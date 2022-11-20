Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 20-November 26, 2022

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Devil

This week, you should pay attention to your health. Don’t ignore aches and pains that keep returning; see a doctor to rule out anything serious. Your knowledge of money would help you make sound financial decisions this week, which could increase your wealth. Those who are hoping to get a promotion can expect good news and throw a party with their friends and family. Someone may ask you to join them on a last-minute weekend trip. You may have a good time and feel refreshed afterwards. Finally, rejoice if you’re looking for love; it’s likely that you may cross paths with a fascinating person this week. A small act of social kindness on your part may leave a lasting impression.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Strength

Career: Five of wands

It seems like the week is a lucky time for love. If you’re currently single, you could meet a fantastic person. Some might benefit from a new exercise programme to reduce fat or increase physical fitness. Feeling full of energy, you’re likely to feel physically fit and mentally in great shape all week. You may have to overcome some challenges in the profession. Those engaged in the public sector may face roadblocks in their daily work. It would help if you stayed away from lending friendly loans, as the possibility of recovery appears slim. This week, you could enjoy the company of your extended family and have a wonderful time. It’s possible that going on that long-awaited adventure trip may give you a much-needed boost of energy and enthusiasm that you need.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Five of Cups

Professional development courses can help you hone your skills and be more marketable in the job market. If you’ve been considering putting money into the stock market, now is a good time to do it. Someone with exceptional qualities and a captivating nature may fall in love with you if you’re single and attractive. Caution is warranted around the household. There could be misunderstandings that disturb the peace at home. Your significant other may remain a little possessive and demanding week. Spend time together if you’re married to break the impasse. Do not sign any necessary documents this week. Focus on keeping your mind as well as your body in good shape. You need to prioritize eating well and getting regular exercise if you want to keep your mind sharp.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender & Magenta

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: Six of Coins

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: The World

The week may be a favourable one for you. You could have smooth sailing, personal and professional. If you finish a crucial project early, your superiors may give you much credit for your efforts. This week is an excellent time to try something new financially or to take calculated risks. You could be a big help to a loved one trying to figure out what career or life path to take. Perhaps there’s good news in the family that you can share. Your partner may remain somewhat withdrawn, but they still want you nearby. Sometimes, going against conventional medicine is the best way to treat a persistent illness. Those hoping to purchase a home in the near future may have a lot of options to choose from.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Empress

Career: Three of Swords

The week may be fantastic on the professional front for you. A reward for your week for all your hard work could be in store. It may be the right time to move forward with your plans to start a new business or company. If you keep a positive frame of mind, you’ll be able to work out many differences with your family and start over with your relationships. A lack of mutual comprehension between you and your significant other may damage your relationship. Keep your cool and figure out a way out. Getting your way in a protracted property dispute could finally give you the green light to move forward with your plans. You might be in good health and see some positive results from your efforts soon. If you’re using a weight loss programme, the results should be encouraging enough to keep you on track.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The World

Career: The Lovers

The week may turn out great for you. At work, you could be given a chance to act as a mentor and assist others. You could get a pay raise this week. If you’re an entrepreneur or business owner, it looks like you can move forward with your growth plans. Despite your challenges at home, your wonderful personality may help you handle them with grace. Putting money into real estate in this week could make you and your loved ones happy. You and your partner can have a wonderful time by going out to eat or going for a long drive. The minor ailments and worries you have won’t affect your physical health. Keeping active can help you keep your fitness levels up.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: The Hierophant

Your clarity of mind can be put to excellent use in your professional and personal endeavours. You may be given several lucrative options to pick and choose from. It may establish your position on the professional front. An influx of money from various sources is likely to facilitate investment in the new strategy. It is expected that income may rise. It’s a good idea to give any sport a shot if you think it might help you get in better shape. If you’re in a relationship, you can begin the week by learning to appreciate and understand your partner. It may strengthen your bond. You can earn the respect of loved ones by helping them out financially because of your stable situation. Staying put is the best option at this time. Problems may arise on the journey you may undertake this week.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Star

Everything about the week seems wonderful and fruitful. You may remain in a commanding position, and promotion could get through unexpectedly! One of your coworkers could be motivated by your excellent communication skills. Your ability to network effectively may bring you new business opportunities. People around you recognize and value your superb suggestions. You are also likely to have a great time hanging out time with loved ones. Those singles may plan to tie the knot with a like-minded individual. You may feel great about starting a new chapter. Your health is fine now, so make an effort to maintain it. Consider switching to a healthier diet to help your body’s defences stand up to illness. Now is the time to rid yourself of negative thoughts by actively engaging with the present.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: The Star

Career: Justice

Week can be a fascinating and productive one for you. Your finances and your company’s fortune can improve dramatically this week. Invested funds may be used as a source of liquidity. You have a good chance of being recognised as the most dedicated worker soon. A higher position or even a transfer to a more prominent department is possible. You may be able to improve your relationship with younger members of the household as you extend all the support and understanding they need. It’s possible that being with your partner may fill you with joy. Things may be finally looking up in your relationship from this week on. You may be able to benefit from your ancestors’ wealth. This week, you should make an effort to eat healthily and avoid eating street food, which could be alarming to your health.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: The Fool

Career: Four of Cups

The week could be enjoyable, as your partner may show you their softer and more understanding side than usual. There can be little to no professional pressure. You may be allowed to reaffirm your dedication to your work and its goals. With the support of both families, you may get married soon if you are in a relationship. Your health is looking good this week. You may feel motivated and ready to make some brand-new, radical changes to your life. Avoid risky investments like real estate and the stock market at all costs. It may also end up blocking your funds. An unexpected visit from a long-lost friend can fill you with joy and nostalgia. You and your travel companion can take trips and other short journeys.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: Eight of Wands

You may choose to make some positive changes in your life, such as adopting a healthier way of living. The time is right to take charge of your professional or educational future and make some good choices. Be utterly forthright about your plans for future professional endeavours. You may find that some of the conversations you’ve been having are fruitful on the financial front and can be led to new clients and customers. The future of your relationship may be compromised if you and your partner constantly argue. The fate of your romantic relationship depends mainly on keeping calm and bringing in maturity. You may have more time to invest in your loved ones at home. Students may achieve high scores on necessary exam tests. Although, some of you’ll have to put in more concentration time.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: The High Priestess

If you can maintain an optimistic outlook this week, things should go swimmingly, and you may even come ahead financially. The key to achievement is taking calculated risks. Success is likely to be yours on the professional front. Playing at a higher level is expected for some. Your partner may be brimming with joy as your relationship develops. It’s also possible that your significant other may surprise you with a gift. As much as a family member may cause you concern this week, keep in mind that things may work out for the best. To stay in good shape and avoid health issues, you should avoid eating at fast food restaurants and other eateries. Some of you may feel drained this week. Maintain your composure and stay away from potential sources of stress.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

