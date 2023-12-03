Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 3 to December 9, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Four of Coins

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Empress

You may see some positive results from your efforts this week. Make the significant moves in your professional life that you have been contemplating now. Troubles at home, such as arguments or worries, could disrupt family life. New opportunities for businesspeople to strike lucrative deals may arise. If your partner expresses romantic feelings for you, you can expect a prosperous romantic life. Your health will drastically improve if you keep up your current regimen of self-care. It is doable to hop in the car and drive somewhere out of town, whether it is for a planned excursion or a spontaneous road trip. Splitting up a partnership or joint venture may be amicable and may not cause any animosity. People can count on you to help them get through difficult times in their lives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Two of Coins

The week may bring mixed results. To deal with the increasing demands of your professional life, you may need to make some adjustments to your routine. The domestic front would benefit greatly from your generous actions, allowing you to spend quality time with loved ones. If you work hard and honestly, you should be able to meet your financial goals with ease. On the romantic front, there are some important but tough choices that must be made immediately. Walking or jogging could be the first steps in a larger physical activity plan. This week’s uncertain weather could prevent a trip to the snowy mountains, so be patient. Financial stability and success may result from investing in the under-construction property. There are plenty of reasons to maintain your upbeat disposition all week long.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Hermit

The week may prove beneficial in several ways. This is the week to reap the professional benefits of your past efforts at the workplace. Don’t make any major changes at home, especially if you are feeling rushed. Always be on the lookout for new ways to bring in money or financial backers for your projects. By telling someone about your budding romance, you may endanger its future, so be discreet. The health front appears to be good. You may discover extraordinary and enchanted places to visit on your next vacation. It is possible that your neighbour or a co-owner of the property may object to your remodelling plans. If you put in the effort on the academic front, you are likely to be rewarded handsomely.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Star

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Four of Coins

The week may bring more clarity into your life. If you are feeling blocked on an artistic project at the workplace, remind yourself to stay diligent and patient. Before meeting certain people, it is best to get advice from trusted family members. Long-term thinking will be essential when making fiscal decisions, as is a preference for security over uncertainty. Relationships, including your marriage, should be a top priority this week, and you should think carefully before acting. Schedule some form of physical activity, even if it is just a daily stroll. Some people can relax in an unfamiliar setting to gain a new perspective. It might be the right time to finalize the deal for your vacant plot, as property rates may skyrocket. Those who find themselves in a sticky social situation may be able to talk their way out of it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Eight of Cups

You can make a significant impact with your creative ideas this week. Business partners are likely to support new strategies to sort out pending problems. Taking family members for granted could end up straining your relationships with them. Do not put your money into risky joint ventures or on the side of an unknown person this week. When you are in the company of a beautiful, bright, and lively person, you may feel a surge of excitement and joy. The key to good health will be maintaining a healthy weight and fitness routine. Budgeting carefully will be essential for successful international travel. You should handle any issues that arise with your tenant diplomatically. In case you wake up to something wonderful this week, don’t be taken aback.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Strength

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: The Lovers

The week may prove eventful in many ways. Career-enhancing meetings with seasoned professionals are on the cards. On the home front, you should refrain from making sweeping changes or imposing restrictions. Managing your finances may take more time than usual, but try not to get frustrated. Do not make any rash decisions, especially on the romantic front, that you will regret later this week. If you do not want your digestion to suffer, avoid eating too much. Instead, opt for a green diet. An agent or intermediary may pressure you into purchasing property quickly, so watch your decisions. If you put in the time and effort, you can succeed in any area of your life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Nine of Wands

The week may test your commitment and focus. A lack of clarity about your professional duties will be a recipe for disaster. On the home front, this week, you may get to satisfy your desire to meet new people. Gaining financial stability would inspire confidence and encourage investment this week. The romantic front may see some interesting chance encounters at this time. Believe in yourself and follow your instincts. It’s time to wake up to the fact that a healthy diet can revitalise the digestive system. Some people find success in business by taking advantage of travel opportunities. Finding desirable alternatives may give your home-buying plan a boost. You will lose credibility if you raise contentious issues without providing evidence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Magician

Career: Knight of Swords

You may experience pleasant surprises as the week unfolds. You can impress your superiors with your innovative ideas and technical prowess in the workplace. You and your loved ones can have a wonderful time together at a religious ceremony. Spending too much on frivolous things like cosmetic upgrades or entertainment can throw off the budget for necessities at home. The time is right to tell the one you love how you really feel. If you are feeling undernourished, perhaps eating more fresh, whole foods will help. Those taking a vacation should plan something different and exciting to make the trip memorable. Putting money into a commercial building could be the smart move this week. You will not get ahead academically if you keep asking other people for help.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Lover

Mood: The Sun

Career: Temperance

The new week could be your lucky one. With your powerful position, you can help get projects done that can boost your career. The family may receive some good news from a faraway relative in the form of an unexpected message. You can expect to find a fresh way to increase your income and strengthen your financial situation. If you suspect your significant other, it can put a strain on your romantic relationship. Dancing and sports are great forms of exercise that can improve your health and your mood. Take a trip to a scenic location that holds meaning for you and your past. A property that is still in the process of being built can be a great long-term investment. You should think about getting more education or training to better your chances in academics.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The World

Career: The Emperor

It is a good week to launch something new. Your originality and capacity for out-of-the-box thinking will be your greatest strengths in the workplace. This week, the key to domestic harmony will open lines of communication and understanding. When making important choices, go with your gut but also consult reliable advisors. If you are single and looking for love, this is your lucky week. Be open to meeting new people and trying new things. Keep up your regular physical activity, as even small changes can have a significant impact on your health. This week is ideal for that trip you have been planning with the family to that fascinating new place. If you do not take swift action, you could lose valuable possessions or financial resources. Having a grudge against someone can keep you preoccupied. You will be better off letting the past stay in the past.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Strength

Mood: Hierophant

Career: The Fool

The week ahead could yield fruitful results. It is important to network with other people who are creative and share your vision for the future of your career. With the support of loved ones, adversity could be overcome with relative ease. Sharing ideas and contributing to group efforts will pay off in the long run, especially if they involve money. The opportunity to get to know each other better and a new kind of happiness can be found in the company of a lover or a beloved. Think about keeping a journal or practising mindfulness as ways to take care of your mental and emotional well-being. It is best to plan if you can, as last-minute trips tend to be hectic and stressful. Do not put your money into a property that is up for debate; doing so could delay payments and damage your reputation.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Devil

Career: Page of Swords

Do not be afraid to propose innovative ideas or approaches this week. If you put in the time and effort, you might be able to finish projects quickly. The kids would benefit from your increased focus as well, so don’t ignore communications from the school. Financial growth and new ideas are possible this week, and networking could lead to fruitful partnerships. Taking your partner for granted can cause rifts in a romantic relationship, so be cautious. If you want to avoid getting sick, you should get plenty of sleep and eat healthy. If you have a family that enjoys going on trips together, you should think of ways to make the trip special. The paperwork for your plot purchase loan will soon be in motion.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON