Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 15 to May 21, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: World

This week may turn out to be quite eventful and happening. You may get to choose from better prospects presented to you for improved life and a secure future. There is a possibility that exciting, new adventures may be waiting for you. You may make good progress in the workplace too. For senior employees, a well-deserved promotion may be on the cards. The week also promises overall wellness. Those suffering from minor injuries or weather-related ailments are likely to feel fresh and energized. You are likely to experience comfort in the presence of your significant other. On the economic front, a well-worked out budget is likely to bring steady gains. Relations with family are likely to remain positive as you go out of your way to be accommodative.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Devil

Career: Three of Swords

It is likely to be an auspicious week for Taureans. You may succeed in channelizing your energy into something constructive this week. Following your instincts may give you an edge over your rivals. You may get to enjoy sound physical and mental health with healthy choices and moderation in diet. Some of you may plan to tie the knot very soon after experiencing enhanced compatibility with your romantic partner. Teamwork is the way forward. Your ability to work in a group is likely to make you a strong contender for reward and recognition. Conflicts and confrontations may perturb your peaceful homely atmosphere. Handle situations with care to restore normalcy. There could be a shortage of funds but your wise planning may help you meet all the expenses easily.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Star

Mood: The Magician

Career: Strength

Your self-confidence is likely to be unmatched this week and you may enjoy doing things that keep you occupied and happy. Following a disciplined approach in all your undertakings is likely to make a world of difference to your efforts. You will be able to make new connections which may be of great help to you in the long run. A business trip to a foreign land is also likely to bring profits. Your future may be secured as you receive money from multiple income sources. Those looking to settle down may come across promising matrimonial alliances. Being open with the people you hold close at home may allow you to resolve all misunderstandings that have cropped up recently. Be very watchful of your eating habits or it may give rise to some digestive ailments.

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Justice

This week your life may be filled with joy as better prospects are on the cards for some of you. There are chances of you accomplishing a task that you had put your heart and soul into in the past. It’s the perfect time to get into a relationship or to get a little more serious about your partner. The ties will be satisfying and strong. Professionally, you are likely to earn from multiple sources, which may help you increase your status. Traders may see a profitable phase. Consult an expert before making any financial commitments. A period of tensions may prevail at home due to matters related to ancestral property. Try to find an amicable solution. Health-wise, the week looks pretty good. You may feel a kick of vitality and newfound confidence with your efforts.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: King of Coins

Career: Temperance

There are likely to be significant changes in your life, which may directly have a positive effect on you. The bonds that you forge with new people this week may last a lifetime. So go ahead and mingle freely. You are likely to achieve recognition and promotion in the workplace. You may also get along well with your seniors. Efforts to improve your overall appearance using natural methods may bring exceptionally positive results. Do not fall for schemes promising quick returns in a short time. Your ability to make informed decisions will enable you to make the best use of your money. Relations with friends and family are likely to remain very positive. Someone is likely to go out of the way and be accommodative and understanding.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Violet

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Nine of Wands

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: The Tower

This week, you need to focus on your priorities. Special things are lined up for you in the coming days. Your confidence may be high this week, enabling you to finish off your pending work in time. You may gain an upper hand over your subordinates as your efforts are likely to get noticed by seniors. Your love life would take an interesting turn as you make efforts to shake things up a bit. Partner would appreciate the effort and intention. If you are working in the field of import-export or multinational companies you may score a lot of monetary benefits. Your work commitments may cause you to ignore the demands of your family. This may cause rifts in interpersonal relationships. Make time for your loved ones to restore peace and harmony at home. Take immediate medical relief and consult a good doctor in case you feel any uneasy or discomfort.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Five of Coins

Making the tough choices and taking the right decisions have always been your forte. You are likely to work your magic in all aspects this week. Setbacks may not stop you from reaching your goals this week. On the professional front, the week may be quite promising. You may work your way towards promotions with sincerity. If you are a new entrepreneur or start-up owner, you may get a lot of positive results in relatively new fields. Family and friends feel especially drawn to you and would pay you a great deal of attention. Avoid self-medication at all costs. In matters related to love, this may not be the right time to express your feelings to your beloved. So, wait for an appropriate opportunity.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Justice

Mood: The Sun

Career: Two of Coins

This week shows all the signs of being better than the previous week. You may be able to work independently and prove your worth and grab your moment in the spotlight. Whether it is a pleasant family get-together or a grand celebration with friends – the week is perfect for socializing. Those in a committed relationship are likely to see their relations sail through smoothly. Your communication and presentation skills may improve drastically. You will be able to handle pressures with great determination at the workplace. Some underlying ailments are set to return, causing you discomfort. Be watchful of the signs of your body. This is not a favourable time to make any kind of investment, as it may lead to losses. Postpone your plans for another time if possible.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Judgement

This week will be a good time to pause and reflect a little on your life and important decisions. With a fresh perspective on things, you may be able to get rid of your negative energies. It is a good week to invest in a trusted enterprise. Your financial acumen will guide you in making prudent choices. Making healthy life choices and sticking to a routine may bring your health back on a normal track. Your relationship with your seniors is likely to remain cordial. You may also get support from them in the crucial matter. Giving time for the relationship to mature may yield better results for your love life. Conflicts and confrontations may hamper your peaceful homely atmosphere. Handle situations with care to restore normalcy.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Temperance

Career: King of Wands

Any task that you finish this week is likely to speak for itself. Your undivided attention to your assignments may help you manage difficult situations with ease. You are likely to work towards your long-term goals. Regular and moderate exercise is likely to have a very positive effect on your entire body. It will help to tune it in a positive and fitter way. You may expect a lot of gifts and surprises coming your way from your partner and both of you will have an amazing time together. Though you may make good money, it will not hurt to keep a check on your excessive spending. You are advised to keep a tab on your speech while communicating with seniors and subordinates. Any miscommunication could harm your image at the workplace.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Violet

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Ace of Wands

Thinking clearly and choosing wisely may become your success mantra for the week. On the social front, your generous deeds may be brought to light by people that matter the most. Fame and fortune are in store for you. It is an excellent time to kick start your venture. Important people will get to witness your real potential as a professional. Businesspeople are likely to receive favourable results. The good flow of cash may help finalize expansion plans. There may be some misunderstandings, which may cause frictions between you and your significant other. On the health front, the week looks good as your body may allow you to feel energetic and alert. Avoid any laxity in your exercise regimen.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Chariot

Career: The Hanged Man

This week, you may experience a general pleasurable week for you as the planetary positions have aligned in your favour. You may listen to your heart and act accordingly. Even the toughest tasks are likely to become achievable now. Projects on the professional front that were put on hold for a long time are likely to gain momentum now. The emotional connection between couples will enhance if they protect their personal life from the interference of outsiders. With your infectious charm and alluring smile, you will be able to attract many people to you. Make meditation a part of your daily health routine to enhance your emotional and mental alertness. You are advised to be careful while spending. Some unwanted expenditures may create a hole in your pocket.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

(By: Manisha Koushik - Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant. Email: support@askmanisha.com Contact: +919650015920)

