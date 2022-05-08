Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 8 - May 14, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Magician

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Two of Coins

Some exciting news is round the corner for you, which is likely to make your heart full of emotions. This is likely to elevate the grim and gloom of the past few weeks. Several job opportunities may be presented to you. They are likely to bring a better pay package and a higher rank for some of you later in the week. Your relatives and family members will appreciate your efforts to keep the family together. They may even accord you due importance. Proper medication, rest, diet and light physical activity are likely to help you stay fit. You may make small profits from unexpected sources and even succeed in saving some money. There may be minor conflicts, which are likely to strain the romantic relationship. Understanding each other’s temperament may bring back lost love in life.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The World

Mood: The Emperor

Career: King of Coins

Your creativity may bring you fame and fortune. You may climb the ladder to success more quickly with a renewed sense of enthusiasm and vigour. Bosses may be more receptive to your ideas, which may benefit the organization and enhance your promotion chances. You are likely to be fortunate in terms of money matters this week and will be successful in adding to your savings considerably. The week would be especially good for your siblings or kin. They succeed in overcoming problems or difficulties in their life with your assistance and counsel. Your love life may take a backseat as you both may be busy in your routine. This may give rise to misunderstandings or unusual conflicts; be patient to save ties. This is a good period to try out new exercise regimes and diet plans. It may help you to enhance your fitness.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Golden

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Two of Swords

This week with your strong and consistent personality, you are likely to focus on bringing positive changes. It may help in your all-around development as well. On the professional front, the week may be fruitful. You are likely to progress at work as an advanced training course may work to your advantage. Your expenses may be on the higher side, but your additional income source is likely to balance it out. The week would be fun and exciting on the domestic front. An outing with your loved ones may cheer everyone up. Singles are likely to find a suitable mate in someone interesting from the opposite sex, marking the beginning of a romantic journey. You are likely to see fluctuations in your health this week. You may need to seek medical advice to get rid of recurring ailments.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Devil

Career: Judgment

This week, you may be in the mood to try out new things, which luckily may work out well. You may get a chance to retrospect and bring about changes in your life wherever required. Your seniors may notice your hard work and a monetary reward in return for your services is likely. Some of you may not receive gains from investment in shares. Calculated moves may be needed to earn a steady income. Your cheerfulness may add spice to your love life, giving you more scope to enhance your intimacy with your beloved. Relying entirely on pills instead of leading a healthier lifestyle may complicate or even aggravate your medical problem. It is time to get active. You may get into unnecessary arguments with your elders. It may keep the homely atmosphere a little edgy and strained.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Eight of Cups

Some of you are likely to be blessed with a newfound focus and strength to pursue your goals. Self-improvement may become your buzzword as more doors of possibilities start opening up for you. Some of you may opt for natural ways or even a makeover to improve your looks. The results are likely to be highly satisfactory. Family youngsters are likely to keep the homely atmosphere happy and peaceful with their actions and words. The week may be a bit challenging as your expenses are likely to be on the rise. It is advised to spend money only on essentials. Things may be slow on the professional front as well. You are likely to be held accountable for your past mistakes. It may create a hindrance in your impending promotion.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Star

Mood: The Empress

Career: Three of Swords

You need to broaden your horizons and aim for the stars. You may experience an acceleration of pace in the way you work and the result that you get. However, do not take up more tasks than you can handle. Travelling abroad for business may be advantageous as you may successfully clinch a very lucrative deal. Some of you are likely to experience growth on the professional front. Some may also bag promotions or raise in salary due for a very long time. Mutual understanding is likely to grow between you and your partner, thus strengthening the bond. The atmosphere at home may be on the edge as visiting relatives may try to harm your relationships. Deal with them tactfully. You are likely to experience shortness of breath frequently as a new fitness training exercise may exhaust you. Take things slowly to relax your body and recover well.

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Hierophant

Career: The Lovers

It is a time to tread carefully for Libras. You need to focus on what is more important at the moment. For things to start taking place as per your wish, you are likely to work hard to make it possible. News of the arrival of a new member of the family is likely to elevate everyone’s mood. Harmony may prevail at home. On the job front, you may get a chance for overall development. Be in line with your work to succeed. You are likely to remain happy and healthy. Love life will be exciting as you meet your partner after a long. A strong immune system may help you fight off diseases. Investing in speculative activities may slowly deplete your saved capital. Deal with caution in finances or you may be cash-strapped.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Justice

Career: Two of Wands

Your firm resolve may be difficult to change in any circumstances. Hindrances might march towards you, but you are likely to confront them and emerge a winner. Your fresh ideas may translate into productive outputs. The week may be very rewarding financially. You may receive financial benefits from insurance and returns. Continue to make dedicated efforts; only then you will succeed at the workplace and make a mark for yourself. For some, shifting into your new home may give you a chance to enjoy the small joys of being a close-knit family. Your partner may take you for granted, which is likely to create rifts in the relationship. Make them see things from a different perspective to strengthen your ties. Practising yoga may calm your mind and bring positive changes to your wellbeing.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Moon

Mood: Ten of Cups

Career: Three of Coins

You may experience a strong inclination towards spirituality. It may make you look at things in a better light. You may be able to turn the tide in your favour with your perseverance and resolve. The week appears to be very promising for career professionals. Those expecting a promotion or increment are likely to succeed in the coming weeks. Remaining happy is likely to be your top priority this week. You may turn towards spiritual healing to maintain a sound mind and healthy body. Some planned celebrations may begin at home. The event may help in keeping everyone in a jovial mood. Children may radiate positive vibes all through the week. Multiple investments in property or land may bring gains. It is likely to help consolidate your financial position.

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Six of Wands

Mood: The Tower

Career: Knight of Coins

It appears to be a time of rewards and recognition for past efforts. You are likely to succeed in all your undertakings. Fame and fortune are waiting for you as a courtesy of your judicious decisions and hard work. Your fresh ideas may benefit the organization, which is likely to work to your advantage in your career. Planning a budget may help you manage your finances and expenses properly. The marriage of an eligible youngster may be finalized, spreading cheer in the family. This may also enhance family ties. You may spend some intimate time together with your significant other and enjoy the ecstasies of your love life. You are likely to remain fit and energetic with healthy lifestyle choices. Developing an inclination for spiritual healing may enhance your overall well-being.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Temperance

This week, hurdles in any aspect of life will not be a setback. They are likely to make you bounce back with more vigour and positivity. Keep your wits about yourself to come to a winner. If you are in a long-term relationship, now may be the perfect time to settle down with your significant other. Youngsters wishing for a dream job are likely to be successful and get an offer from a prestigious firm. Being positive and changing dominating behaviour may change everyone’s perspective. Diet may require changes as strenuous exercises may demand higher energy levels. The focus should be on superfoods and a high-protein diet. Some of you may have to wait for your loan application to get sanctioned. Wait for the right time to apply again.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Violet

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Knight of Wands

Career: Strength

Your innovative and resourceful suggestions may keep you ahead in the rat race. You may prioritize your relationships over everything else and that trait is likely to win you, friends, as you move ahead in life. On the professional front, those employed in the public sector are likely to make good progress at work. You may even be rewarded for your hard work. A family business may not bring the kind of profits as expected. Re-work on the loss-making the aspects to improve profits. Your healthy diet plan, coupled with regular exercises and balanced practice of yoga may bring a bloom in your health. Your fear of commitment may upset your partner. It may force him or her to take a drastic step on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

(By: Manisha Koushik - Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant. Email: support@askmanisha.com Contact: +919650015920)

