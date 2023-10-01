Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 1 to October 7, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Star

Mood: Devil

Career: Five of Cups

This week, some people may find that they have an abundance of stamina and vigour. It might give you an advantage in the workplace. A prolonged family dispute can put unnecessary strain on all parties involved. Avoid putting any of your money at risk in the stock market. Some may decide to take their significant other on a vacation filled with romance. Taking care of your health should be a top priority if you want to make the most of your life. Don’t lose your cool on the road, drive carefully. A bitter dispute may crop up between relatives over inheritance issues. Learning to prioritise your responsibilities may free up more time for social activities.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: King of Wands

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: The Lovers

The odds could begin to favour you this week. In the coming week, you may encounter challenges, but you can count on the support of loved ones. You should take advantage of any new financial opportunities that come your way to enhance your savings. If you want to make your significant other feel all warm and cherished, give them time and attention. Your health and happiness will increase in proportion to your level of optimism. The burden of a large project could be shared amongst coworkers. Meeting interesting new people is likely to be a perk of travelling. Disagreements may arise as tenants refuse to respect house rules, so keep your cool. Negative habits can be broken this week, but it will take work.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: World

Mood: The Moon

Career: Tower

You may benefit professionally this week from contacts you made in the past. You may be captivated by a mesmerising beauty on the romantic front. The encouragement of a friend can be a powerful force when it comes to improving your health. Safeguarding your hard-earned cash will be crucial, so refrain from buying unnecessary items. Some concerns may arise from children’s eating habits, so seek elder’s counsel. Take extra precautions while planning for a trip to a distant place to avoid inconvenience. Avoid investing your time and money in real estate deals for now. Displaying courage in difficult situations can pay dividends and bring you into the limelight.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: Queen of Wands

Mood: The Magician

Career: Three of Swords

In the week ahead, timely actions could lead to establishing beneficial professional connections. It’s possible that a family member is observing you closely and sees you as a role model. Exercise some financial restraint to stay on track and increase your savings. Show your affection in small ways to make the week special for your romantic partner. Cultivating mental resilience can assist in tackling life’s challenges and providing clarity. Consider taking a short vacation to a nearby attraction to break away from your routine. Avoid dealing with properties entangled in disputes or legal issues, as it could bring disrepute. Students should keep a distance from distractions to maintain their edge. Much of your time this week might be absorbed in your personal matters.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Knight of Wands

Career: Page of Cups

In the upcoming week, advancing at work will depend on making swift and accurate decisions. An important development in your personal life will bring joy to the entire family. There’s a possibility of engaging in a profitable project with a friend or family member. Your love life is likely to yield positive outcomes as you remain understanding and considerate towards your romantic partner. Involvement in charitable activities could bring a sense of contentment and mental peace. Solo travel might lead to feelings of despondency this week, so avoid it for now. The week could be an opportune moment to sell any vacant land you own for a profit. Students’ dedication is likely to open doors to achievement on the academic front. To achieve emotional contentment, extra dedication might be needed.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Seven of Cups

Career: Five of Swords

Some can enjoy a cheerful period with friends and family in a lively gathering. Investing in long-term projects is likely to bring handsome gains. Previous misunderstandings in romantic relationships could be resolved with mature handling. You may get some valuable tips from a health expert, which will prove beneficial. In the coming week, employees may experience tensions in their interactions with higher-ups, so watch your words. While driving in familiar terrain, particular attention should be paid to the weather conditions. Taking a brief vacation to relax is a possibility. Steady progress on your plan to acquire a new home is expected soon. Analyzing your subject deeply can bring forth effective solutions for students. Beware of being overly trusting on the social front, as it might lead to difficulties.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Four of Wands

Career: Seven of Cups

The upcoming week could see an expansion in business through people-centred strategies. You should strive to keep personal issues separate from family matters to avoid difficulties. Taking loans at the right time could help overcome financial concerns. Failing to express your emotions honestly might lead to missing out on a valuable chance on the romantic front. Individuals with high blood pressure should be cautious about anger’s effects on their well-being. Some might consider planning a vacation to a thrilling destination. Patience is the key when dealing with real estate agents to clinch a profitable deal. Progress on the academic front can arise from embracing new perspectives. A charismatic aura can bring attention and recognition from your near and dear ones.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Judgement

Mood: Temperance

Career: Devil

In the week ahead, focusing more on family than personal matters could enhance domestic joy. Avoid investing in dubious schemes to safeguard your capital. There’s a chance of experiencing love at first sight for some this week. Your immune system could benefit from avoiding unhealthy habits. Encouraging colleagues to take ownership of their work can lead to better results. Selecting a unique romantic destination could make for a great getaway. Any property disputes among relatives might find peaceful resolutions easily. Your efforts can lead to success in your educational pursuits. Some are likely to embrace novel and authentic ideas to make a mark on the social front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Judgement

PR and marketing fields could attract young and bright individuals. The week might encourage some of you to enjoy moments of celebration with loved ones at a family gathering. An investment that seems uninteresting now could lead to financial gains very soon. Your charming nature may help you establish a new and exciting romantic connection. Good health prospects are likely to help you achieve a health goal. A surprise visit to a close person out of town could bring joy to the entire family. There’s a chance of buying an electronic device or gadget for your home. Striking a balance between studies and leisure may foster favourable outcomes. Reconnecting with old acquaintances might help relive golden memories.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: Knight of Wands

Career: Two of Swords

There is a possibility of establishing connections with experienced people in your professional sphere. Your endeavours to ensure peace within your household may prove successful. While you might receive a partial payment for something you’ve offered, complete payment might be delayed. You may succeed in controlling intense emotions in your romantic relationship. Relieving body pains could be achieved through a combination of massage and a healthy diet. When planning a trip, seeking advice from your fellow travellers is advisable for a smoother journey. It’s important to recognize your financial limitations before making a property investment. The upcoming week could hold unexpected surprises on the personal front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Magician

Career: Three of Swords

Seeking advice from financial experts could assist you in achieving your monetary objectives. You might receive flattering attention from someone who enjoys your companionship on the romantic front. Cultivating a positive mindset will greatly contribute to reducing stress and anxiety. Your judgment will be crucial for making the right decisions on the professional front this week. It is possible that you might encounter family tension due to someone’s rigid behaviour. Maintaining a patient and humble attitude is advisable as you prepare for a family trip. Your elderly family member’s wish for a new apartment could become a reality soon. Embracing your competitive spirit will enhance your chances of victory in any competition you enter. Avoid raising controversial topics on the social front at all costs.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Strength

Career: Two of Cups

Young professionals may get numerous chances to excel in the week ahead at their workplace. It will be important to stay composed yet watchful, as challenging situations might arise within your family. Your financial dealings are likely to yield the expected profits with timely decisions. Providing support to your partner during tough times could strengthen your romantic bond. Employing simple home remedies could effectively address your skin allergy issue. During your vacation, seek peace and companionship rather than extravagance to make it memorable. Property rates might cause delays in the deals you may be negotiating. Learning beyond books can make you wise and improve your grades on the academic front. You may encounter an intriguing new acquaintance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

