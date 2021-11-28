Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 28-December 04

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Strength

Mood: The Hanged

Career: The Empress

There are strong possibilities that your efforts to improve your professional standards may bear fruits and you may come into prominence this week. Spending quality time with family members is likely to make you feel relaxed and may keep you in happy mood. Students will need to work hard to achieve their goals and ensure doing every task properly with patience. Your love life may receive a new lease of life with your dedicated efforts. The week is beneficial for buying assets such as gold jewellery, a house or land. Traditional healing methods are likely to help in overcoming a chronic ailment, so go ahead and give it a try.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: Man The High Priestess

Mood: The Fool

Career: Two of Coins

You are likely to be entrusted with leading an important project or assignment at work, opening doors of future success. Your outstanding achievement on the academic front may add to the family prestige. Some of you may crack good business deals with overseas clients paving way for handsome profit. Your dedication in sticking to your exercise routine is likely to have a positive impact on your overall health. Your close friend or family member may resent your unilateral behaviour. It is advised to adopt a little flexibility in your behaviour, and do not get into any kind of dispute with others. Avoid ignoring commitment made to the romantic partner despite your packed schedule.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: The Sun

Career: Six of Swords

Someone’s support is likely to strengthen your confidence in yourself and help in completing the task at hand to the satisfaction of all. Those of you planning to settle abroad or in a different city may need to think their plans through. Traders and retailer are likely to succeed in increasing customer base and footfalls in their establishment. Romance promises to be immensely fulfilling, so get ready for a memorable time. Parents and elders in the family may oppose your future plans, so spend some time to convince them. Students facing trouble in understanding subjects in the past may now get success. Travelling with interesting people is likely to keep you entertained.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Three of Swords

On the career front, you are likely to come across new opportunities. Financially, you need to plan for the future and make small investments in non-risky avenues to safeguard your capital. Those in business can introduce some new products in the market. This week is going to be positive for students and they are likely to fare well in their examinations. You are likely to witness a surge of energy all week, due to which you may be able to multi task on various fronts. Your spouse is likely to help you to reconcile with your family and this may prove beneficial for you. Opt for healthy lifestyle choices to maintain your wellbeing.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Fool

Career: Eight of Wands

The week ahead is full of new possibilities and opportunities. Your life may take a new turn, and with your positive frame of mind, good things are likely to be directed towards you. It’s time to enjoy the golden moments of your life. You are likely to feel at peace in a serene place. Relax and enjoy the time. You need to focus on savings to keep your bank balance healthy. You are likely to overcome the challenges that you are facing in your family life with a little compassion and empathy. Jump at the chance to see a new place in the company of someone special. Old friendship may turn into a life-long bond for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: Devil

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Magician

You will have to change working style to achieve desired professional success. Your mood may not be right so refrain from taking critical financial decisions this week else they may burn a deep hole in your pocket. Those looking to settle down may find promising matrimonial prospects coming their way. Re-establishing family ties benefits you in many different ways. Remain alert as someone may try to tarnish your image on the social front. This week can be highly favourable for higher education as some of you can get good success. You can connect with your friends and spend some quality time with them. Health remains good with regular exercise and balanced diet.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: Ten of Coins

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: The Moon

Those in a job can explore new opportunities outside, and they will be successful. There are strong possibilities of getting an increment in your income as your hard work pays off. Your timely decisions in financial matters may bring handsome dividend later in the week. Your busy schedule may make it difficult to attend a family function, but you will manage somehow. A slight hesitation on romantic front would make you miss a golden opportunity for a new romance. Some of you may join a health club or gym to take your fitness journey a notch higher. Students who have been working hard can be awarded scholarships in their school or college.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: World

Career: Ten of Cups

You are likely to be a step ahead of your competitors and there is also a possibility to stay highly competitive in order to handle any challenge that comes your way. Your financial situation may improve significantly as your astute decisions prove to be spot on and are timed perfectly. Students appearing for any competitive examination are likely to come out with flying colours. You are likely to spend a memorable time in the company of your loved ones. Those of you suffering from health ailments would see an improvement with strict diet control and regular workouts. The week ahead is good period for lovers as they may enjoy a blissful relationship. Financially, this may be a good time to invest in property/vehicle.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: Devil

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: The Moon

You need to be careful on professional front, as mistakes could prove expensive and embarrassing. You may have to shoulder an unexpected financial burden, but your strong savings will see you through comfortably. Someone may try to flatter you with an ulterior motive, so remain alert. You and your spouse may succeed in improving your relationship and will enjoy a pleasant time together. You may need to take charge of a property matter for its successful resolution. You should follow a proper diet routine during this week to remain healthy. Circumstances may force some to live away from family, but you will manage to keep in touch easily.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: Strength

You are likely to get the returns of your hard work done in the past and there is also a possibility to be successful in performing your duties and responsibilities to perfection. Financially, this is a sound phase for you and investment during this period is likely to bring handsome profit in the coming future. You are likely to enjoy a quiet time in the company of your family members, which will rejuvenate your senses. Romantic front appears to be exciting and those looking for new romance may get lucky this week. You may have to think of a practical approach to complete an important work in time. Some of you need to remain alert against seasonal ailments on the health front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: The Hanged Man

If you have been in talks with a potential partner for matrimonial alliance, then the discussion is likely to proceed most satisfactorily. Good handling of tax matters will help you save much this week. Avoid hasty decisions on academic front as you may repent them later on. It will be important for you to stick to the given schedule on the professional front or you can go wrong. A family youngster may need your guidance regarding a new initiative, so be available. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. Some of you can look forward to an exciting trip with friends. Impressing someone on the social front will not pose much problem, as you play on your strength.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: The Tower

If you want a chance to show your mettle, go for it now; success will surely be yours. Your sincerity and dedication are likely to be noticed by those who matter on the professional front. Your healthy bank balance is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. Your conciliatory and understanding approach is likely to help in resolving a domestic dispute and will help restore harmony in family ties. You may finally get a chance to go on a romantic outing with your partner later in the week. Your energy levels are likely to be amazing with regular exercise and healthy diet. Students preparing for a competitive examination are advised to put their energy into studies.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

(By: Manisha Koushik - Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant. Email: support@askmanisha.com Contact: +919650015920)

