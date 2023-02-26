Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for February 26 to March 4, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Magician

This week could be profitable for business owners. In the long run, it could increase their wealth and open doors for lucrative new opportunities. Your self-control may pay off in the form of good mental and physical health. On the home front, a happy news can be shared with family and friends. Your love life is likely to have a smooth ride. Your relationship with your sweetheart might get stronger if you take a romantic trip together. Your professional knowledge, however, may be put to the test. You may have to make an extra effort to get people to pay attention to you. Those who venture into the real estate industry may find financial success. Students who wish to study abroad are likely to face some difficulties.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: The Star

You can find a lot of happiness in the comfort of your surrounding. Spending time at home with loved ones will be a great way to unwind and make time for your interests. You’ll have a productive week at work and may not have to be worried about the work load. Your finances will be in good shape and not cause any worry. Some of you might find your soul mate romantically with little effort. Over time, eating too many processed foods can disrupt the digestive system. Adventurous tourists should prepare themselves accordingly to have a memorable time. Go through property papers with a fine-tooth comb to avoid problems. Negative feedback on a student’s project can be upsetting. A platonic bond can develop into something more serious for some. Consider the benefits and drawbacks before making a decision.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: Page of Wands

Geminis may remain on a steady wicket all week. Due to your stable income, you will be able to accomplish some financial goals quickly. A healthy immune system might help you avoid allergies and stay in shape. Keeping your home quiet and relaxing may bring you peace. Be wary of your partner’s amorous behaviour, as it could lead to issues in your relationship. Professional obligations could be difficult to fulfil and may test your calibre. A trip abroad could be a financially rewarding and stress-free experience for some. Your search for the perfect house in a good neighbourhood may soon be over. Students who stick to their study schedules will be more prepared for exams and other challenges than their peers.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Emperor

Mood: Queen of Cups

Career: Three of Wands

Cancer can rest easy this week. Plans for a new home’s construction or purchase can be initiated soon. Implementing business strategies should be done in a methodical manner. Sometimes things at home can be rough and require delicate handling. Allowing laziness to get the better of you may hurt your promotion prospects. Work obligations may necessitate spending time away from a romantic partner. Make plans to get away with your significant other to a place where you can both unwind and leave your worries behind. Developing additional competencies should be a priority for both students and new hires. Yoga, a healthy diet, and regular exercise will be the secret to good health and happiness.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Four of Coins

Career: The Sun

This week, Leo will need to stay driven and work hard. People who are just starting must take advantage of opportunities to move up in their field. Sports will be a great way to keep your body and mind in good shape. Those who just got married may succeed in bringing in the family way. Outsiders getting involved in family issues can lead to fights and hamper the peace at home. To get out of a tight spot on the financial front, you might need to plan your finances with the help of an expert. Your mind might feel better after a short trip with the right people. The money made from selling a house might not be as much as expected. If a student makes an effort to get a job, they might get an offer that they can’t refuse.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: Five of Wands

Opportunities to succeed may present themselves. Government employees have a good chance of attracting recognition this week. The situation at home might be quite lively this week. Your home will most likely be a hive of activity as your children organise a surprise for you. Your body’s aches are a warning sign that you must monitor your health more closely. You’ll need to watch your spending if you want to put money away for unexpected expenses. Romantic relationships can be strained if you allow others to meddle in your private matters. If the forecast calls for bad weather, you may have to postpone your trip plans. Hiring a skilled real estate agent can increase your returns when buying or selling property. College students can accomplish great things with dedication and diligence.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Strength

Mood: The Empress

Career: Two of Swords

This week is a favourable one for Libra natives. Your ability to take on additional responsibilities at work can lead to a pay raise or promotion. If you keep a positive

outlook, it might be good for your health. Newlyweds are likely to spend intimate time together on a once-in-a-lifetime vacation. Even so, keeping an eye on your bank balance could be prudent. Tensions at home could rise as a result of miscommunication. Taking the family to a far-flung destination is not only going to break the bank, but it’s also going to be a lot of work. This week is not the right time to buy or sell the property, as the losses indicated. If students have an abundance of energy, they might be able to breeze through their work.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Hanged Man

This week will be most productive if you give up all inhibitions. Your love life may be ideal. If married couples make an effort to spend more time together, it could help strengthen their bond. A promotion will do wonders for your reputation in the workplace. You may seek inner calm and health through religious and spiritual activities. You may stand taller with the support and backing of your sibling and parents. This week may be the beginning of new opportunities for financial gain. Your upcoming vacation might not go as planned. Real estate transactions may not generate the desired profit. Students should not baulk at unexpected challenges. Use everything at your disposal and keep honing your abilities. You’ll get far because of your diligence.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Page of Cups

The future of Sagittarius natives in the workplace appears to be bright. Your efforts may soon be rewarded with a promotion. As your income increases from various sources, you may not have to worry about money again. If you are unable to give your relationship the time and energy it requires, it could lead to an unfavourable outcome. The severity of even mild infections can increase if not treated promptly. Distancing yourself from the company of loved ones during a crisis can aggravate the situation. Some of you may proceed on the much-anticipated vacation. It will be

easier to relax in the midst of nature. Buying and selling property may yield financial benefits for knowledgeable natives. A head start in academics may be possible with sufficient preparation for some students.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Three of Cups

Capricorns’ house can be the hub of a lot of activity. Enjoy some downtime at home with your whole family. There could be beneficial results like more vigour and joy. This week may bring temporary financial success, but your consistent efforts will lead to lasting prosperity. If you want more intimacy with your partner, consider starting over. It shouldn’t take you long to find work if you’re serious about it. You can network with fascinating people if your company is willing to foot the bill for a business trip abroad. There’s a chance you can close a particularly tricky real estate deal. Fun should be a priority for students in their daily routines because it may improve performance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: The Moon

Career: The World

You may find financial success by starting a family business. Developing trust in your partner may help strengthen your relationship. Domestic relationships may thrive in your home. Your children’s actions will probably lead to increased joy and peace at home. Your current way of life may lead to some health issues. A lack of interest in your work could cause you to fall behind. It may be the perfect time to finally take that long-awaited trip to a far-flung destination with your loved ones. Disputes regarding the property you’re dealing with may finally be resolved. Students may be spread thin this week, so it’s important to channel their efforts wisely. Go in a different direction than what is expected to excel.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The World

Career: Four of Cups

Do not waste your time worrying about other people; focus on improving yourself. This week, you can lavishly shower your loved ones with gifts thanks to the money you’ve saved. Your level of contentment can benefit from regular exercise, meditation, and a healthy diet. A positive response from your romantic partner is likely if you are patient and open with them. You may plan fun activities this week to enjoy time with your loved ones. A day trip or movie night may be ideal. Seek expert guidance before committing money to real estate if you don’t want to regret your decision later. Students would be focused on achieving their academic potential. Consider taking a chance on that novel concept you’ve been mulling over.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Celeb birthday - Shraddha Kapoor, March 3, Pisces

