Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 02-May 08

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Hanged man

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: Temperance

You are likely to experience a rush mode this week. Countdown on the love front has begun and you will be able to fare well in it. Students need to tighten their belts and avoid being overconfident. Good returns from real estate sector are foreseen. Those dealing in gold and gems may find this week profitable. You need to put in more concentrated efforts on the work front as a senior may be noticing your performance. Things appear promising on the financial front. Some of you may have to travel on an urgent basis in the second half of the week.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: The Fool

Mood: The Sun

Career: Two of Coins

A thorough analysis is a must before jumping to a conclusion in an important matter. A crisis like situation is going to be competently handled by you on the professional front. Praise or appreciation is in store for some. Your bargaining skills are likely to benefit you in purchasing something expensive at a good discount. Love life appears to be super exciting especially for the newlyweds. Vacationing in a new place is possible. Your love for food may encourage you to try out something exotic, so can expect gastronomic delights.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Right

*Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Six of Wands

You are likely to enter an excellent phase of life that you have not experienced before. You will manage to increase business or boost your career prospects on the professional front. A spring in your step will be indicative of the good health that you are presently enjoying. Coaching received on the academic front is likely to improve your performance. Wedding bells toll for the eligible. You will have enough to splurge on someone special. Gains from the real estate sector are likely to build your confidence to plan a bigger property now. Travelling to a distant location is possible for some.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

*Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: The Magician

Team building activities on the work front are likely to build and renew connects with people on the work front. Excellent problem-solving skills are likely to benefit you to overshadow competitors on the academic front. Some bold initiatives may have to be taken on the social front. Lover may perplex you by remaining a bit reserved on the romantic front. A family event may have to plan in a rush. Health remains satisfactory. Avoid rushing for things in the real estate market. A friend or a relative may be looking for your help; do not disappoint.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Chariot

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: The Fool

This is going to be a good week as far as your personal and professional front is concerned. True understanding with the one you love will be achieved and you will feel more comfortable with each other now. Your social nature may find you surrounded by friends and well-wishers. An achievement on the work front is likely to add to your reputation. Your eye for detail will come in for praise. A trip given up as cancelled may materialise. You will feel fit and energetic, and participate in everything wholeheartedly. Make sure you go through the terms and conditions carefully before making any investments this week.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: King of Wands

Mood: Four of Cups

Career: The Empress

You may experience a hectic week at work but it will certainly be a productive one. Some of you may be much in demand on the social front to organize something important. Designers are likely to collaborate for a good cause. Those ailing for long can expect some good news on the health front. A rental property at a posh location is likely to become a cash cow. Thawing of tensions within the family is likely. A steady love life is foreseen only if you make persistent efforts. A long-distance drive will be safe and comfortable. Someone may seek a financial help that you cannot avoid.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: The Star

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Hierophant

Your spirit and enthusiasm are likely to draw other close to you on the social front. Taking up some physical sport will keep you fit as a fiddle. Lonely hearts are can expect a budding romance to blossom soon. You would only be able to meet the professional deadlines if you involve your peers too in it. Your preparation on the academic front will hold you in good stead. You will remain on a safe wicket on the financial front. Marriage dates may be postponed for some. A holiday may not proceed as planned. A business trip may have to be shelved due to some reasons.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: Strength

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Hermit

You would need to work on consolidating your energies and hold on to things that you have in hand. Your interference in someone else’s job on the work front may not be taken in a good stride. Remain proactive to counter any lifestyle diseases. Funds for a new venture may not come sooner than expected. Lover may demand attention and you must do something about it. Plans to purchase a property or a vehicle may have to be postponed to some other week. A child’s growing demands may jeopardize things at home. An old vehicle may start troubling during a long drive.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: Tower

Career: The Sun

Good going is foreseen for those who have taken up a new job recently. Sales and marketing folks are likely to meet their targets. Those involved in legal hustle need to take it slow. Spouse’s silent treatment can prove frustrating, but you may decide to stick to your guns! A gift from someone will help lift up the spirits of those finding themselves down in the dumps. Health of someone close may be a cause of concern. Those seeking loan may need to wait for some more time. An ancestral property may require renovation. Students may need to gear up with their preparation.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Three of Coins

Keep some spare time up your sleeve, as you may require it. You would need to mend your ways to handle a domestic situation as a family member may not be in a mood to compromise. Don’t be fussy with your thoughts about organizing something big. Be open to suggestions. It may take some more time for your ideas to be accepted on the work front. Public transport may not be the best choice to enjoy a journey. Someone’s unusual behaviour can make you sceptical about the money you have loaned to them. An impromptu invite to a celebration or function can keep you occupied over the weekend.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: The World

Mood: The Fool

Career: Eight of Coins

If you have the will, you are certain to find a way, so don’t lose heart. The way you organize things on the home front are likely to come in for praise. Acknowledgement on the social front is much foreseen. Becoming a senior’s confidante on the work front is likely to give your reputation a boost. Financially, you grow stronger by wise investments and savings. Health improves by eating right. Homemakers may plan to take up a hobby as a side business. Travelling with friends promises to be a lot of fun. A mentor is likely to guide you through problems on the education front.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Knight of Swords

Those associated with the film and the music industry is likely to enjoy the limelight. Some of you are likely to join a new fitness regimen. Cheering for achievements is in store on the professional front. Additional authority will be your reward for your contribution to the organisation you work for. A chance meeting with an opposite number shows much promise on the romantic front. A fun trip is on the cards. Avoid taking major decisions related to property matters in the first half of the week. Students aspiring to study abroad may have to wait for some more time.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

Lucky No.: 15 Lucky Colour: Cream *Taurus (April 21-May 20) Love: The Fool Mood: The Sun Career: Two of Coins A thorough analysis is a must before jumping to a conclusion in an important matter. A crisis like situation is going to be competently handled by you on the professional front. Praise or appreciation is in store for some. Your bargaining skills are likely to benefit you in purchasing something expensive at a good discount. Love life appears to be super exciting especially for the newlyweds. Vacationing in a new place is possible. Your love for food may encourage you to try out something exotic, so can expect gastronomic delights. 