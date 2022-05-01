Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 01-May 07, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Judgment

You may come across several occasions to hone your skills and talents. This may increase your chances of success. You are likely to achieve professional targets before time. This may be acknowledged and you can be rewarded suitably for your efforts. Some financially interesting prospects may be presented to you this week. They are likely to augur well for your business venture and bring profits. On the romantic front, your love life is likely to take an upward swing. Your partner might take you on a surprise vacation. Matters related to an ancestral property are likely to work in your favour. On the health front, you need to be watchful of what you consume. Anything in excess may lead to health problems.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Two of Cups

You are likely to move ahead confidently on the path towards success. A sound mind may help you make tough life choices, which may bode well for your loved ones. You may plan to settle down soon with your romantic partner after you get the blessing of your parents. Peace and accord are likely to prevail at home. Children may add therapeutic value to help you get overwork stress. On the health front, you may get to enjoy the perks of a sound body and peaceful mind. Although your subordinates may help you finish the assignments, your bosses may not be too impressed with your work. Your expenses are likely to increase as celebrations at home pinch your pocket.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Seven of Cups

Career: The Hanged man

Some surprises might be waiting for you towards the end of the week. Do not indulge in activities that induce stress. An additional source of income is likely to help you get through your financial crunch. Singles may find a suitable match and begin an exciting relationship. Your disciplined lifestyle, a nutritious diet and meditation are likely to keep you fit and fine. On the job front, you may not receive adequate support from colleagues. This may make you work extra hours to finish the pending chores. Do fall prey to provocation at home. Try to maintain your calm and work towards bringing harmony at home. Your long-delayed trip to an exotic place may materialize. Property dealings may remain on the profitable side.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: The World

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: Three of Swords

You are likely to be proud of the path you have chosen this week. Do not let opportunities slip from your hands that help you grow as an individual. Those dealing in art and sales activities may find lucrative options to earn a good commission or royalty. A marriage proposal for an eligible sibling is likely to elevate everyone’s mood. You may have to double up your efforts to win your seniors’ trust and promotion. An optimistic approach towards life and incorporating yoga into your routine may help you stay fit. Lack of excitement may make your love life dull. Planning fun activities together may help to enjoy the harmonious bond. Avoid impromptu trips this week. Those looking to rent out their house may find a suitable tenant.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Temperance

New possibilities are likely to come your way. Push forward with full speed and see your goals come near. Your determination to perform any task well may help you wind up your pending jobs. You may be able to finish off your tasks with timely help from subordinates. A bonus may be on the cards. Celebration of an auspicious occasion in the presence of family and friends may spread cheer. A family business started as an additional source of income is likely to bring small gains. On the romantic front, your love life may undergo a period of stress as you negotiate a tricky issue. Remain tactful to save the bond. Participation in outdoor activities, yoga and good food may show a positive effect on your body.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: Six of Wands

Career: The Empress

The week promises to bring you immense happiness. You are likely to engage in activities that make your heart swell. You will be able to achieve much all week. New assignments may pour in and help you to excel at the workplace. You may spend blissful time in the company of family and friends after a hectic schedule of the last few days. Those wanting to invest in stocks need to understand its pros and cons. Carelessness may lead to a financial crunch in the future. On the romantic front, those looking for love may be hit by Cupid’s arrows. Some may also embark on a short but sweet romance. On the health front, your positive thoughts are likely to reflect on your overall well-being.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Star

Career: Two of Cups

You are likely to handle every task enthusiastically this week. You may stack up success and accolades with your efforts. The week seems favourable for those looking for a new job as they may bag a coveted offer. Taking time out to relax may help you enjoy the benefits of a healthy body. Those involved in exports are likely to experience a boom in trade and profit. Your interpersonal relationships are likely to strengthen family ties. Children may bring joy with their happy activities. Trust and mutual understanding may become the keywords for the success of your love life. So, go ahead and have that heart-to-heart conversation. Regular exercises combined with proper rest and good food may keep you fit. Mindful meditation may also help you relax and relieve stress.

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Moon

Mood: Devil

Career: The Empress

To achieve a good life, you may work hard towards your goals. Your enthusiasm and dynamism may help you fulfil your dreams. The week promises to be quite favourable. Starting a new venture overseas with friends may prove to be beneficial and profitable. On the job front, the environment at the office may be very encouraging. You may get a chance to bring your hidden skills to the fore. Your love may deepen and you may be ready to settle down with your beloved very soon. A good diet and sporting activities are likely to keep you in good shape. Spirituality may also help you in relaxing your senses. Peace and accord are likely to prevail at home. Children may brighten your life with their activities.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: The Tower

You may be able to make a firm decision regarding your future. It may prove to be a game-changer in the days to come. Your wise judgment on the social front may help you come into prominence. Some of you may be entrusted with a leadership role. A commanding position is also likely to bring a monetary benefit or a promotion. Expenses may be on the rise but an additional income source is likely to balance it out. On the romantic front, those in a new relationship may have to put their egos aside to enjoy the bond. Stomach ailments may return due to carelessness. You may have to pay attention to your food intake to safeguard your health. On the domestic front, your strained relationship with your loved ones may improve for the better.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Rose

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: The World

You need to hold on and sit tight and prepare yourself for some events that can change your life. Let go of your stubbornness or it could spoil your interests. You need to accomplish your targets to secure your chances of promotion at work. Submitting to the demands of your loved ones may strengthen your relationships at home. On the health front, you may decide to dedicate time for physical and mental wellness. It will help you retain your vitality. You may experience intimacy growing between you and your beloved as you get to know each other better. You must remain mindful of your finances as losses are foreseen in business for some. Going on a solo trip is a possibility for some and will be fun.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Strength

Mood: The Hermit

Career: The Sun

You need to adapt to change and embrace it to broaden your horizons. Travelling to an unexplored destination may help you relax and introspect. You may make good progress on the professional front. Make the most of opportunities that help to further your career. On the economic front, the week promises to be quite vibrant. You may earn profits from past investments in the stock market. You need to be mindful of your actions as they could create a strain in domestic love life. Do not take your near and dear ones for granted as it may upset them. On the health front, those suffering from chronic diseases are likely to find relief from discomfort. Showering all your affection on your partner may keep the flame ignited for long.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Four of Coins

Career: The Sun

This week, all the risks that you had taken for a better tomorrow are likely to pay off. You may get to see positive results for yourself very soon. Your commitment is likely to work in your favour to accomplish your goals. On the job front, situations may be in your favour as your bosses may be impressed with your knowledge and expertise. Your trade business may be booming and overseas contacts are likely to bring handsome gains. Recently married couples may enjoy marital bliss. Their comfort level is all set to increase with love and understanding. Light breathing exercises, coupled with yoga may increase your vitality. Your relationship with your elders is likely to be strained. Avoid rigid behaviour to maintain peace at home.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Peach

(By: Manisha Koushik - Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant. Email: support@askmanisha.com Contact: +919650015920)