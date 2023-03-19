Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for March 19 to March 25, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: King of Wands

Mood: Four of Coins

Career: The Empress

Health and career prospects for Aries look promising this week. It’s a great time to network and make new professional contacts. Keeping in touch with former coworkers could lead to a lucrative job opportunity. Resolving tensions in domestic life should be a priority this week. You may find someone with whom you can settle down and be happy. Finances may not be ideal, but there are indications for stability. This week, a promised sum could take some time to materialize. Some may consider taking a trip, perhaps to the countryside or a self-driving road trip. Inheriting or purchasing a new residence is indicated for some. Aries students may have a successful academic life. They may remain focused on exams and performance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Strength

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Hierophant

You have a bright financial future and may get to increase your wealth. You must focus on improving your health and fitness by starting a new routine. The future of romance looks bright, and they are likely to find lasting partnerships. Concentrate on building stronger bonds with family members by spending more time with them. Work this week should go well for those in senior roles. In the coming week, you may have the opportunity to broaden your professional network. Possibilities to purchase or secure a desirable rental property may present themselves. Exam preparation and academic achievement should be top priorities for students. There is a chance that the planned trip may not be executed. Work on bettering yourself and making meaningful connections with other people.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Lover

Mood: The Sun

Career: Two of Coins

A good time is on the cards for Geminis. There’s a chance that your personal relationships and family life will be harmonious. Taking care of one’s diet and adding yoga can have a positive effect on health. Expenses will be manageable, and savings may remain on the higher side. Big decisions should be made with caution. Stars portend some unpredictability in one’s professional life. So, avoid hasty moves. Your romantic life is also improving, and you might reach a new level of closeness with your significant other. Some may get new chances to buy a home or piece of land. You will have a wonderful time whether you take a tour or just drive through the countryside. Academic success may come your way. Higher grades, a scholarship, or acceptance to a coveted programme may be the highlights this week.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: The Devil

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Six of Wands

Cancer natives can look forward to a stellar performance at work this week. They may keep improving and getting rewarded for their efforts. Your personal life, specifically your family life, appears to be flourishing. You should take care of yourself and get enough rest in case you experience exhaustion or minor problems. Minor misunderstandings or disagreements could arise, which would not be ideal for your romantic life. For a more secure financial future, put your energy into cultivating long-term relationships with your business’s key allies. Excellent chances and development await you in your studies. Your much-delayed vacation might go off without a hitch and would be relaxing. The real estate market will remain buoyant, and you may be able to purchase the home of your dreams soon.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Chariot

In terms of money, this week is a good one for Leos. You may receive a large sum of money unexpectedly or see your investments increase in value. Success may present itself in the form of a position of leadership at the workplace. You should pay special attention to self-care and keeping a healthy balance in your life. Maintaining honest and open lines of communication will help you and your family get through any rough patches. While this may not be the most romantic time, it is a good chance to think about yourself and your priorities. The signs are there that you should be awarded a scholarship or accepted to a top university. The energy in the house can be improved by simply switching up the decor. Your trip may not go as planned. But if you’re flexible, you might find yourself on an exciting new path.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: The Fool

Career: Wheel of Fortune

Virgos can anticipate a beneficial and healthy time in their lives. The time has come to take on challenging projects and make a real difference in their respective fields. Possibilities for business growth and partnerships are strong. Finances may remain healthy. Be optimistic and happy as the week progresses. The potential for romantic fulfilment and satisfaction in a relationship is high this week. Also, you may benefit from devoting time and attention to family life. Dedicated students may succeed in academics, laying the groundwork for future success. A chance to relax and unwind while away from home may come your way. It may not be the best time to make modifications or investments if you are a property owner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: The Strength

Career: The Sun

Libras could have a great health week this week. Increase your stamina and vitality even further through yoga and healthy eating. Things are also looking up from a financial standpoint. Strong prospects for business growth and collaboration are on the horizon. You and your significant other may experience increased feelings of closeness and affection. There may be temporary turbulence in your professional life, but with focus and effort, you can get back on track. Things are great on the academic front; a determined student can accomplish anything. A new home purchase or lease is possible for some. With some new travel packages and tours, plans for travel this week are bright. Keep an alert eye out. It looks like a productive and successful week overall.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Star

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Hermit

There’s a chance that Scorpios will have a successful run and good health. A new venture or business expansion could be profitable this week. Your body and mind may benefit from a wellness programme that you may plan to register for. You might be able to fortify bonds with loved ones and form a solid network of friends and allies. Trust is a powerful tool that Scorpios can use to improve their romantic relationships. Increased workplace communication and effort may be necessary for a positive outcome. Individuals can achieve professional success by adopting a proactive mindset. New purchases should boost the profitability of real estate investments. Academic success will lead to scholarship opportunities and higher grades.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: The Fool

Professionally speaking, this week should be fantastic for Sagittarians. You can count on a glowing review, a promotion, or maybe even a job change. The family unit is anticipated to flourish, opening the door to get-togethers and celebrations. New business opportunities or partnerships may arise, which is good news for your

finances. Yoga and a healthy diet can do wonders for your physical and mental well-being. There’s always room for romance, whether it’s a chance encounter or a serious commitment like marriage. If you’re looking to buy or sell a home, now is the time to do it. Students can do well academically if they put in the time and effort necessary. There are so many reasons to be optimistic about this week.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: Temperance

Capricorns can expect good fortune in a number of areas. There will be a palpable sense of excitement and passion in romantic ties. Things financially look good, giving a sense of security. Things at home should make you happy. Your health may remain fairly good. Due to difficulties in the workplace, Capricorns’ efforts may go unrewarded. Now is a good time to take stock of where they stand and make plans for the future. The property market may remain favourable, and investments are anticipated to yield profits. An impromptu trip would be enriching and educational. You might be pressed for time and struggle to attend a major social gathering. But don’t let that stop you from not having missed it.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Off White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Judgement

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: The World

Aquarians may experience a significant promotion in their career. There’s a chance this could result in a pay increase or other benefits for the employee. Romantically-inclined natives may enjoy cozy dinners or intimate time with their special someone. You’ll feel great, have plenty of energy, and be able to fully enjoy this week. But there may be snags at home as a result of conflicts and differences among family members. You need to watch your spending carefully and take precautions to secure your financial future. However, vacation arrangements may fall into place. Property investments may provide substantial profits. Those who are considering booking a trip or tour package abroad may be eligible for discounts. Lean on your partner for comfort to make the most of your time together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Knight of Swords

In comparison, Pisces may have an easy week. If you’ve been working hard, you might get a big review or promotion soon. Though your career demands a lot of energy, you may remain in good health. Try to keep the family dynamic healthy. For some, this may mean putting other plans on hold to accommodate family get-togethers. A chance of disappointment or conflict could make this week a tough one on the romantic front. You can take some time off to get away from it all if you choose to travel. Students can expect great things on the academic front. In addition, there is a chance that investing in real estate will be profitable. This week could be jam-packed with interesting possibilities.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red