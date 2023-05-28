Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 28 to June 3, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Judgement

Career: Devil

As the stars align in your favour this week, it is an excellent time to focus on your financial well-being. Now is the perfect opportunity to optimise your budget and invest in your future. While your professional life may hit a roadblock, don’t let that dampen your spirits. Instead, use this time to develop new skills. Your family relationships are likely to bring you comfort and joy, so try and strengthen those bonds. For those in the dating phase, take it slow and enjoy the journey towards love. A getaway adventure with your loved ones may give you a much-needed break. This is also an ideal time to consider investing in property for long-term equity growth. Keep up your fitness regimen to maintain good health. Take advantage of growth opportunities in all aspects of life, including academics. Don’t forget to prioritise time management to maximise your busy week.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Strength

Mood: Temperance

Career: Seven of wands

Starting with a positive note, this week is going to be a fulfilling one for you. Your health may be robust, giving you the energy to tackle any challenge that comes your way. Your financial situation also looks very good, with opportunities for prosperity and increased wealth. You will need patience and perseverance to overcome roadblocks at the workplace. Your family dynamics might also be a bit strained. So it’s important to maintain unity and support each other during this time. On the bright side, your romantic life looks up, whether you are single or in a committed relationship. Vacation plans may bring excitement and adventure. Don’t forget to tend to your valuable real estate investments. You’ll experience growth and

innovation in your social endeavours. Focus on developing your academic study skills to reap the rewards of your hard work.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Four of Cups

Gemini can welcome a refreshing and energetic week. You may have the strength to carry on with your daily activities. Some can expect a sense of security and stability on the financial front. However, the professional front may bring tense moments. You may encounter some roadblocks that hinder your progress. It’s important to keep pushing forward and look for ways to make progress. Your family life may provide comfort and connection during this time. You can expect good times spent with loved ones. Romance is in the air, and single people can expect to find love or deepen their existing relationships. If you’re feeling adventurous, an escapade with loved ones could be just what you need. Property ownership is looking very good, but don’t be too trusting. Exam success is on the horizon for students, so keep up your hard work and dedication.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The World

Career: The Fool

A new week brings opportunities and challenges. Your finances are stable with a good flow of income. Though your profession is not showing significant growth, don’t lose hope, as there is still room for progress. Your family might play an essential role in your life, and you may experience harmony in your connections. Your love life may be good, and singles might find potential partners. Make sure to maintain your well-being with a balanced diet and exercise routine. Travel plans may face some obstacles, so postpone your vacation plans for now. Commercial property investments may yield positive results. Social engagements may bring joy, so focus on self-development this week. This is an excellent time for student’s personal growth and developing new skills.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: Page of Wands

This week may bring excellent news for your financial position. Your savings are likely to increase substantially. Your profession is also set to thrive, with plenty of growth opportunities. Your family life may be very positive, with blessings and support from relatives. Those looking for love may meet interesting people this week. Property investments may remain positive, with potential for progress in this area. Your health may remain stable, and you may achieve a good physique soon. You may finally embark on a trip with friends, with the chance for memorable adventures. Students can expect good progress in personal growth and academic collaborative projects. The week may bring positive developments in your life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: The Empress

Career: The Hanged Man

This week may be favourable in many aspects of your life. A new diet plan may take you closer to your dream physique. It is a good time to focus on savings and budgeting. You may receive support from your colleagues or subordinates. You may soon organise a grand family function and renew your connection with loved ones. You may experience surprises that may spice things up in your love life. A spiritual sojourn may bring immense peace. Your property investments are showing progress and may bring you equity. On the downside, your extracurricular activities may face setbacks due to a lack of innovation or interest. It is a good time to reassess your goals and try something new to reignite your passion. As for academics, meditation might help you grow and develop your skills further.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Five of Wands

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Eight of Cups

Academic excellence is in the stars this week! So, students can make good progress. You will have the energy and focus to keep up with your goals. You might receive recognition for your hard work or make important strides towards your career goals. Your financial growth may be moderate, but don’t let that discourage you. With some careful budgeting and financial planning, you can make the most of what you have. Your family front is not looking great, but don’t let that get you down. Focus on strengthening your bond with your sibling. In terms of romance, you may receive blessings from elders in your relationship. Some may consider taking a trip to celebrate academic achievements. It’s a good time to consider investing in a new property layout. Consider joining a study group or attending literary events to expand your knowledge and connections.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Star

Career: The Lovers

This week, your health is at its best. You are likely to achieve a fit physique with regular exercise and a balanced diet. With sound decisions, there is a high chance of prosperity in the near future, so keep saving. Your profession is likely to advance as you are expected to be offered a top management position. Although your family connections may be strained, it is an opportunity to improve your domestic relationships. On the romantic front, there may be a chance to confess your love to someone special. Planning a business trip is likely to be successful and may lead to new opportunities. Some may get a chance to invest and improve ancestral property. This is a good time for academic advancement, with many learning opportunities available. So, stay focused and make the most of them.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Star

The week may bring exciting travel opportunities, providing a much-needed break from the monotony of daily routine. Those with chronic health ailments may see improvement in their condition. The family may experience a few misunderstandings but they can be easily resolved through open communication. On the professional front, reading books suggested by the boss may lead to significant advancement in career. The week also presents good prospects for property ownership. It’s advisable to take expert guidance for any financial matters. Meeting new and interesting people could lead to potential relationships on the romantic front. On the academic front, a good workload balance may help achieve personal and professional development.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: The Hierophant

The upcoming week may bring plenty of positive outcomes for you. Your finances are likely to be stable and flourishing. Professionally, this week may offer excellent opportunities for taking up a management role. The week may bring blessings from your elders that can help you navigate any challenges. Romance may be less than ideal, with the possibility of a proposal being turned down. However, you may meet someone new while travelling if you’re single. On the property front, it will be wise to take advantage of your assets. Creativity may flourish this week, so grab any opportunities to express your innovative side. Academically, networking opportunities may arise that could help you connect with like-minded individuals and expand your knowledge and skills. Overall, it’s a good week with plenty of potential for growth and success.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Justice

Mood: The Star

Career: Four of Cups

This week promises to bring exciting opportunities in various aspects of your life. Your family life may see significant improvements, with bonding and togetherness being the week’s theme. You may also receive guidance from an experienced mentor

in your academics. Your travel plans may be successful, with the possibility of a trip abroad. On the financial front, you may need to work on your business plans to achieve prosperity. However, your profession may face some turbulence, so staying focused and learning from your experiences is essential. Your property investment is likely to yield good results, so be sure to plan accordingly. Taking a romantic partner for granted may strain ties, so watch your words. Stay open to learning and remain creative in all aspects of your life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Moon

Career: Devil

The week ahead may bring beneficial outcomes in many aspects of your life. In terms

of your profession, you may find new ways to improve your output. Additionally, your finances may see an increase in security and stability. While your health may be moderate, it is important to maintain a sense of vigor and priorities self-care. Your family connections may involve interactions with overseas relatives or distant loved ones. Your romantic life may be lacking; focusing on reigniting the bonds of love with your partner is important. You may also have the opportunity for a refreshing day trip. You can purchase property from someone in your family. Kind words and gestures from loved ones or acquaintances may help brighten your week. In terms of academics, students may perform well in an important exam or competition.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

