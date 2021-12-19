Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 19-December 25

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Justice

Career: King of Coins

It is a promising time to show your creativity and demonstrate your commitment to your ideas on the professional front. Laurels and recognition may soon be yours. The dedicated and hardworking students may see their academic aspirations coming true later in the week. Stars advise you to think about expanding the operation of your business or enterprise. It is an auspicious day for those who want to formalise their romantic relationship into a lifelong bond. Your initiatives on the social from may be acknowledge and increase your popularity. A chance encounter with someone interesting on a journey may turn into something deeper. Adhere to a special diet, take vitamins and spend more time outdoors.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Color: Green

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: Nine of Wands

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Temperance

It may become necessary to solve working issues with a tactful and delicate approach to swing the results in your favour. You are likely to receive assistance for an important task this week. Income from unexpected sources may strengthen your financial position. A new beginning awaits those looking for romance. The liaisons are likely to be

exciting and satisfying. You should make time for fun shared with loved ones. You are likely to remain much-sought after on the social front. Try out something new but take care not to overdo it. For those who have a weakness for entertainment and adventure, they may get a chance to change their lives for the better.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: Devil

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: The Tower

Efficiency and managerial skills may enable some to complete a prestigious project within the deadline, earning praise from higher ups. Students are likely to fare well in an important exam or competition. Even in the event of a serious conflict with family member, you should not resort to harsh words. Try to solve the problem amicably for a desirable solution. Romantic front promises much excitement as you may meet a person to share your inner-most thoughts unexpectedly. Those looking for accommodation closer to workplace may get lucky. Don’t forget to take some time out to rest and recharge yourself. Sharing how you feel and what you want, perhaps even writing it down, can help you manifest your passionate vision.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Judgement

Businessmen or entrepreneurs are likely come across a golden opportunity to clinch a profitable deal. Good performance in a recent exam may improve your future options. You find yourself looking for greater security and a clearer sense of future plans. You could feel frustrated if you’re not getting the amount or type of attention you’ve been expecting from your significant other. Take the initiative to infuse spark in your romantic ties. Some of you may enter into final negotiations for a house or plot. Those looking to come back in shape are likely to be cheered by small successes. A trip to attend a social function in a different city is on the cards for some.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Color: Electric Grey

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Temperance

Career: King of Wands

Your creativity would be at its peak this week. You should look to solve all problems innovatively without getting involved in negative thoughts. Some of you may get to be a part of a promising venture which may open doors of success and advancement. You may have to embrace newer way of accomplishing things and may find them more effective than conventional ways. Timely decisions and financial acumen may help businessman crack a profitable deal. Your social initiatives may soon train the spotlight on you in your social circle. It is a good time to plan a vacation to a historical or religious place with your family. Students are likely to succeed in their goals. Aromatherapy may help you to cope with stress or anxiety.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Color: Off White

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Sun

Career: The Justice

At workplace, you are likely to sign new projects or get to lead an important assignment, bringing you into prominence. Students may enjoy the fruits of their hard work and as they fare better in examinations than expected. Your financial life is all set to get better with gains from some of your past investments or unexpected windfall. Keeping yourself physically active would be your fitness mantra to stay healthy this week. Some of you may successfully complete the paper work of the property you may have purchased recently. Involve yourself occasionally in entertainment activities to de-stress your mind. Along with your domestic work, you would also be inclined to participate in social functions which may keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Color: Indigo

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: Six of Swords

This week may bring some new opportunities in your life. You may get to head an important project which may take up all the attention and energy. Your efforts would be rewarded well very soon. You will have to remain alert in all your financial transactions this week as carelessness may prove expensive. Your family commitments could keep you occupied. There could an important matter in the family which would need your time and energy urgently in order to be resolved. You may have to keep romance on the backburner as your schedule remains packed all week. You are likely to experience increased energy and vitality as you remain regular in your workout. You can indulge in a cheat day to reward yourself.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: The Magician

Career: The World

You would need to take advantage of every opportunity to prove your mettle. This week may bring happiness, peace and prosperity in your family and expert life. If you are unemployed, then there are indications of landing a good job with a lucrative package. Those in business can finalise plans to expand and invest to reach newer markets. You can plan to go to a religious place along with your family. Those in love may experience stability in their relationship after brief period of misunderstanding. Sudden windfall in the form of lottery or speculations may brighten your finances. Those of you on a weight loss programme are likely to get good results with little efforts.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Color: Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Chariot

Career: The Hanged Man

You are likely to succeed in improving your relationship with your superiors and subordinates by resolving all your previous disputes at workplace. It is advised to avoid lending money in this period as chances of recovery appear slim. There would a positive atmosphere at the home and harmony would prevail. Students may get the fruits of their hard work and may succeed in their examinations. Avoid venting your anger on romantic partner as this may create rift in relationship. An auspicious event may have to be organised in the family at short notice, but you will manage it efficiently. Avoid haste while finalising the deal for property as chances of a mistake look real. It will be a prudent option to seek an expert’s help and read in between the lines.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Color: Purple

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: The Fool

Mood: The Magician

Career: Three of Swords

This week may bring a rise in your career as you may get approval for an important assignment on professional front. Those searching for a suitable accommodation are likely to find a good place shortly. There is a strong need to remain alert in financial matters and not fall prey to someone’s shoptalk. You will need to resolve minor family problem on priority as they may snowball into a major dispute. Your significant other is likely to remain supportive and your mutual bonding may increase. It’s a good time to go ahead with your adventure holiday plans with your friends. It would be full of thrill and excitement. Avoid diving too much into sugary stuff to save yourself from putting on kilos that would be tough to get rid off.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Five of Coins

You are likely to be involved in creating new strategies and plans by learning from the experiences of your seniors. You are advised to plan your finances for the long-term. This may not only help you save and accumulate money in a timely manner, but also allow you to splurge now and then. You have a lot to look forward on the romantic front as partner may have lovely surprise planned for you. Those dissatisfied with their results may get a chance to improve their showing on the academic front. You are likely to spend some idyllic time in the company of your friends and catching up with old acquaintances. Some event can be organized in the family giving a chance to renew long missed ties.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: The Star

Mood: Strength

Career: Knight of Swords

You may attain favourable results in your professional life this week as you finalize a long-awaited deal. You will need to be conservative in your spending and focus on consolidating your savings. Students are likely to get immense success with their dedication. They may get the fruits of their hard work and may score high in competitive examinations. You have the opportunity to let something go and start completely fresh on the romantic front. You will need to resist the temptation of junk food, especially roadside food to maintain your good health. You may have to shoulder the responsibility of organising a grand event on the social front. The week may bring luck to your side; try not to miss the chance to change your life for the better.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

