Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 5 to June 11, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Three of Coins

Adhere to your usual routine and you’ll find things getting easier for you. You will be able to overcome the challenges of your family life. There will be situations of better understanding among family members. Relationships are likely to be richly fulfilling for both committed and married natives. Your body and mind are likely to remain particularly well balanced. Avoid doing anything in a hurry when it comes to spending. You may have a shortage of funds. Do not leave any work incomplete or you may upset those who matter. It may even harm your image on the professional front. Students will have to refrain from engaging in unproductive tasks. A long journey by road is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Tower

Career: Page of Wands

The week may prove a little challenging on the personal and professional front. Your co-workers or colleagues can extend a helping hand. But don’t expect more from them. Married life may brighten after you forgive your partner for past mistakes. Some of you may be keen to strengthen your financial position. Invest your money after seeking the advice of experienced people. Maintain a positive attitude and opt for healthy choices to get faster results. Your close friend or family member may resent your rigid behavior. It is advised to be a little flexible and approachable. Do not get into any kind of dispute with others. Some of you may move into a newly acquired property. A trip to a religious place is likely for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: Devil

Career: King of Cups

The start of the week may see you high on energy and motivation. Everything may remain streamlined and progress well at work. Any outstanding issues are likely to get resolved easily. A change of appearance, perhaps a fresh hairstyle, maybe in order this week. Financially, you need to plan for the future and make small investments in non-risky avenues. This week is going to be positive for students. They may succeed in their examinations. Renewing long-missed ties with someone close to the family will bring immense happiness. Some of you can expect a good offer for a property you are keen to dispose of. You need to guard against any rifts with your spouse due to prevailing misunderstandings. Prepare well for long journeys.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Eight of Wands

Career: Two of Coins

This week, try and keep your positivity intact to emerge a winner. You will have to put in your best efforts to improve family life. There can be betterment in your relationships. On the career front, you are likely to come across new growth opportunities. Those looking for love may get lucky. You’ll make some progress on finding some romantic prospects for yourself. Students will successfully understand the difficult topics. Investments in multiple saving options can be explored this week. Those in business can introduce some new products in the market. But avoid undue haste. You may recover from any illness that may have been bothering you for a long time. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: The Star

Career: The Tower

This week some of you may witness a surge of energy. You will be able to multi-task on various fronts. Your financial life is expected to improve this week. There can be an additional flow of income that should be converted into savings. The week is favourable for outdoor activities. Moderate exercise may have a positive effect on the whole body. Your guidance is likely to be sought after on the home front. Your younger siblings are likely to benefit from your suggestions. Those in a job can explore new opportunities in a new place, and they are likely to be successful. Students preparing for a competitive examination are advised to put their energy into their studies. Do something special for your significant other this week. Treat them to dinner or a show to show your affection.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Moon

Mood: Temperance

Career: Wheel of Fortune

This week, your energetic, lively and warm behavior will please everyone in your surroundings. You are likely to get the support of influential people in your endeavors. Your spouse will help you to reconcile with estranged family members. Professionally, your skills are likely to remain in demand and you may demonstrate your proficiency in all fields. Those in long term relationships may feel inclined to formalize the bond. On the financial front, you will need to keep your expenses in check; else it could impact your budget negatively. You are likely to be inclined towards spirituality to enhance mental strength. Students are likely to get clarity concerning their goals. They can get admission to any institute of their choice.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Eight of Cups

This week, you are advised to use your extra energy positively. There are strong possibilities of getting an increment in your income as your hard work will pay off. You will be able to see some of your professional aspirations being fulfilled. You are likely to mend your unilateral ways on the domestic front. Due to this, you may get love and affection from your parents. Take out some time from your busy schedule and go and surprise your soul mate. It may add spice to your ties. This period is beneficial for buying assets that will give you incremental returns, such as gold jewelry, a house or land. Students facing trouble in understanding subjects in the past will now get success.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Knight of Wands

Take the blessings of your elders before initiating new ventures. Trust your gut to utilize the opportunity efficiently. You can connect with your friends and spend some quality time with them. Cupid appears to be on your side this week. You are likely to get a favorable answer to your proposal. If you are a working professional, then you need to be careful at your workplace. Carelessness may impact promotion chances. Avoid lending money to anyone. Still, if you need to, pay attention to proper documentation. You will be able to remain fit and energetic by remaining regular in exercise. Students need to work hard to achieve their goals. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable. Those looking to invest in commercial property should wait a bit more.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Nine of Swords

Changes implemented in the recent past can prove beneficial. You are likely to get opportunities to strengthen your financial condition. If you want to attain success in your career, then do not sit back and wait. Instead, step up and increase your presence on social media. Students who have been working hard can be awarded scholarships in their school or college. Make sure you fulfil your commitments with your family members else you could face their resentment. Your anger might weaken the knot of your romantic relationship. Refrain from losing your temper to keep ties intact. You are likely to experience good health. A few minutes of meditation and yoga can do wonders for you. A booked property may become ready for possession soon. Your packed social schedule may leave you exhausted and tired.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Justice

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Temperance

You will need to be ready to embrace chances this week. Keeping an open mind may make the transition smoother. This week, you are likely to benefit from past investments. This may help you fulfil your dream of buying a vehicle of your choice. Married persons would have to work hard to ensure their relationship remains smooth. For students, this is going to be an extremely favorable time. They will be able to perform exceedingly well in their examinations. It is suggested to opt for a nutritional meal and avoid junk food to maintain your wellbeing. Issues like stomach aches and indigestion might trouble you. Complete everything that is pending on the professional front to avoid problems.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Nine of Swords

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: The Hanged Man

Even though the week may not bring immediate results, remain patient. Things will improve very soon. People who are doing business in partnership can earn good profit. This is an auspicious time to engage in recreational activities with your family or friends. This will not only lighten your mind but may also improve your bonding with them. On the career front, if you have committed any mistake while working, accept it. It will reflect your wisdom. Your relationship with your spouse can also be strained due to the extra workload in the workplace. Balance your priorities to ensure all-around happiness in your life. The week can be highly favourable for higher education as some of you can get success. Avoid haste in property matters.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Knight of Cups

Mood: Justice

Career: Page of Swords

A bold and proactive approach will take you closer to your goals. You may succeed in rejuvenating your relationship with relatives. If you want to do better in your career, strategize a new plan without wasting time. The weekend will be very good for students. It may bring success in both academics and higher education. Auspicious time for those looking to cement their long-standing romantic relationship. You may be worried due to some financial problems. It is advisable to take guidance from your trusted people. Indulge in some relaxing activities after work hours to rejuvenate and energize yourself. Trying out something new on the fitness front is possible and may benefit you immensely. You are likely to make good time despite delays during your long journey.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

