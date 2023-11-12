Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 12 to November 18, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: Temperance

Those seeking to demonstrate their mettle in the technical fields must focus intently on their work. If you want to be able to confide in your loved ones at home, you must maintain your faith in those relationships. Disappointments in business may result in monetary losses for some. Balancing individual aspirations can enrich your romantic relationship, leading to mutual respect. Grow a healthy mind by filling it with encouraging words and thoughts. Keep an open mind and be willing to take a diversion if you want your road trip to be truly memorable. Take the necessary precautions while buying a property this week. On a personal level, things appear to be good overall.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Skills and knowledge acquired this week would give you an edge over others on the professional front. With the support of friends and family, you can get through a tough time in your life. Your knack for cutting unnecessary expenses adds up to remarkable savings. Those who are single can find comfort in a new romantic relationship. Boost your mental fortitude to relax and improve your health. You may discover peace as you stroll through breathtaking landscapes. Getting the house of your dreams will be the pinnacle of your happiness. You should not try to win people over or make empty promises in your social interactions.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Devil

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: Five of Swords

It’s possible to host a wonderful family gathering and earn everyone’s praise this week. You can look forward to a fruitful week full of chances to make wise investments. Keep in mind that if your intentions are pure, it is never too late to rekindle an old romantic flame. Those who have been struggling with health issues are likely to enter a more positive phase of their lives. Even with the best of intentions, achieving success in a professional setting can be challenging. Some people may use their vacation time to travel to faraway places. Your real estate investment will be a smart move that will pay off in the long run. Your personality will shift for the better, and your actions and social graces will reflect that.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Chariot

Career: Seven of Wands

Your dedication to the company’s mission will keep you in the spotlight at the workplace. Homemakers may buy a new appliance or decoration for the house. Choose mutual funds with a shorter lock-in period, higher returns, and high liquidity if possible. A romantic relationship could be jeopardized by extremely rude behaviour. Though slow progress may discourage you, staying committed to your fitness routine will be essential to your success. Even a short vacation can claim your jaded senses. You may benefit from investing in property in a foreign country. This week, you will see immediate results from your hard work.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Knight of Swords

Attractive as they may be, new endeavours will require constant toil on the professional front. Untiring efforts of your well-wishers to boost your image will be successful. Expert advice guides your financial decisions, leading to lucrative outcomes. Recognize the importance of compromise as you navigate through moments of divergence on the romantic front. You will be able to keep up your exercise routine and reap the rewards. Your trip could be ruined if you don’t put in the time and effort to prepare properly. Your meticulous preparation will serve you well in any real estate negotiation. Do not be hesitant to express your thoughts and feelings.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: The Strength

Career: The Sun

You can learn a lot about yourself through the experiences you have at the place of work. Being there for loved ones in a time of need can do wonders for your standing at home. Always be aware of the current state of the market so that you can capitalize on opportunities. It is likely that you may experience instant attraction upon meeting your soul mate. Eating healthily and maintaining an active lifestyle will keep you slim, trim, and full of pep. Booking a trip to a faraway destination will present some challenges. Soon, you will be able to rent out your home to a reliable tenant. If you dedicate some of your time to good causes, you can make a huge difference.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Star

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Hermit

Motivating employees would result in a more versatile and adaptable workforce. If you are optimistic, put all your extra cash into growth stocks. It is likely that you will be laying the groundwork for a romantic relationship that will last forever. With a new exercise routine, you will be able to maintain your excellent physical condition. Quarrelsome behaviour could offend family members and cause disputes. The stars align for a week of exciting travel opportunities and heart-warming connections. You should not have too much trouble getting a home loan, and the process might go quickly. A newfound appreciation for literature or the arts may emerge.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: The Fool

The ability to listen critically is likely to serve you well in your career. Do not let the prospect of a bear market scare you into selling your investments too soon. Learning to empathize with one’s lover or beloved can help strengthen the bond between you. Think about the results of your actions and keep your cool to keep the peace in the household. If you make healthy decisions, you can improve your health and get in better shape. The holiday can be planned and enjoyed with minimal stress. Reduce your property loans; otherwise, you will get in trouble. To take your mind off your busy life, you should do some creative work.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: King of Wands

Mood: Four of Coins

Career: The Empress

Some of you may take part in a leisurely pursuit at home. With the help of good financial consultants, you can increase your chances of financial success in the stock market. New beginnings can blossom, likely filling your romantic life with fresh excitement and companionship. Do not ignore the importance of going to a party to boost your spirits. Opportunities for software professionals are likely to be scarce in other countries. Travelling out of the country for a social event is an option. Property matters may present a mix of opportunities and challenges, demanding strategic planning. You are unable to break free of your negative thought patterns and routines.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Strength

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Hierophant

Taking on challenging professional tasks is likely to spark an interest in improving your skills. Being rigid and uncompromising could lead to misunderstandings at home. Investing half of your surplus this week if you feel pessimistic about the future will be a good idea. Celebrate each other’s growth and support personal aspirations for a harmonious love story. Adopting mindfulness practices that reduce stress can help you feel more at peace. You might run into someone you know at a party or on your vacation. When deciding which property to buy, prioritize its location and price. The odds may favour you this week as you come into social prominence.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: The Fool

Career: Wheel of Fortune

You should prioritize expanding your current technical abilities and learning new ones in the workplace. It will be important to listen to the wise counsel of elders while dealing with stubborn family youngsters. This week is prosperous for collaborative endeavours, but only if they are well-thought-out in advance. Memories of old romantic affairs could hurt you and bring a wave of nostalgia. Keep your enthusiasm in check; it could cause minor issues on the health front. It is possible to take a short vacation for the sole purpose of relaxing. Read the lease agreement documents thoroughly before moving to a new rental property. A deep, hidden desire of yours can come true this week.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Lover

Mood: The Sun

Career: Two of Coins

You might benefit from rekindling family ties with the help of a family reunion. Sparks fly, reviving the fire in your relationship and igniting a surge of desire and love. You need to spend some time learning about investments now to keep your money safe. You may fall into self-sabotage while under the impression that you know everything on the professional front. Increasing reliance on ready-to-eat foods can lead to health issues. Visiting a new place with the person you care about the most is bound to be the highlight of your week. If you are looking for a new home, the ideal choice may be right in front of you. Do not bring up touchy subjects unless you have done your homework.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

