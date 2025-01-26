Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for January 26- February 1, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20) Love: Wheel of Fortune Mood: Devil Career: Two of Wands Your energy levels are set to soar this week, empowering you to conquer challenges with confidence. Tasks will seem easier to manage, and you are likely to take on responsibilities with a fresh perspective. Career growth looks promising as your proactive attitude attracts new opportunities. Financially, focusing on building savings and avoiding impulsive spending will strengthen your monetary stability. Your love life may need extra attention—be patient and keep communication open to resolve minor misunderstandings. Health-wise, maintaining good hygiene, regular workouts, and a balanced diet will keep you energized. Siblings or close friends may bring joyful surprises, adding warmth to your week. Consider an outdoor adventure or a fun activity to recharge your spirit. Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(AFP)

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 20)

Love: Nine of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

This week encourages you to build stability and work toward financial freedom. While career progress may seem slow, consistent efforts will yield positive results in the long run. Your bond with children or younger family members will strengthen through shared experiences and quality time. If you have been seeking a break, a nature retreat or adventure trip could be the perfect way to unwind. In real estate matters, be detail-oriented to avoid potential missteps—double-check contracts and financial agreements. Your knack for planning and organization will help you balance responsibilities while leaving time for personal pursuits. Trust your instincts and remain patient for lasting success.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

GEMINI (May 21 - Jun 21)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Magician

Career: Eight of Cups

Your expertise will be highly valued at work, earning recognition and possibly a leadership role. Financially, personal investments seem promising, so consider diversifying your portfolio for long-term security. Minor family tensions, especially involving in-laws, may arise, but your diplomatic approach will maintain harmony. Prioritize a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients to stay energetic throughout the week. Property matters might involve moderate progress; however, thorough legal checks are recommended. Travel plans involving backpacking or adventure sports will be exciting, offering memorable experiences. Trust your instincts and remain adaptable to navigate the shifting dynamics of the week.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22)

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: Temperance

Balance will be your guiding principle this week, helping you maintain harmony in all areas of life. Professionally, patience and a calm approach will enable you to overcome obstacles at work. Be mindful of your expenses and avoid unnecessary splurges to secure your financial stability. Building stronger relationships with loved ones through empathy and active listening will create deeper emotional connections. A nutritious diet and a regular exercise routine will keep your energy levels up. Travel plans look promising, offering exciting adventures and exploration opportunities. While family responsibilities may feel overwhelming, handling them with care and understanding will maintain peace at home.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 23)

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Three of Wands

Your health shines brightly, boosting your stamina and vitality. Engaging in outdoor workouts or fitness classes could further elevate your energy levels. Exercise caution with finances—focus on long-term investment plans and avoid high-risk ventures. Career challenges may arise, requiring you to rethink strategies and remain flexible. Family interactions will be supportive, helping you build strong emotional bonds. In love, expect joyful companionship and shared experiences that strengthen your relationship. Leisure travel offers a refreshing break, while property matters remain stable, with no major changes expected in real estate or personal assets.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24 - Sep 23)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: The Fool

Career: Strength

Career advancements are on the horizon due to your dedication and ability to execute your ideas effectively. This week, ensure your opinions and creative proposals are clearly communicated at work for the best outcomes. Financial stability is within reach, making this an ideal time for investments after thorough research. Be cautious of overly optimistic offers. Staying flexible in your love life will help maintain harmony and avoid unnecessary conflicts. Travel adventures will inspire creativity and provide a much-needed break from routine. Stay prepared for new career opportunities while keeping an eye on property-related investments.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24 - Oct 23)

Love: The World

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Star

Staying consistent with your wellness routine will improve your stamina and mental clarity. Incorporate relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation to manage stress effectively. Financially, avoid unnecessary expenses and focus on saving for future needs. Professional stability is expected, though minor issues may require your problem-solving skills. Family life will be peaceful, with harmonious conversations strengthening your emotional ties. Romance blossoms, bringing emotional warmth and deeper understanding with your partner. Travel plans will be enriching, offering valuable experiences and cherished memories. Property matters require close monitoring—consult experts before making significant decisions.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Moon

This week brings balance and opportunities for personal and professional growth. Your health remains strong, keeping you productive and focused on your goals. Career success will result from persistence and well-thought-out strategies. Financially, stability is within reach if you stick to a cautious and disciplined investment plan. Family harmony will create a nurturing environment, enhancing mutual trust and support. Open communication will help resolve misunderstandings in your love life, leading to stronger emotional bonds. Travel plans and property transactions seem favorable—prepare to explore new ventures with confidence and optimism.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: Three of Wands

This week brings a surge of vitality that fuels your drive to tackle new challenges head-on. You are likely to find yourself inspired to set ambitious goals, whether personal or professional. Financial stability allows you to plan for long-term growth while exploring new investment opportunities. A supportive and motivating work environment encourages you to push your limits and exceed expectations. On the family front, your patience and understanding will be essential in maintaining peace and resolving minor issues with ease. Romance blossoms as mutual affection and shared experiences create memorable moments. Travel adventures promise excitement, possibly involving cultural exploration or adventure sports. Property ventures show potential for favorable returns—trust your instincts when making key decisions. Embrace each opportunity with a positive mindset and a clear vision for success.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 21)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Two of Coins



Success seems closer than ever as cosmic energies align in your favor. Your robust health will fuel your productivity, enabling you to efficiently juggle multiple tasks and responsibilities. Financially, this is a promising time for long-term investments—consider diversifying your portfolio for stability and future gains. Steady progress in your career brings encouraging results, especially from ongoing projects or leadership roles. On the home front, joyful family moments will bring comfort, though subtle misunderstandings might require careful handling. Be thorough while planning trips to avoid last-minute hiccups. Property transactions are likely to move forward smoothly, opening new investment prospects. Stay organized and prepared to make the most of this promising period.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22 - Feb 19)

Love: The World

Mood: Justice

Career: King of Wands



This week encourages a detailed review of your financial strategies to strengthen your long-term wealth plans. Seeking expert advice could unlock profitable investment opportunities. Career advancements are within reach—stay committed to your goals and remain open to new challenges that may come your way. A warm and supportive family atmosphere will provide emotional security and boost your morale. Romantic prospects look bright, with meaningful interactions deepening your connection with a special someone. Travel and property dealings require precise planning and careful decision-making, so avoid rushing into commitments. Stay adaptable, proactive, and ready for unexpected opportunities that could shape your future.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20)

Love: Judgment

Mood: Magician

Career: Ten of Cups



Your health shines brightly, giving you the energy and focus needed to excel in all areas of life. Keep up with a balanced routine to maintain this positive momentum. Financial stability looks promising, though returns from investments might take time to materialize—exercise patience and explore new savings options. Career prospects are strong, with chances of promotions or project recognition coming your way. Family bonds will strengthen through shared activities and supportive conversations. Romance might need a bit more attention—be honest and open to maintain trust and emotional closeness. Travel plans seem smooth and enjoyable, offering the chance to unwind or explore new destinations. Property transactions are likely to be fruitful, provided you approach negotiations with patience and attention to detail.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Contact: +919650015920