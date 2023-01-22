Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for January 22 to January 28, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Moon

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Page of Wands

Aries may feel particularly confident due to the success of many of their recent choices. By midweek, your social standing and bank balance may have improved. Perhaps a change for the better will help you keep your positive outlook. You may have to wait a bit for the job of your dreams. Be amicable with your partner despite the stresses at home. Plan out your healthy habits for the week. You might have a better shot at success if you are dedicated. This week is likely to be successful for Aries students who are studying medicine or engineering. Saving money on a trip requires some creative thinking. So, it’s best to get ready for anything. Don’t deal in the disputed property. As a result, your investment capital may suffer.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Devil

Career: Four of Swords

Taureans can expect a prosperous and fruitful week in their careers and finances. New opportunities may arise for you to advance in your field of choice. This week is perfect for holding a private religious ceremony or celebration at home. The chance to mend fences with loved ones will present itself to some. Some Taureans will experience some bumps in the road to love. A high score on a crucial exam could mean acceptance to a top school for students. Some people may not exercise as often as they should because of time constraints at work. Moderate exercise can help you keep your mobility intact. Your company may be required to endure a tiresome trip. There’s a chance you could get a favourable discount on your house rent or lease.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Golden

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Magician

For Geminis, this week may bring welcome relief from chronic pain. Keep your nerve and resist the urge to sell out of the market. If you have a hard time staying focused on a single task, it could lead to errors at work and other problems. On the other hand, having a stable environment at home may help you feel more at ease mentally. This week, some students may be tempted to waste time. If they need guidance, they should seek it out from trusted adults like teachers and role models. The booking problem may emerge at the last minute, making it necessary to rethink your trip. Some of you may be able to move into the house or property you have on hold sooner than expected.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Star

Cancerians, you have a fantastic and eventful week in store for you. Music has the potential to treat both mental and physical health issues. You will focus on saving money for your future security rather than reacting to immediate dangers. While some may be fortunate enough to advance in their careers this week, they shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet. Some couples will grow closer to one another this week as they pursue mutual interests. Students in the creative disciplines could not have picked a better week to buckle down and get their work done. To get better from any health problem if you really put in the effort. It’s long past time to pay a visit to a distant relative; doing so can help keep the peace.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Moon

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Empress

The week is favourable for Leos to travel and experience new things. Revisit past vacation plans or brand-new brainstorm getaways with your loved ones. Your mind may also begin to clear, helping you feel calmer. Your professional output could rise as a result of this. If anything, your health is likely to worsen. Sticking to a regular exercise regimen is a good idea. Prospective students may have good luck gaining entry to the school of their choice. If this works out, it could boost your family’s reputation. Any legal disputes regarding the family estate can be resolved. It could be helpful for Leos to consult with their parents or other older relatives.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Two of Swords

This week, Virgos might find comfort in their families. When you treat loved ones the way you want to be treated, you can help bring peace to troubled relationships. You could continue to focus on building partnerships and new ventures to strengthen your economic footing. Take advantage of your free time by engaging in activities that bring you joy or fulfilling goals you’ve long wanted to accomplish. If you show your seniors due respect, they will provide you with insightful criticism and guidance. The trip will be hectic and may not bring joy. However, a student’s hard work and preparation on a given assignment or exam can be rewarded with a high score.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Queen of Cups

Career: Four of Coins

You can look forward to a busy week as opportunities to improve your career and finances are on the cards. This week, you’ll need your resourcefulness and creativity to get through the obstacles in your path. You could potentially increase your wealth through prudent stock market investment. If you want more enjoyable life experiences, make good decisions and engage in activities that make you happy. Your time and energy will be consumed by family commitments, making it difficult to concentrate on other matters. There’s a chance you and your love interest will run into an old friend or acquaintance. It’s a bad idea to disregard the advice of one’s peers if they offer any. Don’t be bogged down by criticism on the academic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Tower

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Ace of Swords

If you’re a Scorpio, this week could be your love’s luckiest. The singles can make new friends, and longtime couples can share something truly memorable. There’s a good chance that all your monetary concerns will evaporate this week. Make sure you’re not the center of attention at work this week and get ready to strike back hard. Take advantage of this time to do things that bring you joy and relax with your friends. Changing your routine by going to a new restaurant or mall may help you feel better. Stay focused and don’t get sidetracked, Scorpio students. In all likelihood, this week is when you should sell or buy a home. You’ll be better able to invest in your future, yielding positive results.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Tower

Career: The World

This week all your professional hard work may begin to pay off. Instead of locking away your money, put it somewhere safer and more profitable. Don’t argue with someone if you can help it. There could be unnecessary tension due to a disagreement in the family. You should treasure the chance to increase your horizons. Students should notice a lot of changes this week. Those who have international travel dreams may be able to fulfil them. Excessive real estate flipping can be detrimental to your financial security and should be avoided. This is a great week for Sagittarius to focus on their relationships with their loved ones.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Strength

Career: The Fool

This week could be a turning point professionally for Capricorns. You can find the confidence and bravery to make some bold moves. If you want your money to go further, you need to do something about it. It’s time to make a plan for better financial management. If you are truly committed to one another, a wedding may be in the near future. Your family will be a source of support and discussion as you maintain a home. It’s important to take a break as soon as you and your loved ones feel the need for one. Some may welcome a new addition in the family. Currently, real estate is not a good investment. It may not only block your capital but also harm your reputation.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Seven of Coins

Aquarians should have a successful week at work. You may finally figure out how to fix that problem you’ve been having. A healthy lifestyle centred on a balanced diet and regular exercise should be prioritised. Your sibling(s) might need your assistance with something. Your optimistic and encouraging attitude will revitalise your relationship. It looks like things will stay blissful in your marriage, but one of you might have to deal with a health issue. If you decide to continue your education, the work you’ve already put into the field will serve you well. Comfort is secondary to rest and company while on vacation. House and apartment seekers may have better luck in the near future.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: Two of Swords

Some native Pisceans may achieve their goals. The support and enthusiasm of those who care about you can do wonders for your motivation. Every decision you make, no matter how small, will have an impact on your future. Investors have access to a wide variety of opportunities that could yield significant returns for business owners. If you and your spouse are hoping to start a family, the good news is on the way early in the week. In all likelihood, students may achieve the academic success they have hoped for. You may close on the purchase or sale of a home by the end of this week, so things will get rolling in that direction. The opportunity to travel internationally may come true for some of you.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

