Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for July 10 to July 16, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Empress

Career: The Moon

De-cluttering your mind of negative thoughts may help you maintain an optimistic outlook this week. You are likely to get opportunities to execute your financial plans, which may give you maximum profits. Your bosses may be willing to incorporate your ideas, which may bring profits to the organization. You may succeed in resolving misunderstandings with your siblings. This may keep everyone in a cheerful mood. Too much work pressure is likely to bring you physical as well as mental discomfort. Pay attention to the signals from your body. On the romantic front, your relationship is likely to go through long periods of upheavals. Not giving enough time to your partner may upset them. Some of you may get a chance to go to an exotic place.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Judgement

This week you are likely to embark on a new journey of life, which may not only bring you success but also fame. Your bosses may give you extra undertakings to handle. It may bring forth your leadership skills. On the financial front, you may reap the benefits of past investments made in property and land. Children may act as a panacea and brighten your dull week. Laurels and achievements are also on cards. Romance is set to enter your life through your initiatives. Trying out something new on the fitness front will enable you to improve your overall health. Solo travelling could turn out to be boring for you, so avoid it for now. Some of you may begin the construction or renovation work of your house. It is likely to be completed on schedule.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Fool

Mood: King of Wands

Career: The Hierophant

Your dedicated efforts and sincerity would help you give your best in all that you do. Your attention to detail and perfection would make you stand out from the crowd. Try to use your true potential to earn bosses’ favour and also a monetary bonus. You may plan to expand your family business and invest extra capital in stocks and speculative activities. On the domestic front, misunderstandings may keep everyone worked up. Avoid getting into arguments to restore peace and normalcy at home. You may have to modify your lifestyle to maintain good physical as well as mental health. Healthy habits may bring change. Get ready to enjoy attention and appreciation from someone you like secretly. Don’t be hasty in a property deal.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Ace of Swords

Recent success may give a boost to your happiness. Positive thoughts may fill your mind. You will be able to accomplish your tasks more easily. You may take steady steps to ensure professional growth. Success in completing additional tasks may bring benefits. You may plan to expand your family business and invest extra capital in stocks and speculative activities. Good time to confess true feelings to the person you love secretly. Chances of getting a positive reply appear high. On the domestic front, you may enjoy harmonious relationships with your family members. Meeting people you have not met in years is possible. A trip with loved ones is likely to be very exciting and memorable. Avoid being lax about checking the background of a prospective tenant. Pay attention to read finer details of any document.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: The Sun

A fresh perspective may help you enjoy the beauties of life and forge new relationships. You may attend a social event with friends, where you may be appreciated for your good work. However, money may be stuck in dubious schemes and speculative activities. Do not invest in haste. Pending proposals will get implemented to perfection with the help of seniors on the professional front. Exciting time is indicated on the romantic front, as a partner will be in a loving mood. Your efforts to guide a family youngster may bring praise. Taking medical advice, indulging in light physical activity and enjoying simple pleasures of life may keep you happy and healthy. This is a great time for expanding your business if you are in the business of property dealings or housing.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Hanged man

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Page of Wands

Your week is likely to be full of adventures and thrills. You may go out and explore unknown territories. This may not only bring your hidden risk-taking abilities to the fore. On the professional front, you are likely to undertake additional projects or responsibilities. It may bring you into prominence. Your financial position is set to brighten remarkably after a brief period of lull. Do not divulge too many details from your past affair or it could hamper your newfound love. A long-awaited outing with loved ones is on the cards. It may give a chance to resolve misunderstandings if any. Following medical advice and light physical activity may keep you happy and healthy. Your hard work and dedication will enable you to maintain a lead over competitors on the academic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: The Moon

Career: Seven of Coins

Problems that troubled you in the past are likely to be resolved with ease. You are likely to earn the trust of your near and dear ones. Their blessing will have a positive outcome in your endeavours. You need to work in collaboration with your colleagues to succeed at work. Your investments in shares may bring profits. This may help consolidate your financial position. You are likely to feel cared for in your partner’s company. This may give you the strength to pursue your dreams and ambitions. On the health front, those suffering for a long may show positive signs of recovery. Your happy state of mind may bring mental peace. Your plans to buy a land or house are likely to get momentum this week.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: The Star

This week your abilities may be put to the test. However, you are likely to come out with flying colours. You are likely to make new plans and implement them to perfection on the professional front. Your timely and accurate decisions will soon have your coffers brimming on the financial front. Roadblocks in the matrimonial alliance of a youngster may get cleared. This may infuse a wave of joy and happiness at home. A healthy diet and sporting activities daily may help you enjoy overall wellbeing. Your partner may give you a sense of purpose and stability in life. Work towards building mutual trust. You may have to take an impromptu trip this week. It may prove very exhausting. You may manage to find suitable accommodation.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Six of Cups

Career: Two of Swords

This week, you are likely to achieve good things in many aspects of life. It is likely to perk up your willpower. Your latent talent may come to the fore in a challenging situation and show you in a positive light at the workplace. You succeed in recovering past dues without any difficulty this week. Your passions are likely to be unleashed, which may enhance your bonding with each other. You may enjoy moments of privacy and intimacy. Misunderstanding with near and dear ones in the family will get cleared. Those looking to buy a house or land may find an ideal one, as stars appear favourable. An ailment may flare up again and cause discomfort. Seek medical attention on priority.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: The World

Channelizing your energy in the correct direction might bring wanted outcomes on the professional front. Surplus money saved from speculations may give you a chance to buy items of extreme luxury. Some of you may finalize the deal for a new house or plot. You will be able to navigate a difficult situation easier on the family front. Your social initiatives are likely to add to your prestige in your friend circle. Neglecting a partner for long may not only upset your partner but is also likely to create rifts in your blissful relationship. Do not go public with your relationship status or the plan could backfire. Focusing on your stressors may help you to avoid them. This may give a boost to your overall health. A vacation to a historical place with family is possible.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Strength

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Four of Swords

The right diet, physical activity and relaxation techniques may help you attain sound well-being. The achievement of a family member is likely to put everyone in a cheerful mood at home. Romance is in the air, just waiting to become a physical reality for some. Unexpected good news from distant relatives may bring happiness and cheer to the entire family. On the professional front, your skills and problem-solving abilities may be tested. But you will be able to perform well under pressure. Money loaned to someone is not likely to be received in the expected time frame. This may put a dent in your budget. You may be able to shift into your dream home, which is likely to keep everyone in a cheerful mood.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: The Fool

It could be a promising week to prevail in your undertakings. You may put in all your efforts to move ahead in life. You may get to meet new people, who may prove to be of support in your professional success. You may come across lucrative investment opportunities, which may bring profits in the coming times. Changes made around the house will be appreciated by the family members. On the romantic front, your love life may face a setback as you are likely to be caught up in a busy schedule. Opting for a healthy diet and regular exercise will take you closer to achieving your dream physique. You are likely to enjoy a social gathering thoroughly. Prepare well for a long journey as some delays are foreseen.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

