Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 15-21, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Six of Coins Read your weekly tarot prediction for June 15-21, 2025.

Mood: Five of Swords

Career: The Star

Aries, this week may feel like a power-packed reset. Your energy levels are likely to support physical fitness, and home workouts or fun routines can boost your immunity. At work, juggling multiple tasks might test your patience, but staying focused will help you power through. Financially, a sudden opportunity or breakthrough may bring you closer to your savings goals. Academic pursuits are likely to shine, with a strong chance of recognition or success. Property matters may take a promising turn with strategic thinking. While your family continues to be a strong emotional anchor, the romantic front may feel slightly disconnected. Instead of overthinking, try open-hearted communication. Travel delays may frustrate you, so breathe through the chaos and avoid impulsive bookings.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Knight of Wands

Career: Devil

Take it slow this week as your body signals the need for rest and healing. Try meditation or reduce screen time to restore your natural rhythm. Financially, smart credit management can help you regain control over spending patterns. At work, adapting to new policies or shifts may keep you on your toes in a good way. Romance lights up beautifully and emotional connections may feel deeper and more fulfilling. Family dynamics could feel unpredictable, but maintaining a calm tone will help ease tensions. Travel plans seem responsible and rewarding if you avoid overpacking your itinerary. On the academic and property front, staying consistent without rushing will be the key to progress.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Love: Temperance

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Moon

This week may teach you the art of balancing passion with practicality. Physically, you are likely to feel charged and resilient, but some financial stress could surface emotionally. Avoid risky decisions and focus on long-term solutions. Professional hurdles may trigger doubts, but confronting them will help you build inner strength. Your romantic life is likely to be fiery and full of excitement. Family situations may bring mixed emotions, so rely on humor and empathy. Travel is manageable but will require better planning. Property discussions may unfold in your favor if you remain patient. Academically, continue putting in the effort because slow growth is still growth. Let creativity be your biggest asset this week.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: Judgment

Mood: The Magician

Career: Ten of Wands

This week brings a warm mix of personal growth and leadership energy. Grounding exercises or short home workouts may benefit your well-being, but your work will be the real highlight. Recognition or praise for leadership could lift your spirits. Domestic peace feels comforting, offering emotional strength and security. Financially, let go of stress and avoid impulsive decisions. Romance may feel low, encouraging you to develop empathy and deepen your understanding. Travel might bring mental clarity and serve as an inner journey. Academic momentum could slow down, but revising your study strategies will help. Real estate matters might surprise you with gains, so stay alert to timing.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Off White

Love: Devil

Mood: Wheel of Fortune

Career: Two of Wands

Your energy could be better managed through protein-rich foods and consistent hydration. Reconsidering your spending habits might lead to improved financial stability. At work, small daily wins may prove more meaningful than major breakthroughs. Avoid emotional flare-ups at home and practice mindful communication to maintain peace. Romance might feel quiet, so use this time to listen more and speak less. Travel plans can be relaxing if you leave room for spontaneity. Property prospects appear bright and a promising deal or paperwork progress is likely. In academics, revisiting your strategy could enhance clarity and focus.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Empress

Your determination may bring small but meaningful wins this week. Your fitness goals could gain momentum, especially with disciplined routines and rising motivation. Financially, you are stepping into a rewarding phase, so make the most of it by avoiding complacency. At work, team efforts may earn you praise or recognition. Family life feels emotionally fulfilling, reminding you of your strong support system. Romance feels casual yet comforting, and small gestures will have a big impact. Canceled travel plans might be disappointing, but they could lead to better alternatives. Property efforts may be successful, especially if you're looking for tenants or renters. In academics, consistency remains your superpower.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The World

Career: Justice

This week is about choosing calm over chaos. Your health demands serious attention, so only take medicines under expert guidance and ensure proper rest. Financial planning appears more structured, bringing you closer to your long-term goals. At work, a sense of accomplishment is likely as projects near completion. Family ties may require extra patience and tolerance, as every relationship moves at its own pace. Romance feels magical and emotionally nurturing, offering reassurance and depth. Familiar travel routes offer comfort, while new adventures may need to wait. Property matters may feel unstable, so it is best to avoid major decisions. Academic growth may come with unexpected developments, so keep your efforts consistent.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: The Magician

Mood: King of Wands

Career: The Hanged Man

You may find yourself breaking free from unhealthy patterns, which could set a positive tone for the entire week. Finances are improving, with new income avenues showing potential. Professionally, things may feel routine, but consistency is building your foundation for long-term growth. Family bonds offer comfort, while romantic relationships may require clearer communication. Travel plans could face delays, making it a good time to pause and recharge. Property investments might yield favorable returns. Academically, slow and steady progress will lead to success. Stay calm and open to change.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Six of Swords

Career: Four of Cups

This week brings a blend of introspection and transformation. Health can benefit from simple lifestyle shifts such as mindful eating or a digital detox. Financially, it is wise to avoid speculation and stick to the essentials to avoid future stress. Professional clarity may arrive through guidance from a mentor or trusted advisor. Emotional warmth surrounds your family life, and your romantic relationship is likely to feel affectionate and mutually supportive. Travel could be refreshing if you are open to exploring unconventional destinations. On the property front, loan discussions or paperwork may take priority. Academically, even slow progress is meaningful, so acknowledge your daily efforts.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: The Magician

A sense of hope and emotional healing is likely to brighten your week. You are likely to feel lighter and more balanced, especially if you stay mentally strong and spiritually grounded. Financial decisions should be made with a long-term perspective. At work, performance reviews may offer valuable insights that contribute to your growth. Family interactions might spark some sibling rivalry, but empathy can quickly smooth things over. Romance feels especially heartwarming, so cherish the shared moments. Travel plans may be both comfortable and adventurous. Property dealings appear promising and expansion is likely if you seek expert guidance. Your academic efforts are poised to receive well-deserved praise.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: The Tower

This week may call for rest both physically and emotionally. If you feel unusually tired, it is completely okay to pause and focus on self-care. Financial inflow may improve, helping you handle pending expenses with greater ease. At work, your ideas have the potential to inspire and lead, bringing you well-deserved recognition. At home, a sense of togetherness feels deeply reassuring. Love may take a nostalgic turn and help you reconnect with what you truly desire. Travel could be enjoyable if you explore local cuisine or culture. Academic results may fall short of expectations, but use that as fuel to refocus. Property upgrades or renovations can enhance value, provided all details are addressed properly.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: The Magician

Mood: Six of Swords

Career: The Chariot

Your immunity feels strong, and this could be the perfect time to explore holistic wellness practices. Financial market shifts might tempt impulsive choices, but staying grounded will help you think long-term. Professionally, this is your opportunity to introduce innovative workflows and inspire your peers. Family life feels warm, especially through bonding with elder siblings. Romance may need more openness, but your sincerity will stand out. Travel may not feel fulfilling, so avoid places known for excessive crowds. If property is on your mind, expert reviews and guidance will be valuable. Academic progress is happening gradually, even if it does not feel obvious right away.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

