those in creative field will get several new opportunities on the career front. Be sure where you put hard-earned money because only wise investment will fetch returns. Your academic achievements are likely to open many doors for you. Spending quality with family will enable to renew long-missed ties. Romance is likely to blossom soon, as you manage to find the right mate. Your apprehensions about a property deal may come true and save you from future troubles. You will be able to resist temptation of junk food and enjoy the benefits of good health.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Rust

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: The Strength

Career: Four of Cups

You are likely to find seniors receptive to your ideas and suggestions on the professional front. You are likely to succeed in consolidating financial position with timely and accurate decisions. Take consent of family members before initiating changes in the interior of the house. Spouse’s unpredictable mood may bring some tense moments on marital front, so keep your cool. A property dispute is likely to be resolved amicably to everyone’s satisfaction. Dedicatedly following fitness routine will take a step closer to attain desired physique. Be sure to chalk out your journey carefully to avoid hassles along the way.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: The Empress

Some of you may get the opportunity to travel abroad for a prestigious assignment on the professional front. Financial position is set to improve with substantial gains from unplanned sources. Someone’s achievement on the family front is likely to lift up the overall mood. Carelessness threatens to affect your performance adversely on the academic front. Hasty decisions on romantic front may make you regret later on, so tread carefully. Some of you are likely to get relief from a chronic ailment troubling you for long. Timely decisions will make your long journey smooth and hassle free. You are likely to the star of the gathering or event you may attend later this week.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Fool

Career: Devil

You are likely to succeed in proving yourself to be an efficient and able manager on the professional front. A new business proposal would lead to handsome monetary benefits. Unexpected visit by an old friend could give you a pleasant surprise. Students will be successful in realising their dream on the academic front. Some of you may get the chance to renew old romantic relationship. There is a strict need to avoid excesses in your journey towards total fitness. Those looking for suitable accommodation may get lucky. Raising controversial issues without facts will weaken your position on the social front.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: World

Career: The Magician

You are likely to get all the freedom and authority to implement changes you desire on professional front. Seeking expert assistance to improve financial position will be a prudent option for you. Family life runs along smoothly only if you don’t interfere with it. Hard work is likely to be supplemented by your lucky stars on the academic front. Boredom threatens to set in on the romantic front, so take steps to brighten it up. Good time to undertake the fitness endeavours you have been contemplating for long. A long-desired dream to go on a leisure trip abroad may materialise for some.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Three of Wands

You will succeed in creating a favourable impression on those who matter on the professional front, paving way for promotion or increment. An improvement in financial health is on the cards with your timely decisions. Good advice from family members will help in reducing mental pressure/tension. Seeking assistance for your doubts is likely to improve your performance on the academic front. Romantic partner may accompany you on a journey and make the trip exciting and memorable. Taking shortcuts on the health front may have an adverse impact on your wellbeing. Expect someone to appease you on the social front for a favour.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: Devil

Career: The Tower

On the professional front, you will be perfect in whatever you set out to achieve. You are likely to save a lot by cutting corners and wise spending. You may have to take some tough decisions in the interest of family members at home. You need to remain focused to continue your good run on the academic front. Bold initiatives are needed to bring romantic relationship back on track. Health poses no problem as you remain regular in exercise. Possession of a newly-purchased plot or house possible for some. If you are travelling by road, expect the journey to be comfortable.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Silver

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: Justice

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: Two of Cups

Promotions and monetary benefits are on the cards for successfully completing an important project at workplace. Past investment may start bringing handsome returns, strengthening financial position. A family get-together will enable to renew long missed ties. Something desired on the academic front is likely to come within your grasp. Taking steps to rejuvenate your love life is likely to get the excitement back. Not eating right may affect your metabolism. Those looking to own a dream home can go ahead with their plans. You will feel an emotional connect with someone you have met recently on social front.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

